  • New images showing a batter have appeared online.
  • The battery was posted for a new Korean safety certification.
  • The battery capacity matches a previous report about iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro batteries.

There was a story last week that mentioned the possibility that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineup will feature lower capacity batteries than the iPhone 11 lineup. now, an iPhone battery matching one of those capacities has appeared online and in pictures.

Shared to Twitter, the images come from a Korea Institute of Chemical Convergence Testing page and screenshots outline details about the battery, too.

The battery, named A2431, is rated at 2775mA and would fit the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro with 6.1-inch screens if all the information we've seen previously is accurate.

The full rundown of expected iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro battery capacities is:

  • Apple iPhone 12 (5.4-inch) – A2471 – 2227mAh
  • Apple iPhone 12 Max (6.1-inch) – A2431 – 2775mAh
  • Apple iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch) – A2431 – 2775mAh
  • Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch) – A2466 – 3687mAh

Apple is expected to announce all four new iPhones in September or October, depending on how badly the production and design stages of development were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We'd expect to see more and more leaks like this as time rolls along, too.

