Adobe has released a big new update for its Photoshop iPad app that adds a raft of new features including a new Content-Aware Fill feature similar to that available on the Mac. Other improvements include a new background removal tool.

Starting with that Content-Aware Fill, Adobe says that it has been able to bring one of Photoshop's landmark features to the Mac for the first time via a one-step action.

The Photoshop team has spent 30+ years adding new and innovative technology to imaging, and Content-Aware Fill is one of the landmark features on Photoshop Desktop. Today we're bringing this functionality to Photoshop on the iPad, with an easy one-tap step that takes any selection and uses AI to fill its contents based on its surroundings! Make distracting objects in your background disappear, or blend artifacts smoothly. Remove unintended bystanders in your photos, clear out artifacts and dust, and see what else our AI technology can do. To use it, take the lasso tool, or one of Photoshop's smart AI-powered selection tools like Object Select to pick an area, tap "Content Aware Fill", and watch your selection disappear and blend into your image.

The new Photoshop update also adds support for background removal, again via a one-step action that makes it easy to swap out any background before replacing it with another one.