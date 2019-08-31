This complete Qi-enabled wireless charging system from OtterBox includes a 36-watt wireless charging pad and one 5000mAh wireless charging battery. Stack them to charge the battery and your iPhone simultaneously. In fact, if you buy more batteries, you can charge up to three at once. If you need to charge a device that isn't Qi-enabled, such as an iPad Pro, you can plug it into the battery's two-way USB-C port and charge it that way.
OtterBox OtterSpot Wireless Charging System
Price: $130
Bottom line: This wireless charging system includes a pad and a battery that can be used together or separately.
The Good
- Complete system covers many situations
- Fast 10-watt wireless charging
- System is expandable
- 5000mAh capacity battery
- Two-way USB-C port
The Bad
- Pricey
Multiple products in one
OtterBox OtterSpot Wireless Charging System: Features
The OtterBox OtterSpot Wireless Charging System includes both the OtterBox Wireless Charging Base and the 5000mAh capacity lithium-ion Wireless Charging Battery. Also included in the package are the 3.9-foot/1.2-meter USB-C to USB-C charging cable and a 36-watt wall adapter that you use to plug the Base into the wall. The system also includes a 1.6-foot/0.5-meter USB A-C charging cable, which you can use to charge the Battery.
The primary way to charge the OtterBox Wireless Charging Battery is to place it on top of the OtterBox Wireless Charging Base. Purchase more OtterBox Wireless Charging Batteries separately ($70) if you like; you can stack up to three on the base at once. Each battery comes with its own charging cable, so you can also use it without the base if you prefer.
It's easy to recommend the OtterBox OtterSpot Wireless Charging System to anyone that utilizes wireless charging.
While all of the batteries are stacked on the base, they are still usable; go ahead and plop your iPhone right on top to charge up all your gear at once. Once the OtterBox Wireless Charging Battery is charged, take it with you around the house or on the go. You'll get about one full iPhone charge from this 5000mAh capacity battery. The Wireless Charging Pad can also be purchased alone ($50), if you don't have any need for a wireless charging battery.
To keep everything in place while it charges, both the base and the battery have anti-slip rubber on the top and bottom. They fit together neatly, and gentle magnets ensure you place them together correctly so that the battery will charge. Four LED lights on the front of the battery indicate how much power the battery has. You get up to 10 watts of power from the OtterSpot Wireless Charging Battery, depending on what your device can accomodate. The OtterSpot Wireless Charging Pad packs a walloping 36 watts of power, which allows it to charge up to three batteries and your iPhone all at once.
Keep your case on, as long as it's not a big thick one. I found that I got the fastest charge on my iPhone using the OtterSpot plugged in with my iPhone's case off, but my tests were less than scientific. The difference in speed wasn't significant.
Convenient
OtterBox OtterSpot Wireless Charging System: What I like
I like the convenience of managing all of my mobile charging needs with one system. I can charge my iPhone, my AirPods (if I owned them), my friend's non-Apple smartphone, and my iPad Pro (even though it's not Qi-enabled.) Being able to charge the battery right on the pad, and the iPhone on top of that, is quite convenient. You don't need multiple cords to get ready for your day.
Pricey
OtterBox OtterSpot Wireless Charging System: What I don't like
If you just need a simple charger, the OtterBox OtterSpot Wireless Charging System is probably expensive overkill. Luckily the compenents can be purchased separately if you don't need the whole system.
Just a cool product
OtterBox OtterSpot Wireless Charging System: Bottom line
It's easy to recommend the OtterBox OtterSpot Wireless Charging System to anyone that utilizes wireless charging. The OtterSpot Wireless Charging Base is a fast and capable 36-watt wireless charging pad that charges your iPhone as well as up to three batteries simultaneously. The 10-watt, 5000mAh Wireless Charging Battery that comes with the system can give your iPhone up to a full charge on the go, plus it can charge other non-Qi-enabled devices via the USB-C plug on the back.
OtterBox OtterSpot Wireless Charging System
Price: $130
Bottom line: This wireless charging system includes a pad and a battery that can be used together or separately.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.