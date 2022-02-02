The majority of Pokémon are able to evolve once they reach a specific predetermined level. However, in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players must initiate the evolution sequence themselves because Pokémon will not evolve on their own. There are also Pokémon that require special conditions or items in order for them to move on to their next phase. Another surprise is that Pokémon that previously needed to be traded to evolve now just need to be given a special item. There's plenty to discuss, so let's dive in.

How to evolve Pokémon Level Evolution

Unlike previous Pokémon games, none of the Pokémon in Legends: Arceus can evolve on their own, even if they would normally have evolved at a specific level in a previous game. You must go into your satchel and evolve them yourself. Any Pokémon that require items to evolve must be given that item from your satchel and then the process will begin. Press up on the D-Pad to bring up the menu. Use the ZL or ZR buttons to navigate to your satchel. If a Pokémon in your party is ready to evolve, its Poké Ball will glow yellow. Select the Pokémon you want to evolve. Select Evolve. Select Do It. A cool cutscene follows, showing your Pokémon evolving into its next phase. Now you can run around with the new and improved form. Stone and Item Evolutions

By far the most common way to make Pokémon evolve outside of natural level evolution is by using Stones or special items. Just give the Pokémon the required item and they'll start to evolve. Any Pokémon that previously needed to be traded to evolve now just needs to be given the Linking Cord. All of these items can be purchased from Simona at the Trading Post in exchange for MP. Alolan Vulpix → (Ice Stone) → Alolan Ninetails

Clefairy → (Moon Stone) → Clefable

Dusclops → (Reaper Cloth) → Dusknoir

Eevee → (Fire Stone) → Flareon

Eevee → (Ice Stone) → Glaceon

Eevee → (Thunder Stone) → Jolteon

Eevee → (Leaf Stone) → Leafeon

Eevee → (Water Stone) → Vaporeon

Electabuzz → (Electirizer) → Electivire

Gligar → (Razor Fang at night) → Gliscor

Graveler → (Linking Cord) → Golem

Happiny → (Oval Stone during day) → Chansey

Haunter → (Linking Cord) →Gengar

Hisuian Growlithe → (Fire Stone) → Hisuian Arcanine

Hisuian Sneasel → (Razor Claw during day) → Sneasler

Hisuian Voltorb → (Leaf Stone) → Hisuian Electrode

Johto Sneasel → (Razor Claw during nighttime) → Weavile

Kadabra → (Linking Cord) → Alakazam

Kirlia (M) → (Dawn Stone) → Gallade

Machoke → (Linking Cord) → Machamp

Magmar → (Magmarizer) → Magmortar

Magneton → (Thunder Stone) → Magnezone

Misdreavus → (Dusk Stone) → Mismagius

Murkrow → (Dusk Stone) → Honchkrow

Onix → (Metal Coat) → Steelix

Petilil → (Sun Stone) → Hisuian Lilligant

Pikachu → (Thunder Stone) → Raichu

Porygon → (Upgrade) → Porygon2

Porygon2 → (Dubious Disc) → Porygon-Z

Ralts (M) → (Dawn Stone) → Gallade

Rhydon → (Protector) → Rhyperior

Roselia → (Shiny Stone) → Roserade

Scyther → (Black Augurite) → Kleavor

Scyther → (Metal Coat) → Scizor

Snorunt (F) → (Dawn Stone) → Froslass

Snover (F) → (Dawn Stone) → Froslass

Togetic → (Shiny Stone) → Togekiss

Ursaring → (Peat Block during a full moon) → Ursaluna

Vulpix → (Fire Stone) → Ninetails Friendship Evolutions

Some Pokémon must have a high level of friendship with you in order to evolve. You can check the status of your relationship by going to Jubilife Village and talking to Belamy, who stands near the Pokémon Pasture. Budew → Roselia

Buneary → Lopunny

Chingling → Chimecho

Cleffa → Clefairy

Eevee → Espeon (during day)

Eevee → Sylveon (after learning a Fairy-type move)

Eevee → Umbreon (at night)

Golbat → Crobat

Munchlax → Snorlax

Pichu → Pikachu

Riolu → Lucario

Togepi → Togetic Battle Evolutions

Hisuian forms were introduced with Pokémon Legends: Arceus, so it's not too surprising to learn that some Hisuian evolutions can only be brought about by a new method: doing something specific in battle. For instance, Standler can only evolve after it has used Psyshield Bash in its Agile Style 20 times. Standler → (Psyshield Bash in Agile Style x20) → Wyrdeer

White Stripe Basculin → (Receive 300 damage in recoil) → Basculegion

Hisuian Quilfish → (Barb Barrage in Strong Style x20) → Overquil Location & weather Evolutions

For years now, certain Pokémon have only been able to evolve if they are in a very specific spot within the game. Take them to the place listed below and watch them grow up. Eevee → Leafeon: You must travel to the southwest part of Obsidian Fieldlands and interact with the Mossy Rock located in The Heartwood.

Eevee → Glaceon: Go to the Alabaster Icelands and travel through the ice cave. Eevee evolves when you interact with the Ice Rock just to the northeast of Bonechill Wastes.

Magneton → Magnezone: Go to the Coronet Highlands and level it up.

Nosepass → Probopass: Go to the Coronet Highlands and level it up.

Hisuian Sliggoo → Hisuian Goodra: While it's raining, level up Hisuian Sliggoo to level 50. Move Evolutions