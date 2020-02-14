Pandora has updated its iOS app to include a new standalone Apple Watch app, bringing all your Pandora music right to your wrist.

As reported by MacRumors, the new standalone app is available to download on WatchOS 6.

Released February 13, the release notes for the latest update says:

Introducing our new standalone Apple Watch app!

Leave the phone at home and bring all of your listening with you thanks to our updated Apple Watch app. Now you can stream your favorite music and podcasts, straight from your wrist – no phone required.

Pandora is a US streaming service that lets you create stations from your favorite songs, artists or genres, searching or browsing to find recommended stations for your mood or activity. The new standalone watch app will allow users to listen to both music, stations and podcasts directly from their Apple Watch.

Pandora's last big update came in October last year, when its iOS app got an overhaul. It's standard iOS app notes state: