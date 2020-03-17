Animal Crossing New Horizons Switch Confirmed Characters HeroSource: Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn't out yet, but there's already an update ready to go for players.

The Version 1.1.0 patch will be available to download early for those who've pre-ordered and pre-loaded the game. According to a Twitter post, it'll be available on March 18 starting at 6 p.m. PT. Those who don't own the game yet and are planning on purchasing or picking it up on release day (March 20) can download the update as normal.

To clarify, this doesn't mean that Nintendo is releasing the game early (at least, not yet), but this makes it easier for players to get playing as quickly as possible. So if you're planning on hopping into Animal Crossing as soon as it's available on March 20, you'll want to get in on this download so you're all set to go.

It also means players will be able to download the free content that'll be available in the patch, including the Bunny Day special event that begins in April and will contain special items. There will also be online features implemented with the patch.

You might also want to get in on pre-loading the game if you haven't already. At the time of this writing, many are reporting eShop slowdowns. It was also completely down earlier today. Nintendo of America tweeted that players should expect "intermittent errors" even though the issues has been resolved.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is almost here. With the release on March 20 on the Switch, players can build their island getaway, make new friends, and explore.

