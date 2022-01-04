What you need to know
- OWC has announced three new types of memory card.
- A new Thunderbolt CFexpress reader has been announced but with no price available.
Accessory maker OWC has announced the Atlas Pro series of media cards as well as a new reader, all of which are designed for high performance demanded by creators whether they're working with videos or photos. Both SD cards and CFexpress cards are covered, while a new Atlas FXR Thunderbolt reader is around the size of a credit card and is perfect for taking into the field.
Starting with The Atlas S Pro, OWC says that buyers can expect SD cards with reading and write speeds of 276MB/s and 290MB/s respectively. Compatible with DSLR, mirrorless, 360-degree, VR, and cinema cameras, the cards are also resistant to impacts, bends, shocks, and more.
OWC flash storage solutions are run through intensive performance testing so creative professionals can depend on real-world speeds in their workflows. Truthfully listing Atlas S Pro cards for reliable performance up to 276MB/s write and 290MB/s read speeds defines our commitment to the "OWC Difference," which ensures you'll be completely satisfied these SD UHS-II V90 cards will deliver the performance you are counting on.
Prices start from $49 and capacities range from 32GB all the way to 256GB.
Next, we have the Altas Pro and Atlas Pro Ultra, both offering rugged CFexpress Type B memory cards. The Altas Pro comes in capacities from 256GB to 2TB, so there's plenty of room there. They won't be available until the second quarter of 2022, however, with the Atlas Pro Ultra limited to just 320GB and 640GB capacities.
OWC says these cards are good for 1400MB/s transfer speeds, likely making them perfect for 8K video handling.
The OWC Atlas Pro and Atlas Pro™ Ultra CFexpress Type B memory cards are rugged and OWC Beyond Fast™. They're ideal for professional photographers, videographers, and content creators who need to capture every crucial moment at confidently one-time events like sports, weddings, and concerts.
Finally, the Atlas FXR is a Thunderbolt CFexpress card reader that's "7x smaller than other Thunderbolt CFX readers," according to OWC.
Sized similarly to a debit card, the OWC Atlas FXR is the smallest Thunderbolt CFexpress card reader. It allows you to transfer video footage and photos on location, studio, or the edit suite to virtually any Thunderbolt or USB port-equipped computer or tablet at over 1500MB/s speed. Nearly 7x smaller than other Thunderbolt CFX readers, bus-powered Atlas FXR easily fits into the smallest camera bag, so you can pack more accessories to help capture amazing content.
You'll have to wait until the second quarter to buy one of those as well, with no pricing available as yet. These things could be the best Mac accessories for photographers and videographers once they do arrive and you can learn more on the OWC announcement page now.
