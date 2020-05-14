The arrival of the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is something that has gone down very well but there's still one problem that remains, weeks after its introduction.

According to multiple reports across Twitter some people have noted that they are seeing dramatically worse iPad Pro battery life when connected to the Magic Keyboard. And it's becoming a bit of a thing.

Yeah man. IDK if it's the backlight or what. It's rough tho. — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) May 13, 2020

Absolutely seeing this as well https://t.co/CQjJIZCIKB — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 13, 2020

Contrary to popular belief, the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro doesn't have its own battery and instead leeches power from the tablet that it's connected to. Some battery draw is to be expected, but the same goes for the Smart Keyboard Folio and that's been just fine. Two years into that product's lifecycle and not a bad word said about it.

So what's going on here? While some people have reported the backlight on their keyboard staying on, even though it isn't being used, it's important to note that this isn't a new problem. People have been talking about it for weeks with Matt Birchler even going so far as to produce a graph about it. His sense was that things weren't as bad as some people thought, though.