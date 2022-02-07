The latest Pokémon game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, has really shaken up what players are used to seeing. One of the largest gameplay changes includes getting rid of the Gym Badge system and replacing it with Star Rank. Now, instead of progressing through the game by defeating gym leaders, your sole focus is on building the first Pokédex.
Your research tasks include catching, battling, and evolving Pokémon to learn more about them to put into the Pokédex. These tasks earn you points toward your Star Rank. This big change from other Pokémon games does have some sweet rewards. In addition to opening different regions of the map, you will also earn the ability to use new Pokéballs along with the recipe for them, as well as some other items that are useful in battle. While we haven't made it all the way through the Star Ranks yet, we will be sure to update it as soon as possible. Here's the breakdown so far.
Star Rank rewards
|Star Rank
|Highest Pokémon level that obeys
|Reward
|One
|20
|Heavy Ball Recipe, Revive Recipe
|Two
|30
|Feather Ball Recipe, Super Potion Recipe
|Three
|40
|Great Ball Recipe
|Four
|50
|Leaden Ball Recipe, Hyper Potion Recipe
|Five
|65
|Wing Ball Recipe
|Six
|80
|Ultra Ball Recipe, Max Potion Recipe
|Seven
|All
|Gigaton Ball Recipe
|Eight
|-
|Jet Ball Recipe, Full Restore Recipe
|Nine
|-
|10 Rare Candy, 20 Grit Pebbles
|Ten
|-
|TBD
Shoot for the moon
Make your journey through the Hisuian Region of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and explore new areas as your Star Rank grows. The rewards you receive at each new rank will make your battles and catching Pokémon even easier. Now that you know what's ahead of you in this game, go earn your stars!
