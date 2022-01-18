The popular Pixelmator Photo app for iPhone and iPad has received a big update that changes a whole host of things. One of those things is improved permission handling when users limit access to their Photo Library.

The Pixelmator Photo app's update, which is available in the App Store now, brings with it a long list of improvements but sitting right at the top of the list is a change to how the app handles restricted photo access. Now, it's easier than ever to give the app more access when required.

If you've provided restricted access to your Photos library, you can now more easily give Pixelmator Photo access to more photos.

There are other improvements here as well, including the ability to "the JPEG in a RAW+JPEG pair from the Photos browse."

Other improvements include:

On iPad, you can now tap and hold the histogram to bring up options for changing how it's displayed.

The height of the Show Info popover was incorrect. Fixed.

The keyboard shortcut for the Show Info popover was incorrect. Fixed.

The keyboard shortcuts for the next and previous photo were incorrect. Fixed.

Adjustment values at 0 would occasionally be displayed with a minus sign. Fixed.

The app icon would sometimes be blurred. Fixed.

After exiting Split View, the appearance of albums would be incorrect and they would also be unresponsive. Fixed.

On iPhone, the color of the "Albums" title would not update after changing the app's accent color. Fixed.

The Crop tool would be slow if the app was restored from the background. Fixed.

The animation of photos in the Photos browser that appears when rotating advice was incorrect. Fixed.

After restoring the app from the background, the zoom level of the Photos browser would not be remembered. Fixed.

Attempting to dismiss an image with an open popover would cause Pixelmator Photo to quit unexpectedly. Fixed.

This update also includes a few other fixes to prevent Pixelmator Photo from quitting unexpectedly in various cases.

Not yet a Pixelmator Photo user? You can fix that by downloading the app from the App Store now. It's priced at $7.99 and that will give you access to both the iPhone and iPad version of what is already one of the best iPad image editors around.