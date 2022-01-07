Keeping your Mac as safe as possible is something we should all be doing, but sometimes it's easy to miss a setting that leaves a machine open to attack. That's where Pareto Security comes in so handy — because it looks at all of the Mac's security settings and potential attack vectors and warns you if you've left one wide open.

The Mac app, which is available for download from the developer website, is available for a one-time fee of $15 and is also part of the Setapp bundle as well. No matter how you pay for it, Pareto Security is well worth checking out. You might be surprised at what it will find.

As an example, it turns out my Mac's firewall was turned off until about 5 minutes before I began writing this post. I had no idea until I ran a Pareto Security check and it warned me. There are other things it isn't happy about as well. Apparently, my screensaver is set to come on after more than five minutes, which could be a security risk. I have AirPlay enabled, too. FileVault is disabled, too. I should probably get around to changing that.