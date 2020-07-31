What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 12 Pro won't come until October, but that isn't stopping Caviar.
- The Russian customizer is selling a gold iPhone 12 Pro already.
- It'll cost $23k when the iPhone 12 Pro arrives.
Caviar has a name for itself in the world of horrible customized iPhones. Like, really horrible. It's already getting ready for the iPhone 12 Pro launch, too, with orders now available for the Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Victory Pure Gold. And it costs $23,380.
And like the vast majority of Caviar's works, this thing isn't a looker. At all.
But Caviar seems pretty pleased with the monster it's created.
An ingot of one-piece 750-content gold in your hands: Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Victory Pure Gold - modified smartphone with a precious body. Completely made of gold, it fascinates and attracts eyes. The fine work on artistic engraving on the jewelry metal, encrusting with 8 shining diamonds, rich decorative ornament in the Russian national style. Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Victory Pure Gold is created for the true connoisseurs of luxury.
Prices do start at a little more than $23,000, but you can spend more. A 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max sits at a cool $24,540 in case you were wondering. And I know you were.
Whether you're one of the "connoisseurs of luxury" that Caviar is looking for or just someone with $23,000 sat under your mattress, this is available for pre-order now. Enjoy.
