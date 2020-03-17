Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn't out yet, but there's already an update ready to go for players.

The Version 1.1.0 patch will be available to download early for those who've pre-ordered and pre-loaded the game. According to a Twitter post, it'll be available on March 18 starting at 6 p.m. PT. Those who don't own the game yet and are planning on purchasing or picking it up on release day (March 20) can download the update as normal.

[Announcement] The Ver 1.1.0 update for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons will be available ahead of launch, starting at 6pm PT, 3/18. Customers who have preloaded the game after purchasing from Nintendo eShop will be able to download the update data at this time. #ACNH — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) March 17, 2020

To clarify, this doesn't mean that Nintendo is releasing the game early (at least, not yet), but this makes it easier for players to get playing as quickly as possible. So if you're planning on hopping into Animal Crossing as soon as it's available on March 20, you'll want to get in on this download so you're all set to go.

It also means players will be able to download the free content that'll be available in the patch, including the Bunny Day special event that begins in April and will contain special items. There will also be online features implemented with the patch.

You might also want to get in on pre-loading the game if you haven't already. At the time of this writing, many are reporting eShop slowdowns. It was also completely down earlier today. Nintendo of America tweeted that players should expect "intermittent errors" even though the issues has been resolved.