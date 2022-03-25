The popular Overcast podcast player has a big new redesign out and not only does it look better but it's also dealt with its biggest feature request, too.

Arguably already the best iPhone app for listening to podcasts — in my not-so-humble opinion, at least — Overcast is now better than ever with a newly redesigned version 2022.2 update. That update's now in the App Store and ready for download and after spending a day or so with it, I'm confident you're going to love it.

At the top of the list of changes is that oft-requested feature — the ability to quickly and easily mark a podcast episode as played. Now, a single left-swipe action on any podcast episode will mark it as played. There's also a handy checkmark that you can tap if swiping isn't your thing, too. You'll find it in the center screenshot at the top of this page.

Developer Marco Arment says the second most-requested feature has also been dealt with here, too. There's now a way to view all starred episodes via a new playlist. Other special playlists for downloaded and in-progress podcast episodes can also be created, too.