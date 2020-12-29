Source: StackCommerce
Finally ready to part ways with your bulky bifold? With space for 10 cards and cash plus a secret compartment, Bando 2.0 is the ultimate minimal wallet. You can get it today for just $23.95, which is 20% off MSRP.
If you are tired of sitting on an uncomfortable lump of leather in your back pocket, Bando 2.0 is definitely worth your attention.
Made from ultra-thin Saffiano canvas, this slim wallet provides secure storage for your cards and weather protection for your cash.
Bando 2.0 also has two quick-draw slots for faster access to your favorite cards and pull-tab organization for the rest. Meanwhile, the secret compartment lets you store a key or some other important item.
Silicone grip dots ensure that your cards won't slip away, and the whole thing is built for everyday wear and tear. It's even backed by a two-year warranty.
In the words of HiConsumption, this wallet is "stylish yet durable enough to take from board meetings to the Bolivian rainforest."
It's normally priced at $30, but you can get Bando 2.0 today for just $23.95.
Prices subject to change
Review: The Cricut Maker is a gateway to crafting that I never knew I had
Vinyl cutting has become a massive art in the maker community and while there are a lot of brand choices out there Cricut is one of the biggest and most trusted. We spent some time with the flagship model, the Cricut Maker, and it turns out, it's a lot of fun.
Review: Apple's HomePod mini has no right to be this loud
Apple's HomePod mini pumps out unbelievable sound for its size and price and is a truly great speaker for Apple fans and HomeKit users.
Apple Car reports add $102 billion to market value
Apple's share price climbed following reports of an Apple car coming in 2024, adding $102 billion at its highest point in the day Tuesday.
Added security for your iPhone XR screen with these great screen protectors
Looking for some screen protection for your new iPhone XR? We've rounded up some of the best you can buy right now!