Pokemon Legends Arceus Switch Professor Laventon HeroSource: iMore

The latest Pokémon game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, has really shaken up what players are used to seeing. One of the largest gameplay changes includes getting rid of the Gym Badge system and replacing it with Star Rank. Now, instead of progressing through the game by defeating gym leaders, your sole focus is on building the first Pokédex.

Your research tasks include catching, battling, and evolving Pokémon to learn more about them to put into the Pokédex. These tasks earn you points toward your Star Rank. This big change from other Pokémon games does have some sweet rewards. In addition to opening different regions of the map, you will also earn the ability to use new Pokéballs along with the recipe for them, as well as some other items that are useful in battle. While we haven't made it all the way through the Star Ranks yet, we will be sure to update it as soon as possible. Here's the breakdown so far.

Star Rank rewards

Star Rank Highest Pokémon level that obeys Reward
One 20 Heavy Ball Recipe, Revive Recipe
Two 30 Feather Ball Recipe, Super Potion Recipe
Three 40 Great Ball Recipe
Four 50 Leaden Ball Recipe, Hyper Potion Recipe
Five 65 Wing Ball Recipe
Six 80 Ultra Ball Recipe, Max Potion Recipe
Seven All Gigaton Ball Recipe
Eight - Jet Ball Recipe, Full Restore Recipe
Nine - 10 Rare Candy, 20 Grit Pebbles
Ten - TBD

Shoot for the moon

Make your journey through the Hisuian Region of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and explore new areas as your Star Rank grows. The rewards you receive at each new rank will make your battles and catching Pokémon even easier. Now that you know what's ahead of you in this game, go earn your stars!