As you advance through Pokémon Legends: Arceus, filling out the Pokédex and catching every critter your heart desires, you may start to wonder how you're supposed to grab Thundurus, Tornadus, Landorus, and Enamorus. These are no commonplace Pokémon and you'll have your work cut out for you. Still, with a little careful planning, you can add all four to your roster.

Unlock Request 94: Incarnate Forces of Hisui

In most Pokémon games, finishing the main story is only the beginning and there's plenty for you to unlock after that. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is no exception, allowing players to gather even more Pokémon after finishing the main path.

Before you start looking for Thundurus, Tornadus, Landorus, and Enamorus however, you'll need to actually unlock the ability to go found them, which is Request #94 in the game. Here's how you can unlock that request:

Finish the main story, which culminates in Mission 18: The Counterpart. Head back to Jubilife Village. Complete Mission 20: The Researcher of Myths. From here, you'll need to take on multiple missions, from Mission 21 through Mission 26 You'll have to gather various plates from Legendary Pokémon, including the Lake Guardians, Heatran, Cresselia, and Regigigas. Once you've finished Mission 26, head to Galaxy Hall. Speak with Cogita.

You've now unlocked the ability to take on Request 94: Incarnate Forces of Hisui. We highly recommend making sure all of your Pokémon are at least Level 60, or higher if possible. All four of these particular Legendary Pokémon are Level 70, so you'll have your work cut out for you.

Turn on manual saves

Before we continue, you'll likely want to turn on manual saves, instead of relying on the autosave system. The reason for this is simple: This way, if you accidentally knock one of these Pokémon out instead of catching them, you can fall back to a save from before starting the fight.

Open settings. Scroll down to Autosave. Select Disabled. Manually save the game.

From here on out, if you do accidentally knock out one of these Pokémon, you'll want to close the game, then boot it back up and load your manual save. Hopefully, you won't have to do this but it's much better to be safe rather than sorry.

We also recommend you use crafting to get some high-quality Poké Balls. You're going to be going through a lot of them, so fill up your inventory. We also highly recommend making sure you have an Ice-type Pokémon in your party, in order to better exploit the weaknesses of these four Legendary Pokémon.

You can catch Thundurus, Tornadus, and Landorus in any order, but it's worth keeping in mind that you can only go after Enamorus after catching the other three.

How to catch Thundurus