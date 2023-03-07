Gorgeous new Apple Watch bands and iPhone 14 cases add a splash of color this spring
New colors come to the Apple Watch Sport Band, Braided Solo Loop, and Solo Loop.
Alongside the release of a new, yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, Apple has also released a slew of new colors across its Apple Watch band and iPhone case collections.
Apple often refreshes its colors across various accessory ranges and the yellow iPhone now has some bright accessories to go with it. Want to make sure your phone and your watch are color-coordinated? Apple has your back.
All of the new colors are available to order now, and carry the same asking price as the others. All you have to do is choose the one you like best.
A rainbow of colors
Starting with the iPhone cases, Apple has launched a new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro silicone case in Canary Yellow which is really rather fetching. That's priced at $49 (opens in new tab) and will look extra gorgeous on that yellow iPhone 14. Iris, Sky, and Olive have also been added to the mix.
Next up are the watch bands, with plenty to choose from.
The always popular Sport Bands are now available in Bright Orange, Olive, and Sky, while the personal favorite Braided Solo Loops come in Bright Orange, Olive, and Purple Fog. Solo Loops now have Canary Yellow, Olive, Purple Fog, and Sprout Green color options to choose from.
You can order a Solo Loop for $49 (opens in new tab), while the Sports Bands cost the same (opens in new tab). Choosing a Braided Solo Loop will cost a little more, but at $99 they're still stunning (opens in new tab) watch bands.
Unfortunately, there are no dedicated Apple Watch Ultra bands here, but the other bands will work just fine with Apple's very best Apple Watch.
Fans of Hermes bands can also check out new options (opens in new tab), with prices starting from $319.
Again, all of these new bands and the Canary Yellow case are available to buy starting today and should be landing in stores soon enough. You might want to see some of these Apple Watch bands in the flesh before making a purchase decision.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in your inbox, every day!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.