Users of Pixelmator on Mac can upgrade to Pixelmator Pro, potentially recieving a discount of up to 50%. Pixelmator users can complete their Pixelmator bundle via the App Store, and the option to complete the bundle is significantly cheaper than buying Pixelmator Pro separately. Depending on how much you may have paid for the original Pixelmator, the total cost of completing the bundle could see you save up to 50% compared to buying Pixelmator Pro outright.

Pixelmator Pro is a marked upgrade on the original Pixelmator, which was released in 2007. Pixelmator Pro was such a good advance on the previous version that it won Apple's App of the Year award in 2018.

Via its blog Pixelmator said this about the announcement:

The time has come. It's time for us to give all of you still using the original Pixelmator a friendly nudge to check out Pixelmator Pro, the successor to the image editor you know and love. And to do that, we've created a special Upgrade page outlining all the goodness of Pixelmator Pro.

As noted, over on Pixelmator's website, you can now access a side-by-side comparison of the two apps to see whether you'd like to make the jump. You can also check out our very own rundown of everything you need to know about Pixelmator Pro. If you do decide to make the jump, head on over to the App Store to complete your bundle and make the saving now!

