New products ionclude the new Philips Hue Inara wall light, a decorative outdoor lantern with a dimmable white bulb, and a new Lucca wall light for gardens and balconies.

Signify, the world leader in lighting, unveils a new range of Philips Hue smart lighting products and features to create the perfect ambiance outside and inside your home. New outdoor wall and bollard lights, plus new effects in the Philips Hue app can enhance any occasion, whether you're socializing with friends on the patio or spending a romantic night on the sofa.

Philips Hue this week unveiled a series of new indoor and outdoor lights for use in your smart home.

As pictured at the top of the article, there is also a new Calla stainless steel bollard for paths and patios, and a new Resonate wall light.

The company also announced changes to its app coming in the first quarter of 2022:

New effects will be added to the Philips Hue app in the first quarter of 2022. The first effects are Candle and Fireplace, mimicking the gentle glowing of natural candlelight or a cosy fireplace to set the mood for a romantic dinner or a relaxing evening on the sofa. To get an even richer experience, use them with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip, gradient light tube, gradient Signe table or floor lamp.

Thanks to its wide variety of lights and HomeKit compatibility Philips Hue's range are some of the best smart lights you can get for your home.