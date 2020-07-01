When you hear "OtterBox," you probably think of sturdy and durable cases first. That's understandable — after all, the rugged Defender case is something for which the brand is most well-known. But did you know that it is expanding even more into power accessories? OtterBox isn't new to the mobile power game. In fact, a few months ago, they came out with the OtterSpot Wireless Charging System, which we gave a glowing review. But the company has just released a new portfolio of premium power products, and I got a few to test out. Today, we're going to dive in with the Fast Charge Power Bank and Fast Charge Lighting to USB-C Cable.

Quality durability while rapidly charging your devices OtterBox Fast Charge Standard Power Bank and Lightning to USB-C Premium Cable: Features

OtterBox is a brand that is well known for robust and durable products, and that's precisely what you're getting here with the new line of power products. Since I'm discussing two products here, I'll go over the features separately. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo A sturdy power bank built to last

The Fast Charge Power Bank from OtterBox comes in three power capacities: 10000mAh, 15000mAh, or 20000mAh. I was sent the 20000mAh version, so it will take a few hours to charge completely once it's empty. Like any other battery pack, you should fully charge it before using it. The exterior of the Fast Charge Power Bank has a leather-like appearance and feel, with a gold band in the middle. In the top half, you have the OtterBox logo embossed in the center, and in the bottom half (from the gold line) is a series of embossed diagonal (left to right) lines. This gives the battery pack a unique and distinguished aesthetic that pairs nicely with the brushed metal edges. Overall, the 20000mAh battery is quite hefty, as it clocks in at 0.96 pounds (the 10000mAh and 15000mAh are around 0.53 and 0.73, respectively) and the physical size is 6.26-by-3.08-by-0.92 inches (the other two are physically smaller at 5.55-by-2.87-by-0.64 and 0.87 inches, respectively).

With the Fast Charge Power Bank, you have two ports at the bottom: one USB-C and one USB-A. The USB-C port can be used for both input and output. When using this battery pack, both ports output at 18W instead of the standard 5W charging like other battery packs or adapters, but only the USB-C port can do Fast Charge. You should get around 50% charge in about 30 minutes, and two devices can charge up simultaneously. A durable cable that won't fray or fall apart

The Lighting to USB-C Fast Charge Premium Cable is proving to be one of the most durable cables I have owned so far. I was sent the 1-meter length cable in Glamour Black, but it also comes in Cloud Sky White, Silver Dust, and Shimmer Rose Pink color options for the 1-meter. You can get a 2-meter length Premium Lightning to USB-C cable as well, but that one only comes in the white and black color options. The cable itself is made with braided nylon, so you won't get tangles or fraying while using it. It also has its own bit of heft, similar to the battery pack, and it definitely feels durable and sturdy. Both ends are reinforced for strain relief, and they have a sleek, brushed aluminum metal finish with a gold band. OtterBox has put these cables through rigorous testing, and this one should last for up to 10,000 uses, including a lot of bending and flexing.

The Premium version of the cable also features a soft-touch silicone cable organizer wrap that helps keep the cable neat and tidy while traveling. This wrap has a flexible button that you simply slide through one of two slits when rolling up your cable into a coil, or however you usually do it. It's nice and helpful if you like to organize, but since it's silicone, dirt and scuffs may show up on it, though you can easily wipe it away. The best part about the Lightning to USB-C Fast Charge cable is that it's up to 4x faster than regular cables. That's because it has 60W output via Power Delivery, while most cables are 15W. If you also plug your iPhone into your USB-C-equipped computer, this cable has a data transfer rate of 480 Mbps. When you put them together, you have a winning combination I've used the Fast Charge Power Bank and the Lightning to USB-C Fast Charge Premium Cable with my iPhone 11 Pro, and together, I got a very rapid charge. I had my iPhone 11 Pro at 16% battery, and in 1.5-hours, I was back up at 95% on my iPhone. It does appear that once your device is in the 90 percentile, the charging slows down a bit, but I believe that's due to Apple's optimized battery charging to improve your device's lifespan. It does appear that when you charge two devices simultaneously, the output is evenly distributed. So if you need to Fast Charge a device, you will want only to use the USB-C output and leave the USB-A port empty. Charging power that will last a long time OtterBox Fast Charge Standard Power Bank and Lightning to USB-C Premium Cable: What I Like

I have a lot of power banks, but I don't feel comfortable throwing them around without scuffing them up. However, the OtterBox one is different — the exterior of it has a rugged feel, so I am comfortable if I end up dropping this one because it feels durable. And that distinctive exterior doesn't show scratches or scuffs, so even if you do, no one will ever know. I also appreciate the Fast Charge capabilities, since you spend less time worrying about how long it will be until you can take the plug out of your phone. The Lighting to USB-C Fast Charge Premium Cable is also great to have around because it will withstand bending and flexing a lot better than other cables, especially Apple's own Lightning cables. The braided nylon is tough, and both ends are also reinforced, making fraying impossible. I also appreciate having the premium cable organizer wrap because it keeps the cable neat and tidy in my tech bag. When I use them together, I love that I can have an almost-dead iPhone 11 Pro back up to the 90 percentile battery in a little over an hour. The power bank packs in a lot of power but a lot of weight too OtterBox Fast Charge Standard Power Bank and Lightning to USB-C Premium Cable: What I Don't Like

The biggest issue I have with the Fast Charge Power Bank is that it is one of the heftier battery packs I own. According to the OtterBox website, it is almost an entire pound at 0.96 pounds, which can definitely weigh down your bag. And if you're looking for a battery pack that also has wireless charging, this one won't have it. You'll need the Fast Charge Qi Wireless Power Bank instead, which comes in 10000mAh or 15000mAh capacities and costs $40 and $50, respectively. The only thing I don't like about the Premium Fast Charge Lightning to USB-C cable is that the silicone organizer wrap is silicone, so it may be prone to catching on to lint and other debris. Fortunately, you just wipe it down to clean. Heavy duty fast charging OtterBox Fast Charge Standard Power Bank and Lightning to USB-C Premium Cable: The Bottom Line Fast Charge Standard Power Bank: 4.5 out of 5 Lightning to USB-C Fast Charge Premium Cable: 4.5 out of 5 If you're looking for a heavy-duty battery pack that should withstand anything you throw at it, then the OtterBox Fast Charge Standard Power Bank is a great option. It comes in three power capacities for your needs, has USB-C Fast Charging and USB-A at 18W each, and you can charge two devices simultaneously. The only drawbacks are that the 20000mAh is a bit on the heavier side, and there's no wireless charging on this unit. The Lightning to USB-C Fast Charge Premium Cable is a great cable to pick up for those who don't want a cable that wears out in just a few months. It's tough, especially with the reinforced ends, and the silicone cable wrap keeps it neat and tidy in your bag, though it may attract some lint that can be wiped away easily. And that 60W output is nothing to scoff at.

