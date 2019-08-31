This complete Qi-enabled wireless charging system from OtterBox includes a 36-watt wireless charging pad and one 5000mAh wireless charging battery. Stack them to charge the battery and your iPhone simultaneously. In fact, if you buy more batteries, you can charge up to three at once. If you need to charge a device that isn't Qi-enabled, such as an iPad Pro, you can plug it into the battery's two-way USB-C port and charge it that way.

Multiple products in one OtterBox OtterSpot Wireless Charging System: Features

The OtterBox OtterSpot Wireless Charging System includes both the OtterBox Wireless Charging Base and the 5000mAh capacity lithium-ion Wireless Charging Battery. Also included in the package are the 3.9-foot/1.2-meter USB-C to USB-C charging cable and a 36-watt wall adapter that you use to plug the Base into the wall. The system also includes a 1.6-foot/0.5-meter USB A-C charging cable, which you can use to charge the Battery.

The primary way to charge the OtterBox Wireless Charging Battery is to place it on top of the OtterBox Wireless Charging Base. Purchase more OtterBox Wireless Charging Batteries separately ($70) if you like; you can stack up to three on the base at once. Each battery comes with its own charging cable, so you can also use it without the base if you prefer.

It's easy to recommend the OtterBox OtterSpot Wireless Charging System to anyone that utilizes wireless charging.

While all of the batteries are stacked on the base, they are still usable; go ahead and plop your iPhone right on top to charge up all your gear at once. Once the OtterBox Wireless Charging Battery is charged, take it with you around the house or on the go. You'll get about one full iPhone charge from this 5000mAh capacity battery. The Wireless Charging Pad can also be purchased alone ($50), if you don't have any need for a wireless charging battery.

To keep everything in place while it charges, both the base and the battery have anti-slip rubber on the top and bottom. They fit together neatly, and gentle magnets ensure you place them together correctly so that the battery will charge. Four LED lights on the front of the battery indicate how much power the battery has. You get up to 10 watts of power from the OtterSpot Wireless Charging Battery, depending on what your device can accomodate. The OtterSpot Wireless Charging Pad packs a walloping 36 watts of power, which allows it to charge up to three batteries and your iPhone all at once.

Keep your case on, as long as it's not a big thick one. I found that I got the fastest charge on my iPhone using the OtterSpot plugged in with my iPhone's case off, but my tests were less than scientific. The difference in speed wasn't significant.

Convenient

OtterBox OtterSpot Wireless Charging System: What I like

I like the convenience of managing all of my mobile charging needs with one system. I can charge my iPhone, my AirPods (if I owned them), my friend's non-Apple smartphone, and my iPad Pro (even though it's not Qi-enabled.) Being able to charge the battery right on the pad, and the iPhone on top of that, is quite convenient. You don't need multiple cords to get ready for your day.