What you need to know
- OtterBox's new Amplify Glare Guard for iPhone is now available.
- The screen protector will give "your battery a break."
- Available now for $65 for iPhone 6 and up.
There's no better way to keep your iPhone display safe than a screen protector. While there are plenty of strong options available, OtterBox's new collaboration with Corning may have created the last screen protector you'll ever need.
Available now for the iPhone 6 and up, Otterbox's Amplify Glare Guard offers premium protection, with five times the resistance to scratches compared to other leading glass alternatives. OtterBox also promises the screen protector will give your battery a break.
With Amplify Glare Guard, you can turn down the brightness on your phone and still get desired visual clarity. In fact, Amplify Glare Guard lets you experience superior display clarity in all lighting conditions, especially bright light.
The Glare Guard already had my curiosity, but now it has my attention. The combination of stellar protection and the potential to save your battery is very enticing indeed. The Amplify Glare Guard is available now for iPhone for $65.
Ultimate protection
Otterbox Amplify Glare Guard
The new Glare Guard from OtterBox promises the ultimate in protection and a promise to give your battery a break. This is the only iPhone screen protector you'll ever need.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.