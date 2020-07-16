What you need to know
- There's a brand new version of Pixelmator Pro for Mac.
- Version 1.7 is a major update.
- It brings text on a path, canvas rotation, and version 3 of ML super Resolution.
A new version of Pixelmator Pro is out for Mac now, and version 1.7 brings with it a big update!
In a press release today the company stated:
The Pixelmator Team today released Pixelmator Pro 1.7, codenamed Sequoia, a major update to the award-winning Mac image editor designed to make powerful professional tools accessible to everyday users. The update adds the ability to easily create circular and curved text, makes it possible to freely rotate the canvas to any angle, includes a friendly new welcome screen, and more.
The new text tools feature three new elements, Circular Type, Path Type, and Freeform Type for creatine text layers on paths.
The new update also lets you rotate a canvas to any angle, a feature Pixelmator says it has wanted to add for a long time. 1.7 also brings a new welcome screen to let users quickly open new or recent documents, or to start off projects by directly opening a new image.
Pixelmator has also improved ML Super Resolution and RAW support:
Pixelmator Pro 1.7 Sequoia also includes significant improvements to ML Super Resolution, the machine learning-powered way to upscale images while retaining sharpness and improving quality. ML Super Resolution now delivers sharper results, upscales RAW images while keeping their extended range data, and features a handy progress bar.
The 1.7 update is free to anyone who already owns it, or $39.99 for new customers. You can also upgrade the original Pixelmator to Pixelmator Pro through the Upgrade Bundle on the Mac App Store at a discounted price.
Powerful editing
Pixelmator Pro
Pixelmator Pro is one of the best editing suites on Mac, and it's even more powerful thanks to a new update. Along with support for macOS Catalina, Pixelmator Pro now offers improved performance and de-noise technology.
