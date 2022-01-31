Unlike other mainline Pokémon titles, Pokémon Legends: Arceus doesn't feature a host of online multiplayer modes. Thankfully, players can still enjoy the benefits of trading with other trainers via local connections or online. Trading isn't required to catch every Pokémon in this particular entry, but if you're looking to quickly fill up your Pokédex or swap shinies with a pal, we'd highly recommend you get acquainted with the Trading Post. Here's a quick breakdown on how to trade in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Unlock the Trading Post

First things first. Before you can take advantage of the perks of trading, you'll need to unlock the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. Located in the North-West side of your cozy hub town, you'll find a small wooden stand with a distinct Togepi banner on the side. This structure is where the NPC Simona runs the trading program. However, you'll need to progress through the main campaign in order to unlock the trading functionality of the Trading Post. Fortunately, it should only take a few hours to complete the beginning area called Obsidian Fieldlands required to activate trading in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

How to trade Pokémon

After unlocking the trading post, Simona will now allow players to exchange Pokémon from the comfort of Jubilife Village. There are two methods for trading Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Someone Nearby and Someone Far Away. Someone Nearby is a way to trade with other players locally by pairing two Nintendo Switch devices, and Someone Far Away provides a way to trade with friends through an online connection. The method you choose will be determined by your proximity to the person you're trading with, but the steps to set up a trade lobby are precisely the same.

Head to the Trading Post. Talk to Simona. Select "I want to trade Pokémon." Choose either Someone Nearby or Someone Far Away. Enter an 8-digit Link Code. Give the person you're trading with the same Link Code. Select the Pokémon you wish to trade. Wait for your Trade Partner to make their selection. Finalize the trade by selecting Trade It. Enjoy the flashy new trading animation.

Once you've established a connection with a Trade Partner, you can repeat steps 7 through 10 as many times as you'd like. Again, trading isn't required to fill the pokedex in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but this is an option for players looking for a more social experience with the title. While the flexibility of trades might be slightly restricted compared to previous games, the overall process is remarkably streamlined and convenient.

