dbrand, the popular accessory company that makes skins and cases for phones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles, has just dropped their latest special edition collection.

The company has unveiled that its newest drop will focus entirely on Pastels, and come in eight gorgeous colors and what drand describes as an "ultramatte finish."

  • Sunrise Red
  • Sunset Orange
  • Mellow Yellow
  • Seafoam Green
  • Sky Blue
  • Kind of Purple
  • Off Pink
  • Pastel Black

Dbrand Pastels Iphone 11 ProSource: dbrand

The company says that the collection came to be when they launched Sky Blue and Seafoam Green skins for the Nintendo Switch in celebration of the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Brand Pastels Nintendo SwitchSource: dbrand

The special edition skins and cases are available across a number of different devices from Apple, Google, Nintendo, OnePlus, and Samsung. Even the OnePlus Nord, which was just announced today, already has skins available for it.

Drand Pastels Macbook ProSource: dbrand

For Apple, the Pastels collection is available in a skin for a number of models for covering the iPhone, iPad Pro, AirPods, MacBook Pro, and even the Magic Keyboard. The case version is only available for select models of the iPhone.

Drand Pastels Airpods ProSource: dbrand

Check out the full lineup of the drop at dbrand.

