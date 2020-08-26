What you need to know
- Pixelmator Pro is on sale now.
- You can currently buy it 30% off, for just $27.99.
- The sale is to celebrate the app's 10,000th five-star review on the Mac App Store.
The popular photo editing app for Mac, Pixelmator Pro, is currently 30% off to celebrate its 10,000th five-star review in the Mac App Store.
Speaking to iMore Pixelmator said:
Pixelmator Pro has received its 10,000th five-star rating on the Mac App Store and, to celebrate, we've decided to have a sale.
For the next few weeks, Pixelmator Pro will be available for 30% off its usual price! That's $27.99 instead of $39.99 (and equivalent in other currencies).
Pixelmator Pro is a simple yet powerful photo editing tool for the Mac. We loved its image-first editing experience on the Mac when it was released, and the app has just kept getting better since. From our review:
It's been built from the ground up with the user in mind. Whether you're an experienced photo editor or just starting out, Pixelmator Pro works with you, making it easy to learn or simple to master.
There are dozens of editing tools to help you create your perfect picture project. With things like an advanced zoom engine for ultra-close editing, Smart Scrolling so you can work outside the parameters of your immediate view, and wide color image support so you see the colors you're meant to see on the screen.
A recent Pixelmator Pro update brought text on a path tools as well as canvas rotation and improvements to its machine-learning Super Resolution Tool.
Powerful editing
Pixelmator Pro
Pixelmator Pro is one of the best editing suites on Mac, and it's even more powerful thanks to a new update. Along with support for macOS Catalina, Pixelmator Pro now offers improved performance and de-noise technology.
