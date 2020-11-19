Pixelmator Pro's ML Super Resolution feature absolutely flies on M1 Macs

Apple released its M1 Macs this week and we're already hearing some pretty amazing reports in terms of how quickly they can churn through just about any task. The folk behind Pixelmator Pro have shared a tidbit of their own – and it's going to have you wishing for an M1 Mac even more.

In December of last year Pixelmator Pro gained a new feature called ML Super Resolution which took images and then upscaled them without destroying the quality. That, obviously, takes a bit of horsepower to do properly and an announcement post compared how long it took to complete on a number of Macs. All was right with the world.

And then the M1 MacBook Air arrived and the same process was re-run on the incoming machine. The result? Crazy talk. That's what resulted.

Absolute madness.

When we released ML Super Resolution about a year ago, we compared how quickly various Macs upscale a 0.3-megapixel image (500x600 pixels) to 3 times its original size.



The oldest Macs took ~1 minute. Our 2017 iMac Pro took 0.56s.



The M1 MacBook Air does it in 0.51s. pic.twitter.com/3xl2srYB1K — Pixelmator Team (@pixelmator) November 19, 2020

So an iMac Pro completed the process in 0.56s. A MacBook Air does it in just 0.51s. That's... insane.

But this isn't the first time we've been told the M1 is insanely quick, either. Various tests have shown similar results. And you get longer battery life out of these machines than anything that came before.

It seems – and bear with me here – that Apple might be on to something with this M1 chip.

Just, maybe.