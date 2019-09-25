A newly published patent filed by Apple has revealed the company is exploring ways to reduce the overall size of the keyboards it houses in its MacBooks. As noted by Apple Insider the patent is titled "Keyboard assemblies having reduced thickness and method of forming keyboard assemblies."

The background to the patent states:

"It is becoming more and more desirable within the industry to reduce the size and/or thickness of various electronic devices. As such, all components of an electronic device, including any keyboard assembly, may be reduced in size. As a result, the size and/or number of components of the keyboard likewise may be reduced. With a reduction in size, quantity and/or material used to form the various components, the strength, and ultimately the operational life of the component may be reduced. This may cause the operational life of the keyboard assembly and/or electronic device to be reduced as well."

Simply put, by reducing the size and the number of working parts within a keyboard mechanism, you decrease the margin for failure and extend the products lifespan. Not only that, by reducing the size of its keyboards Apple could reduce the overall size of the MacBook. Given that MacBooks are already fairly portable, it's perhaps more likely that the space created could be used to house something more useful, like more battery capacity.

The patent specifically refers to a keyboard which uses a single membrane sheet attached to a printed circuit board, or PCB. A switch housing could then be secured directly to the membrane layer, or alternatively to the PCB and then sandwiched between the two.