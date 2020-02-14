What you need to know
- Pandora has updated its iOS app to include a standalone Apple Watch app.
- The standalone app will work to play both music and podcasts.
- You can do it all straight from your wrist, no phone required!
Pandora has updated its iOS app to include a new standalone Apple Watch app, bringing all your Pandora music right to your wrist.
As reported by MacRumors, the new standalone app is available to download on WatchOS 6.
Released February 13, the release notes for the latest update says:
Introducing our new standalone Apple Watch app!
Leave the phone at home and bring all of your listening with you thanks to our updated Apple Watch app. Now you can stream your favorite music and podcasts, straight from your wrist – no phone required.
Pandora launches Apple Watch app.— Stefan Constantine (@WhatTheBit) February 13, 2020
tip @MacRumors pic.twitter.com/6K91jKj9bx
Pandora is a US streaming service that lets you create stations from your favorite songs, artists or genres, searching or browsing to find recommended stations for your mood or activity. The new standalone watch app will allow users to listen to both music, stations and podcasts directly from their Apple Watch.
Pandora's last big update came in October last year, when its iOS app got an overhaul. It's standard iOS app notes state:
Create stations from your favorite songs, artists or genres, search or browse to find recommended stations for your mood or activity, and discover podcasts that speak to you. Download today and get instant access to your favorite artists and podcasts, while staying up to date on the most recent singles and releases. From rap and pop to rock and country, play your favorite artists and stay up to date on today's top hits and releases. Start streaming all of the current global hits and enjoy your own personalized music experience.
