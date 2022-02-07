One of the many new things introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the ability to craft. Instead of hitting up established shops for the items you need, you can just craft your own Pokéballs, cakes, potions, and more! Naturally, this means you'll have to hunt down a recipe and a few ingredients but don't worry, we're here to help. Here's how to craft in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

How to craft in Pokémon Legends: Arceus Pokémon Legends: Arceus is quite the departure from past games in many ways, and one of these is in crafting items. You'll still need to get money and run by shops, but now you'll be buying ingredients instead of the items themselves. You'll first unlock the ability to craft with an early mission called The Basics of Crafting. This is a required quest and as such, it's impossible to miss. This is where you'll get the recipe for crafting Poké Balls.

From here on, whenever you want to craft an item, you'll need two things. The first is a recipe for the item in question, and the second is the list of ingredients. After making sure you have both of those things, just head to a workbench and start crafting! List of crafting recipes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

We've compiled a full list of the crafting recipes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, separated by the general type of item you'll be crafting. List of Poké Balls to craft in Pokémon Legends: Arceus Poké Ball - 1 Apricorn, 1 Tumblestone

Great Ball - 1 Apricorn, 1 Tumblestone, 1 Iron Chunk

Ultra Ball - 1 Apricorn, 2 Tumblestones, 2 Iron Chunks

Heavy Ball - 1 Apricorn, 1 Black Tumblestone

Leaden Ball - 1 Apricorn, 1 Black Tumblestone, 1 Iron Chunk

Gigaton Ball - 1 Apricorn, 2 Tumblestones, 2 Iron Chunks

Feather Ball - 1 Apricorn, 1 Sky Tumblestone

Wing Ball - 1 Apricorn, 1 Sky Tumblestone, 1 Iron Chunk

Jet Ball - 1 Apricorn, 2 Sky Tumblestones, 2 Iron Chunks List of Recovery items to craft in Pokémon Legends: Arceus Fine Remedy - 1 Remedy, 1 Pep-Up Plant

Full Heal - 1 Cherri Berry, 1 Pecha Berry, 1 Rawst Berry, Aspear Berry

Full Restore - 1 Max Potion, 1 Full Heal

Hyper Potion - 1 Full Potion, 1 Vivichoke

Jubilife Muffin - 1 Hearty Grains, 2 Hopo Berry, 1 Razz Berry, 1 Cake-Lure Base

Max Elixir - 1 Max Ether, 2 King's Leaf

Max Ether - Leppa Berry, 2 Pep-Up Plants

Max Potion - 1 Sitrus Berry, 1 King's Leaf

Max Revive - 1 Revive, 2 King's Leaf

Mushroom Cake - 1 Springy Mushroom, 1 Cake-Lure Base

Old Gateau - 1 Plump Beans, 1 Dazzling Honey, 1 Sootfoot Root, 1 Cake-Lure Base

Potion - 1 Oran Berry, 1 Medicinal Leek

Remedy - 2 Bugwort

Revive - 1 Vivichoke, 2 Medicinal Leeks

Super Potion - 1 Potion, Pep-Up Plant

Superb Remedy - 1 Fine Remedy, 1 Vivichoke List of Battle Effect items to craft in Pokémon Legends: Arceus Aux Evasion - 2 Dopple Bonnets, 1 Candy Truffle

Aux Guard - 2 Iron Barktongues, 1 Pep-Up Plant

Aux Power - 2 Swordcaps, 1 Pep-Up Plant

Aux Powerguard - 1 Aux Power, 1 Aux Guard, 1 King's Leaf

Choice Dumpling - 3 Caster Ferns, 1 Direshroom, 1 Swordcap, 2 Hearty Grains

Dire Hit - 2 Direshrooms, 1 Candy Truffle

Swap Snack - 1 Candy Truffle, 1 Sootfoot Root, 1 Springy Mushroom, 1 Hopo Berry

Twice-Spiced Radish - 2 Sand Radish, 2 Crunchy Salt, 2 Plump Beans, 2 King's Leaf List of All other items to craft in Pokémon Legends: Arceus Bean Cake - 1 Plump Bean, 1 Cake-Lure Base

Grain Cake - 1 Hearty Graint, 1 Cake-Lure Base

Honey Cake - 1 Dazzling Honey, 1 Cake-Lure Base

Pokeshi Doll - 3 Wood

Salt Cake - 1 Crunchy Salt, 1 Cake-Lure Base

Scatter Bang - 1 Pop Pod, 1 Caster Fern

Smoke Bomb - 1 Caster Fern, 1 Sootfoot Root

Star Piece - 3 Red Shards, 3 Blue Shards, 3 Green Shards, 1 Stardust

Stealth Spray - 1 Hopo Berry, 3 Bugworts

Sticky Glob - 1 Spoiled Apricorn, 1 Ball of Mud, 1 Sticky Fern

