The popular photo editing app for Mac, Pixelmator Pro, is currently 30% off to celebrate its 10,000th five-star review in the Mac App Store.

Speaking to iMore Pixelmator said:

Pixelmator Pro has received its 10,000th five-star rating on the Mac App Store and, to celebrate, we've decided to have a sale. For the next few weeks, Pixelmator Pro will be available for 30% off its usual price! That's $27.99 instead of $39.99 (and equivalent in other currencies).

Pixelmator Pro is a simple yet powerful photo editing tool for the Mac. We loved its image-first editing experience on the Mac when it was released, and the app has just kept getting better since. From our review: