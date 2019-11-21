Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: iMore

Pokémon Sword and Shield are finally available to play. I got my copy as soon as midnight hit on release day and have played for several hours now. One of the things I was most interested in learning was the Pokémon that are exclusive to either version of the game. If you only have one of these games, you'll need to trade Pokémon with a friend who has the other version if you want to complete the Galar region National Pokédex. Without further ado, here are all the Pokémon Sword and Shield exclusives.

Pokémon only found in Sword

Pokemon Sword and Shield Sirfetch'dSource: iMore

  • Seedot (Grass)
  • Nuzleaf (Dark/Grass)
  • Shiftry (Grass/Dark)
  • Swirlix (Fairy)
  • Slurpuff (Fairy)
  • Scraggy (Fighting/Dark)
  • Scrafty (Fighting/Dark)
  • Sawk (Fighting)
  • Gothita (Psychic)
  • Gothorita (Psychic)
  • Gothitelle (Psychic)
  • Rufflet (Flying/Normal)
  • Braviary (Flying/Normal)
  • Mawile (Fairy/Steel)
  • Passimian (Fighting)
  • Turtonator (Fire/Dragon)
  • Solrock (Rock/Psychic)
  • Galarian Darumaka (Ice)
  • Galarian Darmanitan (Ice)
  • Deino (Dark/Dragon)
  • Zweilous (Dark/Dragon)
  • Hydreigon (Dark/Dragon)
  • Jangmo-o (Dragon)
  • Hakamo-o (Dragon/Fighting)
  • Kommo-o (Dragon/Fighting)
  • Flapple (Grass/Dragon)
  • Galarian Farfetch'd (Fighting)
  • Sirfetch'd (Fighting)
  • Legendary Pokémon: Zacian (Fairy/Steel)

Pokémon only found in Shield

Galarian Ponyta Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: iMore

  • Lotad (Water/Grass)
  • Lombre (Water/Grass)
  • Ludicolo (Water/Grass)
  • Spritzee (Fairy)
  • Aromatisse (Fairy)
  • Croagunk (Fighting/Poison)
  • Toxicroak (Fighting/Poison)
  • Solosis (Psychic)
  • Duosion (Psychic)
  • Reuniclus (Psychic)
  • Vullaby (Dark/Flying)
  • Mandibuzz (Flying/Dark)
  • Sableye (Dark/Ghost)
  • Lunatone (Rock/Psychic)
  • Throh (Fighting)
  • Oranguru (Normal/Psychic)
  • Drampa (Normal/Dragon)
  • Galarian Corsola (Ghost)
  • Cursola (Ghost)
  • Larvitar (Rock/Ground)
  • Pupitar (Rock/Ground)
  • Tyranitar (Rock/Dark)
  • Goomy (Dragon)
  • Sliggoo (Dragon)
  • Goodra (Dragon)
  • Appletun (Grass/Dragon)
  • Galarian Ponyta (Psychic)
  • Galarian Rapidash (Psychic/Fairy)
  • Legendary Pokémon: Zamazenta (Fighting/Steel)

So exclusive

There you go, a list of all of the Pokémon that can only be found in one version of the game or the other. If you want to complete your Pokédex, be sure to participate in trades with friends or people online. Happy hunting and good luck on your quest to catch 'em all!

