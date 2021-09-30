With the release of iOS 15, Apple appears to have added a review feature to its stock apps for devices like the iPhone 13, letting people leave comments and ratings for things like Podcasts, Apple Music, and Weather.

Reported by 9to5Mac:

For the longest time, the App Store did not allow users to rate or review Apple's built-in iPhone and iPad apps, like Mail, Music, News, Stocks and Calculator. However, seemingly since the release of iOS 15 earlier this month, Apple has now lifted that restriction. It is now open season for App Store feedback on Apple's stock apps.

It means customers can now leave reviews for apps that come pre-installed on your iPhone, such as the Stocks app, Weather, Podcasts, Voice Memos, and more.

As you might expect, Apple's notorious Podcasts app is getting buried by users, with 156 ratings in just over a week and an overall score of just 2 out of 5. One user wrote:

How is it that Apple's podcast app (podcast being a medium named after an Apple product) gets worse every year? For the past few years, the changes have been stupid tweaks that made usability worse but they've really done it this year. Podcast simply won't load half of the time now. I finally broke down and downloaded a new app. Embarrassing Apple.

There was higher praise on offer for some of its more popular apps, like Apple Maps and Apple Music, which has a much more flattering 3.6 out of 5 ratings.