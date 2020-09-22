Apple has rolled out updates for its suite of iWork apps that brings some of the newest features of iPadOS 14 to the company's own productivity apps.

The update includes support for Scribble, allowing users to now write by hand with their Apple Pencil in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. It also brings new templates, shapes, and support for embedding YouTube and Vimeo videos right in your Keynote presentations.

Apple has also rolled out a new image picker to find the photo you need much faster.

Pages

Use Scribble to write by hand with Apple Pencil, and your words will automatically convert to text. Requires iPadOS 14.

Select from new report templates to help you get started.

Enhance your documents with a variety of new, editable shapes.

Easily find pictures and videos using new zoom and search capabilities in the redesigned image picker. Requires iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

Numbers

Use Scribble to write by hand with Apple Pencil, and your words will automatically convert to text. Requires iPadOS 14.

Forms are now easier to create and customize. Add a form to any table or use the new Basic Form template.

Improved performance when working with large tables.

Easily find pictures and videos using new zoom and search capabilities in the redesigned image picker. Requires iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

Enhance your spreadsheets with a variety of new, editable shapes.

Keynote

Use Scribble to write by hand with Apple Pencil, and your words will automatically convert to text. Requires iPadOS 14.

Use the new Outline View to focus on the structure and flow of your content without other distractions.

Play YouTube and Vimeo videos right in your presentations.

Movie export now supports a wide selection of formats and frame rates.

Hold the option key while dragging an object to duplicate it.

Easily find pictures and videos using new zoom and search capabilities in the redesigned image picker. Requires iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

Enhance your presentations with a variety of new, editable shapes.

Apple does note that support for YouTube and Vimeo within your keynote presentations may not be available in all regions.

The company rolled out iPadOS 14 out to the public last week, so this update was quite timely.