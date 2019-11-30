Should you be holding off on the latest Pokémon games for a steep discount, Currys PC World may have just the deal for you in the UK. Pokémon Shield is currently listed for just £37, which is a full £8 off the listed price of Pokémon Sword from the same retailer and £12 more affordable than some other sources.

Pokémon Sheild is one of two latest instalments in the main series of games, released on the Nintendo Switch. It's available at this limited low price right now.

To further sweeten the deal, Currys PC World will also throw in the following:

Save 25% off the Sandisk SD cards when bought with Pokémon Shield.

Get six-months of Spotify Premium for free.

The SD card savings is handy for Switch owners who have yet to purchase a card for their console and the Spotify membership is a nice touch for upcoming grind sessions when you're hunting down shinies. We're not sure when this promotion will end — nor why Pokémon Sword is not discounted — so act fast before it ends.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.