What you need to know
- dbrand has launched a special edition drop.
- The Pastels collection brings eight new colors in a matte finish.
- The skins and cases are available across a range of Apple devices.
dbrand, the popular accessory company that makes skins and cases for phones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles, has just dropped their latest special edition collection.
The company has unveiled that its newest drop will focus entirely on Pastels, and come in eight gorgeous colors and what drand describes as an "ultramatte finish."
- Sunrise Red
- Sunset Orange
- Mellow Yellow
- Seafoam Green
- Sky Blue
- Kind of Purple
- Off Pink
- Pastel Black
The company says that the collection came to be when they launched Sky Blue and Seafoam Green skins for the Nintendo Switch in celebration of the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
The special edition skins and cases are available across a number of different devices from Apple, Google, Nintendo, OnePlus, and Samsung. Even the OnePlus Nord, which was just announced today, already has skins available for it.
For Apple, the Pastels collection is available in a skin for a number of models for covering the iPhone, iPad Pro, AirPods, MacBook Pro, and even the Magic Keyboard. The case version is only available for select models of the iPhone.
Check out the full lineup of the drop at dbrand.
