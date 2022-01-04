Accessory maker OWC has announced the Atlas Pro series of media cards as well as a new reader, all of which are designed for high performance demanded by creators whether they're working with videos or photos. Both SD cards and CFexpress cards are covered, while a new Atlas FXR Thunderbolt reader is around the size of a credit card and is perfect for taking into the field.

Starting with The Atlas S Pro, OWC says that buyers can expect SD cards with reading and write speeds of 276MB/s and 290MB/s respectively. Compatible with DSLR, mirrorless, 360-degree, VR, and cinema cameras, the cards are also resistant to impacts, bends, shocks, and more.

OWC flash storage solutions are run through intensive performance testing so creative professionals can depend on real-world speeds in their workflows. Truthfully listing Atlas S Pro cards for reliable performance up to 276MB/s write and 290MB/s read speeds defines our commitment to the "OWC Difference," which ensures you'll be completely satisfied these SD UHS-II V90 cards will deliver the performance you are counting on.

Prices start from $49 and capacities range from 32GB all the way to 256GB.