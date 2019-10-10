One of the big new updates is support for macOS Catalina's Sidecar feature. Now, Pixelmator Pro users can extend their workspace and even take advantage of the Apple Pencil when making edits. Painting, retouching, and illustrating in Pixelmator Pro has never been easier.

Pixelmator Pro on Thursday received a major update, known as Avalon, that brings support for macOS Catalina, Sidecar, improved noise removal, and performance enhancements. You can download the update for free right now .

ML Denoise is an amazing machine learning-powered noise removal tool. Integrated via Core ML, ML Denoise effortlessly removes luminance and color noise created by cameras in low-light photos. What's more, it can even reduce artifacts cause by image compression algorithms, improving image quality.

The developer behind Pixelmator Pro also promises its de-noise technology will "intelligently preserve detail, even fixing noise that has been partially removed by cameras or editing software."

Finally, the latest update introduces performance improvements thanks to an "end-to-end Metal rendering and editing pipeline." Zooming and scrolling are apparently 10x faster, while effects and painting are up to 2x faster.

Pixelmator has also been optimized for the redesigned Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, the developer said, although neither is available as of this writing. Know, however, that Pixelmator Pro will be ready when they're released.

You can find Pixelmator Pro in the Mac App Store for $40. Today's update is available for free.