What you need to know
- Play is an iPhone, iPad, and Mac app for saving YouTube videos to be watched later.
- Videos can be saved with tags and then searched and filtered as required.
- Shortcuts support allows for workflow automation and more.
Play is a new app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that lets you save YouTube videos for watching later and features support for tagging, sorting, filtering, and more.
While it's true that YouTube already has ways for you to save videos to be watched later, there is a better way that can be downloaded via the App Store today. Play is an app that lets you save videos to be watched later in a similar way to read later apps — but for videos. And while Play doesn't actually download the videos for offline viewing it will save that all-important URL, ready to be launched.
When video links are saved you can assign tags for easier searching and sorting, and support for shortcuts means that you can automate things including video retrieval and more. All of your saved videos sync from iPhone to iPad to Mac and back again thanks to the support for iCloud as well.
Importantly, getting videos into Play is as simple as can be.
Videos can be imported, added via the Share Sheet, or via drag and drop. Users can view them in a list, grid, or table (macOS), search, filter, sort, and organize using tags. iCloud keeps everything up-to-date on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Add and customize a few widgets to have YouTube on your Home Screen, and start watching with a single tap.
Those using iPhones and iPads can have their videos appear on their Home screens thanks to widgets, too. All of this and more make this one of the best iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps for people who want to collect lists of YouTube videos. Whether those lists are just to make sure you don't forget a video or any other reason, Play is a must-have app for big YouTube watchers.
Play can be downloaded from the App Store for a one-time fee of just $1.99 today. That price gets you all three versions of the app as well.
