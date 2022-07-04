What you need to know
- Pestle has a new update out that adds support for sharing recipes with your family.
- Anyone invited to a Household can see everyone else's recipes.
- Inviting people is as simple as sharing a link.
Pestle, a popular recipe manager for iPhone and iPad, has a new update that is designed to help families share how to cook their favorite meals.
Pestle has long been one of the best iPad and iPhone apps for keeping track of your recipes, but sharing them with family isn't always that easy. Now, with the new Households feature, that all changes. Pestle users can invite their family to join their Household with every recipe then available to all. Recipes can't be deleted by people who didn't create them, but everyone can see the recipes that are being shared.
A new way to share Recipes and Meal Plans with Friends & Family. Creating a Households is easy, open Pestle, head to Settings > Households > Create Household. Inviting others to your house is easy too with handy invite links. Share your invite link with whoever you like, and they'll instantly gain access to your cookbook, and you'll gain access to theirs!
Developer Will Bishop says that adding this particular feature was a "mammoth undertaking" but it's an important addition and one that will make it easier for everyone to cook their favorite meal, no matter whose recipe it is.
Other additions in this latest version 1.2 update include the ability to edit recipes when they are being imported from a website as well as much more. The app itself is now faster than ever as well, especially for those who have a large cookbook full to the brim with recipes.
Those who already have Pestle installed will find the new update ready and waiting for them in the App Store. Everyone else can go and download it afresh right now. Pestle is a free download with in-app purchases unlocking some functionality.
