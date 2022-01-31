Unlike other mainline Pokémon titles, Pokémon Legends: Arceus doesn't feature a host of online multiplayer modes. Thankfully, players can still enjoy the benefits of trading with other trainers via local connections or online. Trading isn't required to catch every Pokémon in this particular entry, but if you're looking to quickly fill up your Pokédex or swap shinies with a pal, we'd highly recommend you get acquainted with the Trading Post. Here's a quick breakdown on how to trade in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
Unlock the Trading Post
First things first. Before you can take advantage of the perks of trading, you'll need to unlock the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. Located in the North-West side of your cozy hub town, you'll find a small wooden stand with a distinct Togepi banner on the side. This structure is where the NPC Simona runs the trading program. However, you'll need to progress through the main campaign in order to unlock the trading functionality of the Trading Post. Fortunately, it should only take a few hours to complete the beginning area called Obsidian Fieldlands required to activate trading in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
How to trade Pokémon
After unlocking the trading post, Simona will now allow players to exchange Pokémon from the comfort of Jubilife Village. There are two methods for trading Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Someone Nearby and Someone Far Away. Someone Nearby is a way to trade with other players locally by pairing two Nintendo Switch devices, and Someone Far Away provides a way to trade with friends through an online connection. The method you choose will be determined by your proximity to the person you're trading with, but the steps to set up a trade lobby are precisely the same.
- Head to the Trading Post.
- Talk to Simona.
- Select "I want to trade Pokémon."
- Choose either Someone Nearby or Someone Far Away.
- Enter an 8-digit Link Code.
- Give the person you're trading with the same Link Code.
- Select the Pokémon you wish to trade.
- Wait for your Trade Partner to make their selection.
- Finalize the trade by selecting Trade It.
- Enjoy the flashy new trading animation.
Once you've established a connection with a Trade Partner, you can repeat steps 7 through 10 as many times as you'd like. Again, trading isn't required to fill the pokedex in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but this is an option for players looking for a more social experience with the title. While the flexibility of trades might be slightly restricted compared to previous games, the overall process is remarkably streamlined and convenient.
New ways to evolve, lost satchels, and MP
It's been the norm since the very first Pokémon games that you needed to trade certain Pokémon like Graveler, Kadabra, and Haunter in order for them to evolve into their final forms. However, this changes with Legends: Arceus since you only need special items in order for these same Pokémon to evolve rather needing to trade them. More specifically, you just need to give these same Pokémon the Linking Cord, which you can purchase from Simona in order for them to evolve. No trading necessary.
While you're out exploring different locations, you might see a square icon on the map. This is another player's lost satchel, which is a bag filled with items that a player drops when they faint in the field. If you
- Press up on the D pad.
Use ZL or ZR to navigate to the Communications tab.
- Select Lost & Found.
Select a player's retreived satchel to gain Merit Points (MP).
- You can also Press the R button to go to You lost satchels and reclaim items you lost when you fainted.
Talk to Simona at the Trade Post to spend MP points on items that make Pokémon evolve.
How to evolve using the Linking Cord Gengar, Golem, Alakazam
- Purchase the Linking Cord from Simona at the Trading Post for 1,000 MP.
Press the up button on the D pad and access your Satchel.
- Select the Linking Cord.
Click Use.
- Choose a compatible Pokémon to use it on.
Select Do it!
Pokémon Legends: Arceus is meant to be a solo gaming experience and as such, you don't need the assistance of a friend in order to evolve Pokémon to their final evolutions. But considering the fun you have interacting with others, it's still a great way to socialize or trade for Shiny Pokémon.
More to come
For many longtime fans, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is quickly becoming one of the best games on Nintendo Switch. There's truly a lot to love with an ambitious approach to semi-open-world design. While Game Freak hasn't clearly established the long-term roadmap, we know additional features like Pokémon Home support will come sometime in 2022. In the meantime, hunting for elusive shiny Pokémon and Alphas should keep you plenty busy.
