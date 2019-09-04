There's no better way to keep your iPhone display safe than a screen protector. While there are plenty of strong options available, OtterBox's new collaboration with Corning may have created the last screen protector you'll ever need.

Available now for the iPhone 6 and up, Otterbox's Amplify Glare Guard offers premium protection, with five times the resistance to scratches compared to other leading glass alternatives. OtterBox also promises the screen protector will give your battery a break.