Today only at Woot, you can save on an Apple iPhone XS in refurbished condition. These 64GB devices are available fully-unlocked for just $349.99 in your choice of space gray or gold. They are offered in Grade A refurbished condition so there will be little by way of cosmetic blemishes and they will work like new. Each comes backed by a 90-day Woot warranty.

Though the iPhone XS is no longer the latest model, it's still a great phone by modern standards. If you were to get a renewed model at Amazon, you'd spend closer to $400 making today's Woot deal all the more attractive. Other refurb stores like BackMarket have phones in "very good" condition for around the same price, too.

Introduced in 2018, the iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch OLED edge-to-edge display with Face ID, a stainless steel and glass construction, and A12 Bionic processor. It has a dual rear camera set up for Portrait Mode photography and TrueDepth front-facing camera and sensor array for Portrait selfies and Animoji, too. We put both sizes of the iPhone XS through their paces in our detailed iPhone XS review and praised both phones' speedy performance.

The fully-unlocked devices available via Woot will work with all major U.S. GSM and CDMA networks. They may come in generic packaging and do not include earbuds, so it may be worth picking up some affordable headphones with the money you save. While these refurbished options from Woot aren't for everyone, the prices make them worth serious consideration. If your teen is asking for a phone, but you don't want to drop a ton of money for a recent model, this is one way to do it.

Woot normally charges $6 for shipping, though you can skip the shipping charge and have your order shipped for free when you link your Amazon Prime account at Woot before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to the rest of Prime's perks, from the Prime Video streaming service to exclusive members-only discounts and more.