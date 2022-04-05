If you're someone who uses your iPad and Apple Pencil to take notes you really ought to take Penbook for a spin.

There is no shortage of note-taking apps in the App Store and plenty of them are built for use alongside an Apple Pencil. But Penbook comes with almost 1,000 different types of stationery to ensure that there is one that's perfectly suited to your needs. Looking for ruled or graph paper? Penbook has it. Something more specialist like chemistry or perspective paper? No problem!

Some examples of the types of stationary offered include:

Blank stationery, with an optional date and configurable margin

Ruled paper with variable density

Graph paper with four options for square sizes

Dot stationery, either squared or isometric (offset)

Cross stationery with configurable margins and density

To Do pages with four layout options

Monthly habit paper for tracking streaks, habits, and goals

Day planner paper with a live updating timeline and calendar, and three layouts

Weekly planner paper that highlights the current time and date

Monthly planner paper that keeps track of the current day and shows you what's coming next

Yearly stationery for getting a complete overview of your next 365 days

Cornell paper for taking perfect study notes

French ruled (Séyès) paper

Penmanship practice paper

Table stationery for hand-written spreadsheets

Polar graph paper for plotting radial data

Semi-log and loglog paper for data with exponential growth or decay

Isometric stationery with equilateral (60-60-60) or isosceles (75-75-30) triangles

Perspective paper, configurable with one, two, or three vanishing points

Developer stationery with device stencils and configurable note-taking areas

Storyboard paper with 3 frame aspect ratios

Engineering paper with variable density

Chemistry paper for easily sketching molecules

Staff (music) paper with optional linked staves

Tablature paper with vocal parts and chord charts

Penbook even supports something called Live Paper, with dynamic stationery that uses the "smarts of your iPad" to add data that your iPad already knows. Your iPad has the date and time, for example, and Penbook can automatically enter that data when you want it to.

While there are apps that let you draw and write with an Apple Pencil already, Penbook offers such a huge collection of paper options that it's unlikely you won't find the one that fits your needs — no matter how special they are. If you're looking for the best iPad app for taking notes you should at least take Penbook for a spin.

Penbook is a free download from the App Store and you can grab it right now. An optional annual subscription is available with additional functionality, too.