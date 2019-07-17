When it comes to mobile phone protection, there's not really a better name in the industry than Otterbox. With Otterbox, you're bound to get serious protection for your iPhone with the rugged Defender series, or you can get high-grade protection with a slimmer profile with the Symmetry series, which now come with a built-in Popsocket. There are several other styles to choose from, but these two are the most popular.

And now for Disney Parks fans, there is a new, exclusive print design for the Otter + Pop iPhone Case that you'll only find at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, or Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. This print is dubbed Disney Parks Food, and it's quite adorable! If you're a big fan of Disneyland or Walt Disney World, then this case is a must have!

The Disney Parks Food Otter + Pop Case features your favorite Disney snacks. This includes Mickey Waffles, Mickey Pretzels, Mickey Macarons, churros, Dole Whip, popcorn, pizza, and more. Since this is the Otter + Pop case, the integrated Popsocket sits flush with the case when it's not in use, but it is always at the ready when you need to snap a perfect Disney selfie at the parks or when you just want hands-free viewing.

We're big fans of the Otterbox Otter + Pop Symmetry case here at iMore. Our own Karen Freeman reviewed it earlier, and it's also my default case of choice. I'm in love with the mauve color with a gray accent, and the fact that I can have a Popsocket without interfering with wireless charging is a major plus. And as a big Disney fan, I'm eager to get my hands on this new Disney Parks Food Otter + Pop Case to take with me on my next trip to Disneyland!

The Disney Parks Food Otter + Pop case is sold exclusively at various shops at Disneyland Resort and Disney World, and will run you $60.