Qatari Ooredoo ONE subscribers now have the option of picking up a free Apple TV 4K box with their package, as spotted by Gulf Times. They can still get the standard set-top box if they'd prefer, though.

Subscribers will be able to take advantage of their package's integration with the Apple TV app, too. They'll get additional access to content from other services, too.

Ooredoo has announced that new and existing customers can now get an Apple TV 4K set-top box as part of their Ooredoo ONE monthly subscription plan. Apple TV 4K delivers the highest quality cinematic experience of stunning 4K HDR visuals and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos, according to a statement. Since the Ooredoo tv app is integrated with the Apple TV app, customers will be able to access on-demand programmes in the Watch Now section, and add shows or movies to Up Next, ensuring they never miss a new episode. Customers who select the Apple TV 4K will also enjoy a bundle of entertainment with OSN El Farq, STARZ PLAY and Ooredoo tv.

Those who get a new Apple TV 4K will also get access to Apple TV+ for a year, while those looking to upgrade an existing package can also take advantage of the offer.

The option of a free Apple TV 4K box is one that people really should take. Those set-top boxes that TV companies offer up usually suck. And suck bad!