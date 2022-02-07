One of the many new things introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the ability to craft. Instead of hitting up established shops for the items you need, you can just craft your own Pokéballs, cakes, potions, and more! Naturally, this means you'll have to hunt down a recipe and a few ingredients but don't worry, we're here to help. Here's how to craft in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
How to craft in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Pokémon Legends: Arceus is quite the departure from past games in many ways, and one of these is in crafting items. You'll still need to get money and run by shops, but now you'll be buying ingredients instead of the items themselves. You'll first unlock the ability to craft with an early mission called The Basics of Crafting. This is a required quest and as such, it's impossible to miss. This is where you'll get the recipe for crafting Poké Balls.
From here on, whenever you want to craft an item, you'll need two things. The first is a recipe for the item in question, and the second is the list of ingredients. After making sure you have both of those things, just head to a workbench and start crafting!
List of crafting recipes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
We've compiled a full list of the crafting recipes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, separated by the general type of item you'll be crafting.
List of Poké Balls to craft in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Poké Ball - 1 Apricorn, 1 Tumblestone
- Great Ball - 1 Apricorn, 1 Tumblestone, 1 Iron Chunk
- Ultra Ball - 1 Apricorn, 2 Tumblestones, 2 Iron Chunks
- Heavy Ball - 1 Apricorn, 1 Black Tumblestone
- Leaden Ball - 1 Apricorn, 1 Black Tumblestone, 1 Iron Chunk
- Gigaton Ball - 1 Apricorn, 2 Tumblestones, 2 Iron Chunks
- Feather Ball - 1 Apricorn, 1 Sky Tumblestone
- Wing Ball - 1 Apricorn, 1 Sky Tumblestone, 1 Iron Chunk
- Jet Ball - 1 Apricorn, 2 Sky Tumblestones, 2 Iron Chunks
List of Recovery items to craft in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Fine Remedy - 1 Remedy, 1 Pep-Up Plant
- Full Heal - 1 Cherri Berry, 1 Pecha Berry, 1 Rawst Berry, Aspear Berry
- Full Restore - 1 Max Potion, 1 Full Heal
- Hyper Potion - 1 Full Potion, 1 Vivichoke
- Jubilife Muffin - 1 Hearty Grains, 2 Hopo Berry, 1 Razz Berry, 1 Cake-Lure Base
- Max Elixir - 1 Max Ether, 2 King's Leaf
- Max Ether - Leppa Berry, 2 Pep-Up Plants
- Max Potion - 1 Sitrus Berry, 1 King's Leaf
- Max Revive - 1 Revive, 2 King's Leaf
- Mushroom Cake - 1 Springy Mushroom, 1 Cake-Lure Base
- Old Gateau - 1 Plump Beans, 1 Dazzling Honey, 1 Sootfoot Root, 1 Cake-Lure Base
- Potion - 1 Oran Berry, 1 Medicinal Leek
- Remedy - 2 Bugwort
- Revive - 1 Vivichoke, 2 Medicinal Leeks
- Super Potion - 1 Potion, Pep-Up Plant
- Superb Remedy - 1 Fine Remedy, 1 Vivichoke
List of Battle Effect items to craft in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Aux Evasion - 2 Dopple Bonnets, 1 Candy Truffle
- Aux Guard - 2 Iron Barktongues, 1 Pep-Up Plant
- Aux Power - 2 Swordcaps, 1 Pep-Up Plant
- Aux Powerguard - 1 Aux Power, 1 Aux Guard, 1 King's Leaf
- Choice Dumpling - 3 Caster Ferns, 1 Direshroom, 1 Swordcap, 2 Hearty Grains
- Dire Hit - 2 Direshrooms, 1 Candy Truffle
- Swap Snack - 1 Candy Truffle, 1 Sootfoot Root, 1 Springy Mushroom, 1 Hopo Berry
- Twice-Spiced Radish - 2 Sand Radish, 2 Crunchy Salt, 2 Plump Beans, 2 King's Leaf
List of All other items to craft in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Bean Cake - 1 Plump Bean, 1 Cake-Lure Base
- Grain Cake - 1 Hearty Graint, 1 Cake-Lure Base
- Honey Cake - 1 Dazzling Honey, 1 Cake-Lure Base
- Pokeshi Doll - 3 Wood
- Salt Cake - 1 Crunchy Salt, 1 Cake-Lure Base
- Scatter Bang - 1 Pop Pod, 1 Caster Fern
- Smoke Bomb - 1 Caster Fern, 1 Sootfoot Root
- Star Piece - 3 Red Shards, 3 Blue Shards, 3 Green Shards, 1 Stardust
- Stealth Spray - 1 Hopo Berry, 3 Bugworts
- Sticky Glob - 1 Spoiled Apricorn, 1 Ball of Mud, 1 Sticky Fern
Your story awaits
Pokémon Legends: Arceus is seeing widespread praise due to the numerous changes it introduces. General consensus is that it might be one of the best Nintendo Switch games available and we'll have to wait and see just how future Pokémon titles draw from these evolutions in the formula.
