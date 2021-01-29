In a blog post, on its website, Pixelmator has announced an update to Pixelmator Pro that brings enhancements to its ML Super Resolution algorithm as well as support for portrait masks in ProRAW photos, Quick Look improvements, and the other usual "improvements and bug fixes."

ML Super Resolution made a splash in the photo editing world as it brings the concept of "enhancing" a photo normally reserved for spy films to reality. The latest update allows the feature to remove artifacts from compressed WebP files.

This is now the fourth major version of ML Super Resolution and it brings one very interesting and notable improvement – WebP compression artifact removal. Pixelmator Pro already supports the WebP file format and, as it gains more users around the web, it's becoming clear that the WebP compression algorithm produces unique compression artifacts. ML Super Resolution has already been trained to remove JPEG artifacts when resampling images but, with today's update, it can now remove WebP artifacts too. You can see an example of how ML Super Resolution now deals with these artifacts below.

The release also goes into detail about two new Quick Look plug-in improvements that make it easier to preview files in full resolution as well as synced across devices.

Pixelmator Pro 2.0.4 also brings a very nice improvement to our Quick Look plug-in – two plug-ins, in fact. A preview plug-in will now produce full-size file previews when previewing files in the Finder and a thumbnail plug-in creates thumbnails that can be synced across iCloud-enabled devices, including those that don't have Pixelmator Pro installed.

Pixelmator Pro is available for $39.99 on the Mac App Store.