Philips Hue is getting all-new Spotify integration through the Philips Hue app, parent company Signify announced today.

Signify stated:

Signify, the world leader in lighting, announces that Philips Hue has created the first deep integration of lighting and music, providing consumers around the globe with an immersive light and music experience like no other. Thanks to Philips Hue + Spotify, the Philips Hue system is enriched with a new algorithm that analyzes the metadata of each song in real time to make the lights flash, dim, brighten, and color change right along with the beat, mood, genre and tempo of any music on Spotify.

Philips Hue's app will be able to analyze the metadata for any Spotify song in real-time, providing a light script. Not only will it match the beat of the song, but it can also change the lights to reflect things like the mood, tempo, genre, and more. A new Sync tab in the app also lets users quickly switch the feature on and off, changing the brightness and intensity of the lights. Integration is free through the Philips Hue App, provided you have a Hue Bridge and colored lights, it also doesn't need a microphone to listen to music, which is great for privacy and means you can use your phone for other tasks whilst it's working. Users will need to link their Spotify and Philips Hue accounts within the Hue app.

The company also announced a string of new HomeKit compatible lights including more of the best HomeKit light bulbs currently available.