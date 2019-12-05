There are 99 Pokémon dens in Sword and Shield's Wild Area and each one hosts a different collection of raids, some common and some rare. We've rounded up a list of every den and what Pokémon are likely to show up in that den. Since there are multiple dens in various areas of the Galar map, we've assigned arbitrary numbers to the ones in the same sections to help us keep everything straight. See which Pokémon you might encounter in any given den.
All Pokémon dens and their Max Raid Battles
The raids offered in each den differ between Sword and Shield. We'll include the Pokémon that are likely to appear in either version. We also list the Pokémon in order of how likely they are to appear within each den.
Axew's Eye
Location: This den is located in the middle of Lake Axewell in front of Motostoke.
Common Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Noibat (Sword)
- Applin (Sword)
- Jangmo-o (Sword)
- Dreepy (Sword)
- Drakloak (Sword)
- Noivern (Sword)
- Hakamo-o (Sword)
- Kommo-o (Sword)
- Flapple (Sword)
- Dragapult (Sword)
- Noibat (Shield)
- Applin (Shield)
- Goomy (Shield)
- Dreepy (Shield)
- Drakloak (Shield)
- Noivern (Shield)
- Sliggoo (Shield)
- Goodra (Shield)
- Appletun (Shield)
- Dragapult (Shield)
Rare Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Trapinch (Sword)
- Applin (Sword)
- Axew (Sword)
- Jangmo-o (Sword)
- Dreepy (Sword)
- Fraxure (Sword)
- Hakamo-o (Sword)
- Turtonator (Sword)
- Kommo-o (Sword)
- Drakloak (Sword)
- Haxorus (Sword)
- Dragapult (Sword)
- Axew (Shield)
- Applin (Shield)
- Trapinch (Shield)
- Goomy (Shield)
- Dreepy (Shield)
- Vibrava (Shield)
- Sliggoo (Shield)
- Drampa (Shield)
- Goodra (Shield)
- Drakloak (Shield)
- Flygon (Shield)
- Dragapult (Shield)
Bridge Field #1
Location: This den is the first one you'll see when entering Bridge Field from the Motostoke Riverbank.
Common Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Diglett (Sword)
- Mudbray (Sword)
- Nincada (Sword)
- Drilbur (Sword)
- Onix (Sword)
- Barboach (Sword)
- Steelix (Sword)
- Whiscash (Sword)
- Diggersby (Sword)
- Dugtrio (Sword)
- Excadrill (Sword)
- Mudsdale (Sword)
- Diglett (Shield)
- Mudbray (Shield)
- Nincada (Shield)
- Drilbur (Shield)
- Onix (Shield)
- Barboach (Shield)
- Steelix (Shield)
- Whiscash (Shield)
- Diggersby (Shield)
- Dugtrio (Shield)
- Excadrill (Shield)
- Mudsdale (Shield)
Rare Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page
- Wooper (Sword)
- Barboach (Sword)
- Yamask (Sword)
- Golett (Sword)
- Palpitoad (Sword)
- Quagsire (Sword)
- Stunfisk (Sword)
- Golurk (Sword)
- Gastrodon (Sword)
- Seismitoad (Sword)
- Runerigus (Sword)
- Rhyperior (Sword)
- Wooper (Shield)
- Barboach (Shield)
- Yamask (Shield)
- Golett (Shield)
- Palpitoad (Shield)
- Quagsire (Shield)
- Stunfisk (Shield)
- Golurk (Shield)
- Gastrodon (Shield)
- Seismitoad (Shield)
- Runerigus (Shield)
- Rhyperior (Shield)
Bridge Field #2
Location: This den is located against Motostoke's city walls in the Bridge Field area.
Common Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Mime Jr. (Sword)
- Blipbug (Sword)
- Natu (Sword)
- Hatenna (Sword)
- Dottler (Sword)
- Hattrem (Sword)
- Sigilyph (Sword)
- Xatu (Sword)
- Indeedee (Sword)
- Orbeetle (Sword)
- Hatternene (Sword)
- Mime Jr. (Shield)
- Blipbug (Shield)
- Natu (Shield)
- Hatenna (Shield)
- Ponyta (Shield)
- Hattrem (Shield)
- Sigilyph (Shield)
- Xatu (Shield)
- Indeedee (Shield)
- Oranguru (Shield)
- Rapidash (Shield)
- Hatternene (Shield)
Rare Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Hatterene Gigantamax (Sword)
- Togepi (Sword)
- Swirlix (Sword)
- Impidimp (Sword)
- Ralts (Sword)
- Togetic (Sword)
- Morgrem (Sword)
- Slurpuff (Sword)
- Milcery (Sword)
- Gardevoir (Sword)
- Grimmsnarl (Sword)
- Togekiss (Sword)
- Hatterene Gigantamax (Shield)
- Togepi (Shield)
- Spritzee (Shield)
- Impidimp (Shield)
- Ralts (Shield)
- Togetic (Shield)
- Morgrem (Shield)
- Aromatisse (Shield)
- Milcery (Shield)
- Gardevoir (Shield)
- Grimmsnarl (Shield)
- Togekiss (Shield)
Bridge Field #3
Location: You'll find this den just after you cross the bridge coming from Motostoke.
Common Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Budew
- Gossifleur (Sword)
- Cottonee (Sword)
- Applin (Sword)
- Cherubi (Sword)
- Roselia (Sword)
- Ferroseed (Sword)
- Ferrothorn (Sword)
- Cherrim (Sword)
- Eldegoss (Sword)
- Whimsicott (Sword)
- Flapple (Sword)
- Budew (Shield)
- Gossifleur (Shield)
- Cottonee (Shield)
- Applin (Shield)
- Cherubi (Shield)
- Roselia (Shield)
- Ferroseed (Shield)
- Ferrothorn (Shield)
- Cherrim (Shield)
- Eldegoss (Shield)
- Whimsicott (Shield)
- Appletun (Shield)
Rare Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Cherubi (Sword)
- Seedot (Sword)
- Gossifleur (Sword)
- Cottonee (Sword)
- Nuzleaf (Sword)
- Morelull (Sword)
- Cherrim (Sword)
- Shiinotic (Sword)
- Eldegoss (Sword)
- Whimsicott (Sword)
- Shiftry (Sword)
- Dhelmise (Sword)
- Cherubi (Shield)
- Lotad (Shield)
- Gossifleur (Shield)
- Cottonee (Shield)
- Lombre (Shield)
- Morelull (Shield)
- Cherrim (Shield)
- Shiinotic (Shield)
- Eldegoss (Shield)
- Whimsicott (Shield)
- Ludicolo (Shield)
- Dhelmise (Shield)
Bridge Field #4
Location: You'll find this den surrounded by water on the eastern side of Bridge Field.
Common Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Chewtle (Sword)
- Arrokuda (Sword)
- Shellos (Sword)
- Dewpider (Sword)
- Wailmer (Sword)
- Basculin (Sword)
- Wishiwashi (Sword)
- Drednaw (Sword)
- Araquanid (Sword)
- Gastrodon (Sword)
- Wailord (Sword)
- Chewtle (Shield)
- Arrokuda (Shield)
- Shellos (Shield)
- Dewpider (Shield)
- Wailmer (Shield)
- Basculin (Shield)
- Wishiwashi (Shield)
- Drednaw (Shield)
- Araquanid (Shield)
- Gastrodon (Shield)
- Wailord (Shield)
Rare Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Magikarp (Sword)
- Feebas (Sword)
- Arrokuda (Sword)
- Chewtle (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Basculin (Sword)
- Qwilfish (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Pyukumuku (Sword)
- Gyarados (Sword)
- Lapras (Sword)
- Milotic (Sword)
- Magikarp (Shield)
- Feebas (Shield)
- Arrokuda (Shield)
- Chewtle (Shield)
- Mareanie (Shield)
- Basculin (Shield)
- Qwilfish (Shield)
- Toxapex (Shield)
- Pyukumuku (Shield)
- Gyarados (Shield)
- Lapras (Shield)
- Milotic (Shield)
Bridge Field #5
Location: You'll find this den between the two bridges of Bridge Field. It's just after the watery section and in sight of the Pokémon Nursery.
Common Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Nickit (Sword)
- Zigzagoon (Sword)
- Purrloin (Sword)
- Impidimp (Sword)
- Deino (Sword)
- Thievul (Sword)
- Linoone (Sword)
- Morgrem (Sword)
- Grimmsnarl (Sword)
- Zweilous (Sword)
- Obstagoon (Sword)
- Hydreigon (Sword)
- Nickit (Shield)
- Zigzagoon (Shield)
- Purrloin (Shield)
- Impidimp (Shield)
- Vullaby (Shield)
- Thievul (Shield)
- Linoone (Shield)
- Morgrem (Shield)
- Grimmsnarl (Shield)
- Mandibuzz (Shield)
- Obstagoon (Shield)
- Tyranitar (Shield)
Rare Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Nickit (Sword)
- Zigzagoon (Sword)
- Scraggy (Sword)
- Sneasel (Sword)
- Liepard (Sword)
- Linoone (Sword)
- Thievul (Sword)
- Pangoro (Sword)
- Weavile (Sword)
- Scrafty (Sword)
- Obstagoon (Sword)
- Hydreigon (Sword)
- Nickit (Shield)
- Zigzagoon (Shield)
- Vullaby (Shield)
- Sneasel (Shield)
- Liepard (Shield)
- Linoone (Shield)
- Thievul (Shield)
- Pangoro (Shield)
- Weavile (Shield)
- Mandibuzz (Shield)
- Obstagoon (Shield)
- Tyranitar (Shield)
Bridge Field #6
Location: This den is just West of the Digging Brothers near the Pokémon Nursery.
Common Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Caterpie (Sword)
- Grubbin (Sword)
- Nincada (Sword)
- Joltik (Sword)
- Metapod (Sword)
- Durant (Sword)
- Charjabug (Sword)
- Ninjask (Sword)
- Butterfree (Sword)
- Galvantula (Sword)
- Vikavolt (Sword)
- Durant (Sword)
- Caterpie (Shield)
- Grubbin (Shield)
- Nincada (Shield)
- Joltik (Shield)
- Metapod (Shield)
- Durant (Shield)
- Charjabug (Shield)
- Ninjask (Shield)
- Butterfree (Shield)
- Galvantula (Shield)
- Vikavolt (Shield)
- Durant (Shield)
Rare Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Orbeetle Gigantamax (Sword)
- Wimpod (Sword)
- Blipbug (Sword)
- Karrablast (Sword)
- Dewpider (Sword)
- Shelmet (Sword)
- Dwebble (Sword)
- Dottler (Sword)
- Orbeetle (Sword)
- Araquanid (Sword)
- Golisopod (Sword)
- Escavalier (Sword)
- Orbeetle Gigantamax (Shield)
- Wimpod (Shield)
- Blipbug (Shield)
- Shelmet (Shield)
- Dewpider (Shield)
- Karrablast (Shield)
- Dwebble (Shield)
- Dottler (Shield)
- Orbeetle (Shield)
- Araquanid (Shield)
- Golisopod (Shield)
- Accelgor (Shield)
Bridge Field #7
Location: This den is located to the northwest of the Bridge Field Pokémon Nursery.
Common Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Caterpie (Sword)
- Combee (Sword)
- Cutiefly (Sword)
- Blipbug (Sword)
- Joltik (Sword)
- Metapod (Sword)
- Dottler (Sword)
- Galvantula (Sword)
- Butterfree (Sword)
- Ribombee (Sword)
- Vespiquen (Sword)
- Orbeetle (Sword)
- Caterpie (Shield)
- Combee (Shield)
- Cutiefly (Shield)
- Blipbug (Shield)
- Joltik (Shield)
- Metapod (Shield)
- Dottler (Shield)
- Galvantula (Shield)
- Butterfree (Shield)
- Ribombee (Shield)
- Vespiquen (Shield)
- Orbeetle (Shield)
Rare Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Wimpod (Sword)
- Blipbug (Sword)
- Karrablast (Sword)
- Dewpider (Sword)
- Shelmeet (Sword)
- Dwebble (Sword)
- Dottler (Sword)
- Orbeetle (Sword)
- Araquanid (Sword)
- Golisopod (Sword)
- Excavalier (Sword)
- Shedinja (Sword)
- Wimpod (Shield)
- Blipbug (Shield)
- Karrablast (Shield)
- Dewpider (Shield)
- Shelmeet (Shield)
- Dwebble (Shield)
- Dottler (Shield)
- Orbeetle (Shield)
- Araquanid (Shield)
- Golisopod (Shield)
- Accelgor (Shield)
- Shedinja (Shield)
Bridge Field #8
Location: You'll find this den just before going under the second bridge as you're headed toward Hammerlocke.
Common Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Skwovet (Sword)
- Wooloo (Sword)
- Zigzagoon (Sword)
- Munchlax (Sword)
- Indeedee (Sword)
- Greedent (Sword)
- Linoone (Sword)
- Dubwool (Sword)
- Diggersby (Sword)
- Braviary (Sword)
- Snorlax (Sword)
- Skwovet (Shield)
- Wooloo (Shield)
- Zigzagoon (Shield)
- Munchlax (Shield)
- Indeedee (Shield)
- Greedent (Shield)
- Linoone (Shield)
- Dubwool (Shield)
- Diggersby (Shield)
- Oranguru (Shield)
- Snorlax (Shield)
Rare Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Bunnelby (Sword)
- Pidove (Sword)
- Skwovet (Sword)
- Eevee (Sword)
- Tranquill (Sword)
- Wooloo (Sword)
- Unfezant (Sword)
- Dubwool (Sword)
- Braviary (Sword)
- Indeedee (Sword)
- Eevee (Sword)
- Snorlax (Sword)
- Bunnelby (Shield)
- Pidove (Shield)
- Skwovet (Shield)
- Eevee (Shield)
- Tranquill (Shield)
- Wooloo (Shield)
- Unfezant (Shield)
- Dubwool (Shield)
- Oranguru (Shield)
- Indeedee (Shield)
- Eevee (Shield)
- Snorlax (Shield)
Bridge Field #9
Location: This tricky den is pressed up against the Northern-most walls of Motostoke. It's basically on the opposite side of Bridge Field when facing the Pokémon Nursery.
Common Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Mime Jr. (Sword)
- Milcery (Sword)
- Impidimp (Sword)
- Ralts (Sword)
- Clefairy (Sword)
- Kirlia (Sword)
- Morgrem (Sword)
- Clefable (Sword)
- Gardevoir (Sword)
- Alcremie (Sword)
- Mawile (Sword)
- Grimmsnarl (Sword)
- Mime Jr. (Shield)
- Milcery (Shield)
- Impidimp (Shield)
- Ralts (Shield)
- Clefairy (Shield)
- Kirlia (Shield)
- Morgrem (Shield)
- Clefable (Shield)
- Gardevoir (Shield)
- Alcremie (Shield)
- Rapidash (Shield)
- Grimmsnarl (Shield)
Rare Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Alcremie Gigantamax (Sword)
- Togepi (Sword)
- Morelull (Sword)
- Impidimp (Sword)
- Ralts (Sword)
- Togetic (Sword)
- Shiinotic (Sword)
- Morgrem (Sword)
- Mawile (Sword)
- Gardevoir (Sword)
- Togekiss (Sword)
- Grimmsnarl (Sword)
- Alcremie Gigantamax (Shield)
- Togepi (Shield)
- Ponyta (Shield)
- Impidimp (Shield)
- Ralts (Shield)
- Togetic (Shield)
- Shiinotic (Shield)
- Morgrem (Shield)
- Rapidash (Shield)
- Gardevoir (Shield)
- Togekiss (Shield)
- Grimmsnarl (Shield)
Dappled Grove #1
Location: This is the first den you see when coming into the Dappled Grove from the Rolling Fields. It's in a small clearing surrounded by grass and trees.
Common Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Budew (Sword)
- Seedot (Sword)
- Bounsweet (Sword)
- Oddish (Sword)
- Nuzleaf (Sword)
- Roselia (Sword)
- Gloom (Sword)
- Steenee (Sword)
- Shiftry (Sword)
- Tsareena (Sword)
- Vileplume (Sword)
- Bellossom (Sword)
- Budew (Shield)
- Lotad (Shield)
- Bounsweet (Shield)
- Oddish (Shield)
- Lombre (Shield)
- Roselia (Shield)
- Gloom (Shield)
- Steenee (Shield)
- Ludicolo (Shield)
- Tsareena (Shield)
- Vileplume (Shield)
- Bellossom (Shield)
Rare Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Cherubi (Sword)
- Seedot (Sword)
- Gossifleur (Sword)
- Cottonee (Sword)
- Nuzleaf (Sword)
- Morelull (Sword)
- Cherrim (Sword)
- Shiinotic (Sword)
- Eldegoss (Sword)
- Whimsicott (Sword)
- Shiftry (Sword)
- Dhelmise (Sword)
- Cherubi (Shield)
- Lotad (Shield)
- Gossifleur (Shield)
- Cottonee (Shield)
- Lombre (Shield)
- Morelull (Shield)
- Cherrim (Shield)
- Shiinotic (Shield)
- Eldegoss (Shield)
- Whimsicott (Shield)
- Ludicolo (Shield)
- Dhelmise (Shield)
Dappled Grove #2
Location: You'll find this den smack dab in the middle of the path when riding from Rolling Fields to Watchtower Ruins.
Common Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Caterpie (Sword)
- Grubbin (Sword)
- Nincada (Sword)
- Joltik (Sword)
- Metapod (Sword)
- Durant (Sword)
- Charjabug (Sword)
- Ninjask (Sword)
- Butterfree (Sword)
- Galvantula (Sword)
- Vikavolt (Sword)
- Durant (Sword)
- Caterpie (Shield)
- Grubbin (Shield)
- Nincada (Shield)
- Joltik (Shield)
- Metapod (Shield)
- Durant (Shield)
- Charjabug (Shield)
- Ninjask (Shield)
- Butterfree (Shield)
- Galvantula (Shield)
- Vikavolt (Shield)
- Durant (Shield)
Rare Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Orbeetle Gigantamax (Sword)
- Wimpod (Sword)
- Blipbug (Sword)
- Karrablast (Sword)
- Dewpider (Sword)
- Shelmet (Sword)
- Dwebble (Sword)
- Dottler (Sword)
- Orbeetle (Sword)
- Araquanid (Sword)
- Golisopod (Sword)
- Escavalier (Sword)
- Orbeetle Gigantamax (Shield)
- Wimpod (Shield)
- Blipbug (Shield)
- Shelmet (Shield)
- Dewpider (Shield)
- Karrablast (Shield)
- Dwebble (Shield)
- Dottler (Shield)
- Orbeetle (Shield)
- Araquanid (Shield)
- Golisopod (Shield)
- Accelgor (Shield)
Dappled Grove #3
Location: This den is at the top of the cliff looking over the lake below. On a clear day, you'll see Motostoke and a berry tree to the North.
Common Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Budew (Sword)
- Seedot (Sword)
- Bounsweet (Sword)
- Oddish (Sword)
- Nuzleaf (Sword)
- Roselia (Sword)
- Gloom (Sword)
- Steenee (Sword)
- Shiftry (Sword)
- Tsareena (Sword)
- Vileplume (Sword)
- Bellossom (Sword)
- Budew (Shield)
- Lotad (Shield)
- Bounsweet (Shield)
- Oddish (Shield)
- Lombre (Shield)
- Roselia (Shield)
- Gloom (Shield)
- Steenee (Shield)
- Ludicolo (Shield)
- Tsareena (Shield)
- Vileplume (Shield)
- Bellossom (Shield)
Rare Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Cherubi (Sword)
- Seedot (Sword)
- Gossifleur (Sword)
- Cottonee (Sword)
- Nuzleaf (Sword)
- Morelull (Sword)
- Cherrim (Sword)
- Shiinotic (Sword)
- Eldegoss (Sword)
- Whimsicott (Sword)
- Shiftry (Sword)
- Dhelmise (Sword)
- Cherubi (Shield)
- Lotad (Shield)
- Gossifleur (Shield)
- Cottonee (Shield)
- Lombre (Shield)
- Morelull (Shield)
- Cherrim (Shield)
- Shiinotic (Shield)
- Eldegoss (Shield)
- Whimsicott (Shield)
- Ludicolo (Shield)
- Dhelmise (Shield)
Dappled Grove #4
Location: There are two dens next to each other on the western-most side of Dappled Grove. This particular den is the one furthest South.
Common Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Budew (Sword)
- Seedot (Sword)
- Bounsweet (Sword)
- Oddish (Sword)
- Nuzleaf (Sword)
- Roselia (Sword)
- Gloom (Sword)
- Steenee (Sword)
- Shiftry (Sword)
- Tsareena (Sword)
- Vileplume (Sword)
- Bellossom (Sword)
- Budew (Shield)
- Lotad (Shield)
- Bounsweet (Shield)
- Oddish (Shield)
- Lombre (Shield)
- Roselia (Shield)
- Gloom (Shield)
- Steenee (Shield)
- Ludicolo (Shield)
- Tsareena (Shield)
- Vileplume (Shield)
- Bellossom (Shield)
Rare Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Budew (Sword)
- Seedot (Sword)
- Gossifleur (Sword)
- Ferroseed (Sword)
- Nuzleaf (Sword)
- Applin (Sword)
- Roselia (Sword)
- Shiftry (Sword)
- Eldegoss (Sword)
- Ferrothorn (Sword)
- Roserade (Sword)
- Flapple (Sword)
- Budew (Shield)
- Lotad (Shield)
- Gossifleur (Shield)
- Ferroseed (Shield)
- Lombre (Shield)
- Applin (Shield)
- Roselia (Shield)
- Ludicolo (Shield)
- Eldegoss (Shield)
- Ferrothorn (Shield)
- Roserade (Shield)
- Appletun (Shield)
Dappled Grove #5
Location: There are two dens next to each other on the western-most side of Dappled Grove. This particular den is the one furthest North between the two.
Common Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Pumpkaboo (Sword)
- Phantump (Sword)
- Morelull (Sword)
- Roselia (Sword)
- Shiinotic (Sword)
- Maractus (Sword)
- Treventant (Sword)
- Gourgeist (Sword)
- Dhelmise (Sword)
- Pumpkaboo (Shield)
- Phantump (Shield)
- Morelull (Shield)
- Roselia (Shield)
- Shiinotic (Shield)
- Maractus (Shield)
- Treventant (Shield)
- Gourgeist (Shield)
- Dhelmise (Shield)
Rare Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Flapple Gigantamax (Sword)
- Budew (Sword)
- Seedot (Sword)
- Gossifleur (Sword)
- Ferroseed (Sword)
- Nuzleaf (Sword)
- Applin (Sword)
- Roselia (Sword)
- Shiftry (Sword)
- Eldegoss (Sword)
- Herrothorn (Sword)
- Roserade (Sword)
- Appletun Gigantamax (Shield)
- Budew (Shield)
- Lotad (Shield)
- Gossifleur (Shield)
- Ferroseed (Shield)
- Lombre (Shield)
- Applin (Shield)
- Roselia (Shield)
- Ludicolo (Shield)
- Eldegoss (Shield)
- Herrothorn (Shield)
- Roserade (Shield)
Dusty Bowl #1
Location: This den is situated just before the hill that rises up to Hammerlocke. You should see dead trees on your left and just barely be standing on green grass instead of brown dirt.
Common Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Tyrogue (Sword)
- Stufful (Sword)
- Clobbopus (Sword)
- Pancham (Sword)
- Farfetch'd (Sword)
- Sawk (Sword)
- Bewear (Sword)
- Pangoro (Sword)
- Hawlucha (Sword)
- Sirfetch'd (Sword)
- Grapploct (Sword)
- Falinks (Sword)
- Tyrogue (Shield)
- Stufful (Shield)
- Clobbopus (Shield)
- Pancham (Shield)
- Throh (Shield)
- Bewear (Shield)
- Pangoro (Shield)
- Hawlucha (Shield)
- Grapploct (Shield)
- Falinks (Shield)
Rare Raids
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Riolu (Sword)
- Machop (Sword)
- Scraggy (Sword)
- Stufful (Sword)
- Bewear (Sword)
- Falinks (Sword)
- Machoke (Sword)
- Scrafty (Sword)
- Machamp (Sword)
- Passimian (Sword)
- Lucario (Sword)
- Gallade (Sword)
- Riolu (Shield)
- Machop (Shield)
- Croagunk (Shield)
- Stufful (Shield)
- Bewear (Shield)
- Falinks (Shield)
- Machoke (Shield)
- Toxicroak (Shield)
- Machamp (Shield)
- Hawlucha (Shield)
- Lucario (Shield)
- Gallade (Shield)
Dusty Bowl #2
Location: This den is near the jagged rocks that poke out from the ground at a slanted angle. The den will just barely be on green grass instead of dirt.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Nickit (Sword)
- Zigzagoon (Sword)
- Purrloin (Sword)
- Impidimp (Sword)
- Deino (Sword)
- Thievul (Sword)
- Linoone (Sword)
- Morgrem (Sword)
- Grimmsnarl (Sword)
- Zweilous (Sword)
- Obstagoon (Sword)
- Hydreigon (Sword)
- Nickit (Shield)
- Zigzagoon (Shield)
- Purrloin (Shield)
- Impidimp (Shield)
- Vullaby (Shield)
- Thievul (Shield)
- Linoone (Shield)
- Morgrem (Shield)
- Grimmsnarl (Shield)
- Mandibuzz (Shield)
- Obstagoon (Shield)
- Tyranitar (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Grimmsnarl Gigantamax (Sword)
- Nickit (Sword)
- Zigzagoon (Sword)
- Scraggy (Sword)
- Impidimp (Sword)
- Liepard (Sword)
- Linoone (Sword)
- Morgrem (Sword)
- Thievul (Sword)
- Pangoro (Sword)
- Scrafty (Sword)
- Hydreigon (Sword)
- Grimmsnarl Gigantamax (Shield)
- Nickit (Shield)
- Zigzagoon (Shield)
- Vullaby (Shield)
- Impidimp (Shield)
- Liepard (Shield)
- Linoone (Shield)
- Morgrem (Shield)
- Thievul (Shield)
- Pangoro (Shield)
- Mandibuzz (Shield)
- Tyranitar (Shield)
Dusty Bowl #3
Location: You'll find this den surrounded by dead trees and grass on one side and a large rock on the other.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Silicobra (Sword)
- Yamask (Sword)
- Hippopotas (Sword)
- Swinub (Sword)
- Trapinch (Sword)
- Piloswine (Sword)
- Vibrava (Sword)
- Stunfisk (Sword)
- Runerigus (Sword)
- Hippowdon (Sword)
- Flygon (Sword)
- Sandaconda (Sword)
- Silicobra (Shield) -Yamask (Shield)
- Hippopotas (Shield)
- Swinub (Shield)
- Trapinch (Shield)
- Piloswine (Shield)
- Stunfisk (Shield)
- Vibrava (Shield)
- Runerigus (Shield)
- Flygon (Shield)
- Hippowdon (Shield)
- Sandaconda (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Sandaconda Gigantamax (Sword)
- Wooper (Sword)
- Barboach (Sword)
- Yamask (Sword)
- Golett (Sword)
- Palpitoad (Sword)
- Quagsire (Sword)
- Stunfisk (Sword)
- Golurk (Sword)
- Gastrodon (Sword)
- Seismitoad (Sword)
- Rhyperior (Sword)
- Sandaconda Gigantamax (Shield)
- Wooper (Shield)
- Barboach (Shield)
- Yamask (Shield)
- Golett (Shield)
- Palpitoad (Shield)
- Quagsire (Shield)
- Stunfisk (Shield)
- Golurk (Shield)
- Gastrodon (Shield)
- Seismitoad (Shield)
- Rhyperior (Shield)
Dusty Bowl #4
Location: This den is wedged between two trees near the small ponds in the Dusty Bowl section of the Wild Area.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Klink (Sword)
- Meowth (Sword)
- Bronzor (Sword)
- Ferroseed (Sword)
- Pawniard (Sword)
- Cufant (Sword)
- Klang (Sword)
- Perrserker (Sword)
- Bronzong (Sword)
- Bisharp (Sword)
- Klinklang (Sword)
- Copperajah (Sword)
- Klink (Shield)
- Meowth (Shield)
- Bronzor (Shield)
- Ferroseed (Shield)
- Pawniard (Shield)
- Cufant (Shield)
- Klang (Shield)
- Perrserker (Shield)
- Bronzong (Shield)
- Bisharp (Shield)
- Klinklang (Shield)
- Copperajah (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Meowth (Sword)
- Bronzor (Sword)
- Pawniard (Sword)
- Ferroseed (Sword)
- Honedge (Sword)
- Bronzong (Sword)
- Perrserker (Sword)
- Ferrothorn (Sword)
- Bisharp (Sword)
- Stunfisk (Sword)
- Copperajah (Sword)
- Duraludon (Sword)
- Meowth (Shield)
- Bronzor (Shield)
- Pawniard (Shield)
- Ferroseed (Shield)
- Honedge (Shield)
- Bronzong (Shield)
- Perrserker (Shield)
- Ferrothorn (Shield)
- Bisharp (Shield)
- Stunfisk (Shield)
- Copperajah (Shield)
- Duraludon (Shield)
Dusty Bowl #5
Location: There's a small pond on the Northern-most edge of Dusty Bowl. You'll find the den in the middle of the water.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Chewtle (Sword)
- Wooper (Sword)
- Tympole (Sword)
- Corphish (Sword)
- Shellder (Sword)
- Palpitoad (Sword)
- Drednaw (Sword)
- Quagsire (Sword)
- Pyukumuku (Sword)
- Cloyster (Sword)
- Seismitoad (Sword)
- Crawdaunt (Sword)
- Chewtle (Shield)
- Wooper (Shield)
- Tympole (Shield)
- Corphish (Shield)
- Shellder (Shield)
- Palpitoad (Shield)
- Drednaw (Shield)
- Quagsire (Shield)
- Pyukumuku (Shield)
- Cloyster (Shield)
- Seismitoad (Shield)
- Crawdaunt (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Magikarp (Sword)
- Dewpider (Sword)
- Wooper (Sword)
- Barboach (Sword)
- Krabby (Sword)
- Wishiwashi (Sword)
- Kingler (Sword)
- Whiscash (Sword)
- Qwilfish (Sword)
- Quagsire (Sword)
- Araquanid (Sword)
- Gyarados (Sword)
- Magikarp (Shield)
- Dewpider (Shield)
- Wooper (Shield)
- Barboach (Shield)
- Krabby (Shield)
- Wishiwashi (Shield)
- Kingler (Shield)
- Whiscash (Shield)
- Qwilfish (Shield)
- Quagsire (Shield)
- Araquanid (Shield)
- Gyarados (Shield)
Dusty Bowl #6
Location: This den is located between the Dusty Bowl pond and the hill that rises up to Hammerlocke.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Vanillite (Sword)
- Swinub (Sword)
- Snover (Sword)
- Bergmite (Sword)
- Delibird (Sword)
- Vanillish (Sword)
- Piloswine (Sword)
- Avalugg (Sword)
- Abomasnow (Sword)
- Cloyster (Sword)
- Vanilluxe (Sword)
- Lapras (Sword)
- Vanillite (Shield)
- Swinub (Shield)
- Snover (Shield)
- Bergmite (Shield)
- Delibird (Shield)
- Vanillish (Shield)
- Piloswine (Shield)
- Avalugg (Shield)
- Abomasnow (Shield)
- Cloyster (Shield)
- Vanilluxe (Shield)
- Lapras (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Vanillite (Sword)
- Darumaka (Sword)
- Mr. Mime (Sword)
- Bergmite (Sword)
- Snorunt (Sword)
- Delibird (Sword)
- Avalugg (Sword)
- Glalie (Sword)
- Vanilluxe (Sword)
- Mr. Rime (Sword)
- Lapras (Sword)
- Darmanitan (Sword)
- Vanillite (Shield)
- Cubchoo (Shield)
- Mr. Mime (Shield)
- Bergmite (Shield)
- Snorunt (Shield)
- Delibird (Shield)
- Avalugg (Shield)
- Glalie (Shield)
- Vanilluxe (Shield)
- Mr. Rime (Shield)
- Lapras (Shield)
- Eiscue (Shield)
Dusty Bowl #7
Location: There's a large rock to the southeast side of the Dusty Bowl pond that's holding up an enormous rock slab. You'll find this den right next to it facing the hill up to Hammerlocke.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Vulpix (Sword)
- Sizzlipede (Sword)
- Salandit (Sword)
- Litwick (Sword)
- Darumaka (Sword)
- Salazzle (Sword)
- Carkol (Sword)
- Ninetales (Sword)
- Torkoal (Sword)
- Centiskorch (Sword)
- Coalossal (Sword)
- Darmanitan (Sword)
- Growlithe (Shield)
- Sizzlipede (Shield)
- Salandit (Shield)
- Litwick (Shield)
- Torkoal (Shield)
- Carkol (Shield)
- Salazzle (Shield)
- Arcanine (Shield)
- Torkoal (Shield)
- Centiskorch (Shield)
- Coalossal (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Vulpix (Sword)
- Sizzlipede (Sword)
- Litwick (Sword)
- Salandit (Sword)
- Carkol (Sword)
- Lampent (Sword)
- Heatmor (Sword)
- Torkoal (Sword)
- Ninetales (Sword)
- Chandelure (Sword)
- Coalossal (Sword)
- Turtonator (Sword)
- Growlithe (Shield)
- Sizzlipede (Shield)
- Litwick (Shield)
- Salandit (Shield)
- Carkol (Shield)
- Heatmor (Shield)
- Lampent (Shield)
- Torkoal (Shield)
- Arcanine (Shield)
- Chandelure (Shield)
- Coalossal (Shield)
- Salazzle (Shield)
Dusty Bowl #8
Location: This den is just North of the large rock that's holding another rock up vertically. The pond is to the Northwest and the hill to Hammerlocke is to the East.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Silicobra (Sword)
- Yamask (Sword)
- Hippopotas (Sword)
- Swinub (Sword)
- Trapinch (Sword)
- Piloswine (Sword)
- Vibrava (Sword)
- Stunfisk (Sword)
- Runerigus (Sword)
- Hippowdon (Sword)
- Flygon (Sword)
- Sandaconda (Sword)
- Silicobra (Shield) -Yamask (Shield)
- Hippopotas (Shield)
- Swinub (Shield)
- Trapinch (Shield)
- Piloswine (Shield)
- Stunfisk (Shield)
- Vibrava (Shield)
- Runerigus (Shield)
- Flygon (Shield)
- Hippowdon (Shield)
- Sandaconda (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Wooper (Sword)
- Barboach (Sword)
- Yamask (Sword)
- Golett (Sword)
- Palpitoad (Sword)
- Quagsire (Sword)
- Stunfisk (Sword)
- Golurk (Sword)
- Gastrodon (Sword)
- Seismitoad (Sword)
- Runerigus (Sword)
- Rhyperior (Sword)
- Wooper (Shield)
- Barboach (Shield)
- Yamask (Shield)
- Golett (Shield)
- Palpitoad (Shield)
- Quagsire (Shield)
- Stunfisk (Shield)
- Golurk (Shield)
- Gastrodon (Shield)
- Seismitoad (Shield)
- Runerigus (Shield)
- Rhyperior (Shield)
Dusty Bowl #9
Location: The den is surrounded by rocks and is at the Northeast side of Dusty Bowl.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Rolycoly (Sword)
- Roggenrola (Sword)
- Dwebble (Sword)
- Binacle (Sword)
- Carkol (Sword)
- Boldore (Sword)
- Crustle (Sword)
- Barbaracle (Sword)
- Onix (Sword)
- Coalossal (Sword)
- Gigalith (Sword)
- Rhyperior (Sword)
- Rolycoly (Shield)
- Dwebble (Shield)
- Roggenrola (Shield)
- Binacle (Shield)
- Carkol (Shield)
- Boldore (Shield)
- Crustle (Shield)
- Barbaracle (Shield)
- Coalossal (Shield)
- Gigalith (Shield)
- Onix (Shield)
- Rhyperior (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Sandaconda Gigantamax (Sword)
- Wooper (Sword)
- Barboach (Sword)
- Yamask (Sword)
- Golett (Sword)
- Palpitoad (Sword)
- Quagsire (Sword)
- Stunfisk (Sword)
- Golurk (Sword)
- Gastrodon (Sword)
- Seismitoad (Sword)
- Rhyperior (Sword)
- Sandaconda Gigantamax (Shield)
- Wooper (Shield)
- Barboach (Shield)
- Yamask (Shield)
- Golett (Shield)
- Palpitoad (Shield)
- Quagsire (Shield)
- Stunfisk (Shield)
- Golurk (Shield)
- Gastrodon (Shield)
- Seismitoad (Shield)
- Rhyperior (Shield)
East Lake Axewell #1
Location: You'll find this den just to the West of the stairs leading into Motostoke.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Bunnelby (Sword)
- Hoothoot (Sword)
- Pidove (Sword)
- Mincinno (Sword)
- Helioptile (Sword)
- Stufful (Sword)
- Diggersby (Sword)
- Noctowl (Sword)
- Unfezant (Sword)
- Heliolisk (Sword)
- Cinccino (Sword)
- Bewear (Sword)
- Bunnelby (Shield)
- Hoothoot (Shield)
- Pidove (Shield)
- Mincinno (Shield)
- Helioptile (Shield)
- Stufful (Shield)
- Diggersby (Shield)
- Noctowl (Shield)
- Unfezant (Shield)
- Heliolisk (Shield)
- Cinccino (Shield)
- Bewear (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Bunnelby (Sword)
- Pidove (Sword)
- Skwovet (Sword)
- Eevee (Sword)
- Tranquill (Sword)
- Wooloo (Sword)
- Unfezant (Sword)
- Dubwool (Sword)
- Oranguru (Sword)
- Indeedee (Sword)
- Eevee (Sword)
- Snorlax (Sword)
- Bunnelby (Shield)
- Pidove (Shield)
- Skwovet (Shield)
- Eevee (Shield)
- Tranquill (Shield)
- Wooloo (Shield)
- Unfezant (Shield)
- Dubwool (Shield)
- Oranguru (Shield)
- Indeedee (Shield)
- Eevee (Shield)
- Snorlax (Shield)
East Lake Axewell #2
Location: This is the den that basically sits right in front of the Motostoke stairs.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Pidove (Sword)
- Hoothoot (Sword)
- Natu (Sword)
- Rufflet (Sword)
- Woobat (Sword)
- Tranquill (Sword)
- Unfezant (Sword)
- Noctowl (Sword)
- Swoobat (Sword)
- Xatu (Sword)
- Braviary (Sword)
- Sigilyph (Sword)
- Pidove (Shield)
- Hoothoot (Shield)
- Natu (Shield)
- Vullaby (Shield)
- Woobat (Shield)
- Tranquill (Shield)
- Unfezant (Shield)
- Noctowl (Shield)
- Swoobat (Shield)
- Xatu (Shield)
- Mandibuzz (Shield)
- Sigilyph (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Natu (Sword)
- Hoothoot (Sword)
- Rookidee (Sword)
- Wingull (Sword)
- Butterfree (Sword)
- Corvisquire (Sword)
- Noctowl (Sword)
- Pelipper (Sword)
- Xatu (Sword)
- Hawlucha (Sword)
- Corviknight (Sword)
- Delibird (Sword)
- Natu (Shield)
- Hoothoot (Shield)
- Rookidee (Shield)
- Seagull (Shield)
- Butterfree (Shield)
- Corvisquire (Shield)
- Noctowl (Shield)
- Pelipper (Shield)
- Xatu (Shield)
- Hawlucha (Shield)
- Corviknight (Shield)
- Delibird (Shield)
East Lake Axewell #3
Location: This den is near the Southeast corner of Motostoke as you're heading towards Bridge Field.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Stunky (Sword)
- Trubbish (Sword)
- Skorupi (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Oddish (Sword)
- Roselia (Sword)
- Qwilfish (Sword)
- Drapion (Sword)
- Vileplume (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Garbodor (Sword)
- Skuntank (Sword)
- Stunky (Shield)
- Trubbish (Shield)
- Skorupi (Shield)
- Oddish (Shield)
- Mareanie (Shield)
- Roselia (Shield)
- Qwilfish (Shield)
- Drapion (Shield)
- Vileplume (Shield)
- Skuntank (Shield)
- Garbodor (Shield)
- Toxapex (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Garbodor Gigantamax (Sword)
- Stunky (Sword)
- Trubbish (Sword)
- Skorupi (Sword)
- Koffing (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Toxel (Sword)
- Drapion (Sword)
- Toxtricity (Sword)
- Skuntank (Sword)
- Weezing (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Garbodor Gigantamax (Shield)
- Stunky (Shield)
- Trubbish (Shield)
- Skorupi (Shield)
- Koffing (Shield)
- Salandit (Shield)
- Toxel (Shield)
- Drapion (Shield)
- Toxtricity (Shield)
- Skuntank (Shield)
- Weezing (Shield)
- Salazzle (Shield)
East Lake Axewell #4
Location: This den is on the East side of the lake just in front of Motostoke. You'll see it on the main path if you're coming from the Rolling Fields.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Pidove (Sword)
- Hoothoot (Sword)
- Natu (Sword)
- Rufflet (Sword)
- Woobat (Sword)
- Tranquill (Sword)
- Unfezant (Sword)
- Noctowl (Sword)
- Swoobat (Sword)
- Xatu (Sword)
- Braviary (Sword)
- Sigilyph (Sword)
- Pidove (Shield)
- Hoothoot (Shield)
- Natu (Shield)
- Vullaby (Shield)
- Woobat (Shield)
- Tranquill (Shield)
- Unfezant (Shield)
- Noctowl (Shield)
- Swoobat (Shield)
- Xatu (Shield)
- Mandibuzz (Shield)
- Sigilyph (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Natu (Sword)
- Hoothoot (Sword)
- Rookidee (Sword)
- Wingull (Sword)
- Butterfree (Sword)
- Corvisquire (Sword)
- Noctowl (Sword)
- Pelipper (Sword)
- Xatu (Sword)
- Hawlucha (Sword)
- Corvknight (Sword)
- Delibird (Sword)
- Natu (Shield)
- Hoothoot (Shield)
- Rookidee (Shield)
- Wingull (Shield)
- Butterfree (Shield)
- Corvisquire (Shield)
- Noctowl (Shield)
- Pelipper (Shield)
- Xatu (Shield)
- Hawlucha (Shield)
- Corvknight (Shield)
- Delibird (Shield)
East Lake Axewell #5
Location: This den is found in Lake Axewell just to the Southeast of Axew's Eye.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Magikarp (Sword)
- Mantyke (Sword)
- Remoraid (Sword)
- Chinchou (Sword)
- Wailmer (Sword)
- Basculin (Sword)
- Octillery (Sword)
- Mantine (Sword)
- Lanturn (Sword)
- Wailord (Sword)
- Wishiwashi (Sword)
- Gyarados (Sword)
- Magikarp (Shield)
- Mantyke (Shield)
- Remoraid (Shield)
- Chinchou (Shield)
- Wailmer (Shield)
- Basculin (Shield)
- Octillery (Shield)
- Mantine (Shield)
- Lanturn (Shield)
- Wailord (Shield)
- Wishiwashi (Shield)
- Gyarados (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Magikarp (Sword)
- Feebas (Sword)
- Arrokuda (Sword)
- Chewtle (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Basculin (Sword)
- Qwilfish (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Pyukumuku (Sword)
- Gyarados (Sword)
- Lapras (Sword)
- Milotic (Sword)
- Magikarp (Shield)
- Feebas (Shield)
- Arrokuda (Shield)
- Chewtle (Shield)
- Mareanie (Shield)
- Basculin (Shield)
- Qwilfish (Shield)
- Toxapex (Shield)
- Pyukumuku (Shield)
- Gyarados (Shield)
- Lapras (Shield)
- Milotic (Shield)
Giant's Cap #1
Location: You'll find this den to the Southwest of Hammerlock next to a large rock and a cliff.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Rookidee (Sword)
- Noibat (Sword)
- Wingull (Sword)
- Natu (Sword)
- Drifloon (Sword)
- Corvisquire (Sword)
- Drifblim (Sword)
- Pelipper (Sword)
- Xatu (Sword)
- Corviknight (Sword)
- Hawlucha (Sword)
- Cramorant (Sword)
- Rookidee (Shield)
- Noibat (Shield)
- Wingull (Shield)
- Natu (Shield)
- Drifloon (Shield)
- Corvisquire (Shield)
- Drifblim (Shield)
- Pelipper (Shield)
- Xatu (Shield)
- Corviknight (Shield)
- Hawlucha (Shield)
- Cramorant (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Natu (Sword)
- Corviknight Gigantamax (Sword)
- Hoothoot (Sword)
- Rookidee (Sword)
- Wingull (Sword)
- Butterfree (Sword)
- Corvisquire (Sword)
- Noctowl (Sword)
- Pelipper (Sword)
- Xatu (Sword)
- Hawlucha (Sword)
- Sigilyph (Sword)
- Corviknight Gigantamax (Shield)
- Natu (Shield)
- Hoothoot (Shield)
- Rookidee (Shield)
- Wingull (Shield)
- Butterfree (Shield)
- Corvisquire (Shield)
- Noctowl (Shield)
- Pelipper (Shield)
- Xatu (Shield)
- Hawlucha (Shield)
- Sigilyph (Shield)
Giant's Cap #2
Location: This den is located just to the East of the Lake of Outrage. While standing next to it, you'll see Hammerlock to the Northeast.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Pichu (Sword)
- Electrike (Sword)
- Joltik (Sword)
- Chinchou (Sword)
- Charjabug (Sword)
- Pikachu (Sword)
- Manectric (Sword)
- Lanturn (Sword)
- Galvantula (Sword)
- Vikavolt (Sword)
- Raichu (Sword)
- Pichu (Shield)
- Electrike (Shield)
- Joltik (Shield)
- Chinchou (Shield)
- Charjabug (Shield)
- Pikachu (Shield)
- Manectric (Shield)
- Lanturn (Shield)
- Galvantula (Shield)
- Vikavolt (Shield)
- Raichu (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Drednaw Gigantamax (Sword)
- Magikarp (Sword)
- Arrokuda (Sword)
- Chewtle (Sword)
- Krabby (Sword)
- Pyukumuku (Sword)
- Basculin (Sword)
- Qwilfish (Sword)
- Kingler (Sword)
- Wishiwashi (Sword)
- Gyarados (Sword)
- Gastrodon (Sword)
- Drednaw Gigantamax (Shield)
- Magikarp (Shield)
- Arrokuda (Shield)
- Chewtle (Shield)
- Krabby (Shield)
- Pyukumuku (Shield)
- Basculin (Shield)
- Qwilfish (Shield)
- Kingler (Shield)
- Wishiwashi (Shield)
- Gyarados (Shield)
- Gastrodon (Shield)
Giant's Cap #3
Location: You'll find this den tucked against a large rock wall as you're heading from the Lake of Outrage towards the Stony Wilderness.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Snorunt (Sword)
- Snom (Sword)
- Darumaka (Sword)
- Sneasel (Sword)
- Mr. Mime (Sword)
- Snover (Sword)
- Abomasnow (Sword)
- Glalie (Sword)
- Mr. Rime (Sword)
- Frosmoth (Sword)
- Froslass (Sword)
- Darmanitan (Sword)
- Snorunt (Shield)
- Snom (Shield)
- Delibird (Shield)
- Sneasel (Shield)
- Mr. Mime (Shield)
- Snover (Shield)
- Abomasnow (Shield)
- Glalie (Shield)
- Mr. Rime (Shield)
- Frosmoth (Shield)
- Froslass (Shield)
- Eiscue (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Vanillite (Sword)
- Darumaka (Sword)
- Mr. Mime (Sword)
- Bergmite (Sword)
- Snorunt (Sword)
- Delibird (Sword)
- Avalugg (Sword)
- Glalie (Sword)
- Vanilluxe (Sword)
- Mr. Rime (Sword)
- Lapras (Sword)
- Darmanitan (Sword)
- Vanillite (Shield)
- Cubchoo (Shield)
- Mr. Mime (Shield)
- Bergmite (Shield)
- Snorunt (Shield)
- Delibird (Shield)
- Avalugg (Shield)
- Glalie (Shield)
- Vanilluxe (Shield)
- Mr. Rime (Shield)
- Lapras (Shield)
- Eiscue (Shield)
Giant's Cap #4
Location: This den is near a patch of grass on the main path between the Dusty Bowl and the Giant's Cap sections of the Wild Area.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Vulpix (Sword)
- Sizzlipede (Sword)
- Salandit (Sword)
- Litwick (Sword)
- Darumaka (Sword)
- Salazzle (Sword)
- Lampent (Sword)
- Ninetales (Sword)
- Torkoal (Sword)
- Centiskorch (Sword)
- Heatmor (Sword)
- Darmanitan (Sword)
- Growlithe (Shield)
- Sizzlipede (Shield)
- Salandit (Shield)
- Litwick (Shield)
- Heatmor (Shield)
- Lampent (Shield)
- Salazzle (Shield)
- Arcanine (Shield)
- Torkoal (Shield)
- Centiskorch (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Vulpix (Sword)
- Sizzlipede (Sword)
- Litwick (Sword)
- Carkol (Sword)
- Lampent (Sword)
- Heatmor (Sword)
- Torkoal (Sword)
- Arcanine (Sword)
- Ninetales (Sword)
- Chandelure (Sword)
- Flareon (Sword)
- Growlithe (Shield)
- Sizzlipede (Shield)
- Litwick (Shield)
- Carkol (Shield)
- Heatmor (Shield)
- Lampent (Shield)
- Torkoal (Shield)
- Ninetales (Shield)
- Arcanine (Shield)
- Chandelure (Shield)
- Flareon (Shield)
Giant's Cap #5
Location: This den is between a rock wall, a tree, and a small rock on the Southernmost side of Giant's Cap.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Toxel (Sword)
- Gastly (Sword)
- Skorupi (Sword)
- Oddish (Sword)
- Gloom (Sword)
- Haunter (Sword)
- Koffing (Sword)
- Qwilfish (Sword)
- Vileplume (Sword)
- Roselia (Sword)
- Toxtricity (Sword)
- Weezing (Sword)
- Toxel (Shield)
- Gastly (Shield)
- Skorupi (Shield)
- Oddish (Shield)
- Gloom (Shield)
- Haunter (Shield)
- Koffing (Shield)
- Qwilfish (Shield)
- Vileplume (Shield)
- Roselia (Shield)
- Toxtricity (Shield)
- Weezing (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Stunky (Sword)
- Trubbish (Sword)
- Skorupi (Sword)
- Koffing (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Toxel (Sword)
- Garbodor (Sword)
- Drapion (Sword)
- Toxtricity (Sword)
- Skuntank (Sword)
- Weezing (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Stunky (Shield)
- Trubbish (Shield)
- Skorupi (Shield)
- Koffing (Shield)
- Salandit (Shield)
- Toxel (Shield)
- Garbodor (Shield)
- Drapion (Shield)
- Toxtricity (Shield)
- Skuntank (Shield)
- Weezing (Shield)
- Salazzle (Shield)
Giant's Mirror #1
Location: This is just barely on the Southeast corner of Giant's Cap. You'll know you're in the right place because there will be two stones directly Southwest of you and the Giant's Mirror pond will be to your Northeast.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Pumpkaboo (Sword)
- Phantump (Sword)
- Morelull (Sword)
- Roselia (Sword)
- Shiinotic (Sword)
- Maractus (Sword)
- Treventant (Sword)
- Gourgeist (Sword)
- Dhelmise (Sword)
- Pumpkaboo (Shield)
- Phantump (Shield)
- Morelull (Shield)
- Roselia (Shield)
- Shiinotic (Shield)
- Maractus (Shield)
- Treventant (Shield)
- Gourgeist (Shield)
- Dhelmise (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Gastly (Sword)
- Yamask (Sword)
- Sinistea (Sword)
- Duskull (Sword)
- Haunter (Sword)
- Pumpkaboo (Sword)
- Dusclops (Sword)
- Runerigus (Sword)
- Polteageist (Sword)
- Gourgeist (Sword)
- Dusknoir (Sword)
- Gengar (Sword)
- Gastly (Shield)
- Yamask (Shield)
- Sinistea (Shield)
- Duskull (Shield)
- Haunter (Shield)
- Corsola (Shield)
- Dusclops (Shield)
- Sableye (Shield)
- Runerigus (Shield)
- Cursola (Shield)
- Dusknoir (Shield)
- Gengar (Shield)
Giant's Mirror #2
Location: There's a pond on the East side of Giant's Mirror with a large pointed rock coming out of it. You'll find the den in the water next to the rock.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Shellos (Sword)
- Krabby (Sword)
- Corphish (Sword)
- Chewtle (Sword)
- Binacle (Sword)
- Pyukumuku (Sword)
- Kingler (Sword)
- Crawdaunt (Sword)
- Barbaracle (Sword)
- Gastrodon (Sword)
- Jellicent (Sword)
- Drednaw (Sword)
- Shellos (Shield)
- Krabby (Shield)
- Corphish (Shield)
- Chewtle (Shield)
- Binacle (Shield)
- Pyukumuku (Shield)
- Kingler (Shield)
- Crawdaunt (Shield)
- Barbaracle (Shield)
- Gastrodon (Shield)
- Jellicent (Shield)
- Drednaw (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Mantyke (Sword)
- Corphish (Sword)
- Arrokuda (Sword)
- Chewtle (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Basculin (Sword)
- Crawdaunt (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Pyukumuku (Sword)
- Mantine (Sword)
- Lapras (Sword)
- Vaporeon (Sword)
- Mantyke (Shield)
- Corphish (Shield)
- Arrokuda (Shield)
- Chewtle (Shield)
- Mareanie (Shield)
- Basculin (Shield)
- Crawdaunt (Shield)
- Toxapex (Shield)
- Pyukumuku (Shield)
- Mantine (Shield)
- Lapras (Shield)
- Vaporeon (Shield)
Giant's Mirror #3
Location: You'll find this den to the Southeast of Hammerlocke just before the hill. It's between a long vertical slab and two large rocks that form a triangle.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Yamper (Sword)
- Helioptile (Sword)
- Toxel (Sword)
- Chinchou (Sword)
- Pikachu (Sword)
- Lanturn (Sword)
- Boltund (Sword)
- Heliolisk (Sword)
- Toxtricity (Sword)
- Pincurchin (Sword)
- Togedemaru (Sword)
- Morpeko (Sword)
- Yamper (Shield)
- Helioptile (Shield)
- Toxel (Shield)
- Chinchou (Shield)
- Pikachu (Shield)
- Lanturn (Shield)
- Boltund (Shield)
- Heliolisk (Shield)
- Toxtricity (Shield)
- Pincurchin (Shield)
- Togedemaru (Shield)
- Morpeko (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Yamper (Sword)
- Toxel (Sword)
- Pikachu (Sword)
- Helioptile (Sword)
- Chinchou (Sword)
- Lanturn (Sword)
- Boltund (Sword)
- Toxtricity (Sword)
- Heliolisk (Sword)
- Vikavolt (Sword)
- Jolteon (Sword)
- Yamper (Shield)
- Toxel (Shield)
- Pikachu (Shield)
- Helioptile (Shield)
- Chinchou (Shield)
- Lanturn (Shield)
- Boltund (Shield)
- Toxtricity (Shield)
- Heliolisk (Shield)
- Vikavolt (Shield)
- Jolteon (Shield)
Giant's Mirror #4
Location: On the Northeast side of Giant's Mirror there are two rocks jutting out and forming a triangle. To the North of these rocks, you'll see a den surrounded by grass.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Nickit (Sword)
- Zigzagoon (Sword)
- Purrloin (Sword)
- Impidimp (Sword)
- Deino (Sword)
- Thievul (Sword)
- Linoone (Sword)
- Morgrem (Sword)
- Grimmsnarl (Sword)
- Zweilous (Sword)
- Obstagoon (Sword)
- Hydreigon (Sword)
- Nickit (Shield)
- Zigzagoon (Shield)
- Purrloin (Shield)
- Impidimp (Shield)
- Vullaby (Shield)
- Thievul (Shield)
- Linoone (Shield)
- Morgrem (Shield)
- Grimmsnarl (Shield)
- Mandibuzz (Shield)
- Obstagoon (Shield)
- Tyranitar (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Nickit (Sword)
- Zigzagoon (Sword)
- Inkay (Sword)
- Pawniard (Sword)
- Liepard (Sword)
- Linoone (Sword)
- Thievul (Sword)
- Pangoro (Sword)
- Bisharp (Sword)
- Malamar (Sword)
- Obstagoon (Sword)
- Umbreon (Sword)
- Nickit (Shield)
- Zigzagoon (Shield)
- Inkay (Shield)
- Pawniard (Shield)
- Liepard (Shield)
- Linoone (Shield)
- Thievul (Shield)
- Pangoro (Shield)
- Bisharp (Shield)
- Malamar (Shield)
- Obstagoon (Shield)
- Umbreon (Shield)
Giant's Mirror #5
Location: You'll find this den at the Northeast tip of Giant's Mirror near a tree, a felled log, and a rock wall.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Budew (Sword)
- Gossifleur (Sword)
- Cottonee (Sword)
- Applin (Sword)
- Cherubi (Sword)
- Roselia (Sword)
- Ferroseed (Sword)
- Ferrothorn (Sword)
- Cherrim (Sword)
- Eldegoss (Sword)
- Whimsicott (Sword)
- Flapple (Sword)
- Budew (Shield)
- Gossifleur (Shield)
- Cottonee (Shield)
- Applin (Shield)
- Cherubi (Shield)
- Roselia (Shield)
- Ferroseed (Shield)
- Ferrothorn (Shield)
- Cherrim (Shield)
- Eldegoss (Shield)
- Whimsicott (Shield)
- Appletun (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Cherubi (Sword)
- Bounsweet (Sword)
- Gossifleur (Sword)
- Cottonee (Sword)
- Steenee (Sword)
- Ferroseed (Sword)
- Cherrim (Sword)
- Ferrothorn (Sword)
- Eldegoss (Sword)
- Tsareena (Sword)
- Whimsicott (Sword)
- Leafeon (Sword)
- Cherubi (Shield)
- Bounsweet (Shield)
- Gossifleur (Shield)
- Cottonee (Shield)
- Steenee (Shield)
- Ferroseed (Shield)
- Cherrim (Shield)
- Ferrothorn (Shield)
- Eldegoss (Shield)
- Tsareena (Shield)
- Whimsicott (Shield)
- Leafeon (Shield)
Giant's Seat #1
Location: This den is on the East of East Lake Miloch and to the North of the bridge. On a clear day, you will see Motostoke to the Northwest and a steep rising hill directly North of you. If you were there in person you'll be able to reach out and touch the hill.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Klink (Sword)
- Meowth (Sword)
- Bronzor (Sword)
- Ferroseed (Sword)
- Pawniard (Sword)
- Cufant (Sword)
- Klang (Sword)
- Perrserker (Sword)
- Bronzong (Sword)
- Bisharp (Sword)
- Klinklang (Sword)
- Copperajah (Sword)
- Klink (Shield)
- Meowth (Shield)
- Bronzor (Shield)
- Ferroseed (Shield)
- Pawniard (Shield)
- Cufant (Shield)
- Klang (Shield)
- Perrserker (Shield)
- Bronzong (Shield)
- Bisharp (Shield)
- Klinklang (Shield)
- Copperajah (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Duraludon Gigantamax (Sword)
- Riolu (Sword)
- Bronzor (Sword)
- Pawniard (Sword)
- Klink (Sword)
- Onix (Sword)
- Klang (Sword)
- Durant (Sword)
- Bronzong (Sword)
- Bisharp (Sword)
- Steelix (Sword)
- Klinklang (Sword)
- Duraludon Gigantamax (Shield)
- Riolu (Shield)
- Bronzor (Shield)
- Pawniard (Shield)
- Klink (Shield)
- Onix (Shield)
- Klang (Shield)
- Durant (Shield)
- Bronzong (Shield)
- Bisharp (Shield)
- Steelix (Shield)
- Klinklang (Shield)
Giant's Seat #2
Location: This den is on the East of East Lake Miloch and to the North of the bridge. On a clear day, you will see Motostoke to the Northwest and a steep rising hill several feet to the North of you.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Klink (Sword)
- Meowth (Sword)
- Bronzor (Sword)
- Ferroseed (Sword)
- Pawniard (Sword)
- Cufant (Sword)
- Klang (Sword)
- Perrserker (Sword)
- Bronzong (Sword)
- Bisharp (Sword)
- Klinklang (Sword)
- Copperajah (Sword)
- Klink (Shield)
- Meowth (Shield)
- Bronzor (Shield)
- Ferroseed (Shield)
- Pawniard (Shield)
- Cufant (Shield)
- Klang (Shield)
- Perrserker (Shield)
- Bronzong (Shield)
- Bisharp (Shield)
- Klinklang (Shield)
- Copperajah (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Meowth (Sword)
- Bronzor (Sword)
- Pawniard (Sword)
- Ferroseed (Sword)
- Honedge (Sword)
- Bronzong (Sword)
- Perrserker (Sword)
- Ferrothorn (Sword)
- Bisharp (Sword)
- Stunfisk (Sword)
- Copperajah (Sword)
- Duraludon (Sword)
- Meowth (Shield)
- Bronzor (Shield)
- Pawniard (Shield)
- Ferroseed (Shield)
- Honedge (Shield)
- Bronzong (Shield)
- Perrserker (Shield)
- Ferrothorn (Shield)
- Bisharp (Shield)
- Stunfisk (Shield)
- Copperajah (Shield)
- Duraludon (Shield)
Giant's Seat #3
Location: There's a tree near the water's edge on the East side of East Lake Miloch. You'll find this den right next to it.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Klink (Sword)
- Bronzor (Sword)
- Ferroseed (Sword)
- Pawniard (Sword)
- Steelix (Sword)
- Ferrothorn (Sword)
- Bronzong (Sword)
- Bisharp (Sword)
- Mawile (Sword)
- Togedemaru (Sword)
- Klink (Shield)
- Bronzor (Shield)
- Ferroseed (Shield)
- Pawniard (Shield)
- Steelix (Shield)
- Ferrothorn (Shield)
- Bronzong (Shield)
- Bisharp (Shield)
- Togedemaru (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Riolu (Sword)
- Bronzor (Sword)
- Pawniard (Sword)
- Klink (Sword)
- Onix (Sword)
- Durant (Sword)
- Klang (Sword)
- Bronzong (Sword)
- Bisharp (Sword)
- Steelix (Sword)
- Klinklang (Sword)
- Lucario (Sword)
- Riolu (Shield)
- Bronzor (Shield)
- Pawniard (Shield)
- Klink (Shield)
- Onix (Shield)
- Klang (Shield)
- Durant (Shield)
- Bronzong (Shield)
- Bisharp (Shield)
- Steelix (Shield)
- Klinklang (Shield)
- Lucario (Shield)
Giant's Seat #4
Location: There's a giant pointed rock coming out of the ground in the Southeast section of Giant's Seat. Go around the backside and you'll find this den tucked up against it.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Rolycoly (Sword)
- Roggenrola (Sword)
- Dwebble (Sword)
- Binacle (Sword)
- Carkol (Sword)
- Boldore (Sword)
- Crustle (Sword)
- Barbaracle (Sword)
- Onix (Sword)
- Coalossal (Sword)
- Gigalith (Sword)
- Rhyperior (Sword)
- Rolycoly (Shield)
- Dwebble (Shield)
- Roggenrola (Shield)
- Binacle (Shield)
- Carkol (Shield)
- Boldore (Shield)
- Crustle (Shield)
- Barbaracle (Shield)
- Coalossal (Shield)
- Gigalith (Shield)
- Onix (Shield)
- Rhyperior (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Dwebble (Sword)
- Bonsly (Sword)
- Rolycoly (Sword)
- Binacle (Sword)
- Carkol (Sword)
- Sudowoodo (Sword)
- Barbaracle (Sword)
- Onix (Sword)
- Crustle (Sword)
- Coalossal (Sword)
- Steelix (Sword)
- Stonjourner (Sword)
- Dwebble (Shield)
- Bonsly (Shield)
- Rolycoly (Shield)
- Roggenrola (Shield)
- Carkol (Shield)
- Larvitar (Shield)
- Pupitar (Shield)
- Onix (Shield)
- Crustle (Shield)
- Coalossal (Shield)
- Steelix (Shield)
- Tyranitar (Shield)
Giant's Seat #5
Location: This den is located Southwest of the large pointed rock and almost on the water's edge. On a clear day, you'll see the bridge and a tree to your North with Motostoke in the distance.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Rolycoly (Sword)
- Roggenrola (Sword)
- Dwebble (Sword)
- Binacle (Sword)
- Carkol (Sword)
- Boldore (Sword)
- Crustle (Sword)
- Barbaracle (Sword)
- Onix (Sword)
- Coalossal (Sword)
- Gigalith (Sword)
- Rhyperior (Sword)
- Rolycoly (Shield)
- Dwebble (Shield)
- Roggenrola (Shield)
- Binacle (Shield)
- Carkol (Shield)
- Boldore (Shield)
- Crustle (Shield)
- Barbaracle (Shield)
- Coalossal (Shield)
- Gigalith (Shield)
- Onix (Shield)
- Rhyperior (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Coalossal Gigantamax (Sword)
- Dwebble (Sword)
- Bonsly (Sword)
- Rolycoly (Sword)
- Binacle (Sword)
- Carkol (Sword)
- Sudowoodo (Sword)
- Barbaracle (Sword)
- Onix (Sword)
- Crustle (Sword)
- Steelix (Sword)
- Stonjourner (Sword)
- Lapras Gigantamax (Shield)
- Vanillite (Shield)
- Cubchoo (Shield)
- Mr. Mime (Shield)
- Bergmite (Shield)
- Snorunt (Shield)
- Delibird (Shield)
- Avalugg (Shield)
- Glalie (Shield)
- Vanilluxe (Shield)
- Mr. Rime (Shield)
- Eiscue (Shield)
Hammerlocke Hills #1
Location: This den is located Southeast of Hammerlocke near the Northern-most border of Giant's Mirror.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Mime Jr. (Sword)
- Wynaut (Sword)
- Natu (Sword)
- Baltoy (Sword)
- Bronzor (Sword)
- Mr. Mime (Sword)
- Sigilyph (Sword)
- Xatu (Sword)
- Indeedee (Sword)
- Claydol (Sword)
- Mr. Rime (Sword)
- Wobbuffet (Sword)
- Mime Jr. (Shield)
- Wynaut (Shield)
- Natu (Shield)
- Baltoy (Shield)
- Bronzor (Shield)
- Mr. Mime (Shield)
- Sigilyph (Shield)
- Xatu (Shield)
- Indeedee (Shield)
- Claydol (Shield)
- Mr. Rime (Shield)
- Wobbuffet (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Inkay (Sword)
- Bronzor (Sword)
- Mr. Mime (Sword)
- Woobat (Sword)
- Hatenna (Sword)
- Hattrem (Sword)
- Bronzong (Sword)
- Swoobat (Sword)
- Malamar (Sword)
- Mr. Rime (Sword)
- Hatterene (Sword)
- Espeon (Sword)
- Inkay (Shield)
- Bronzor (Shield)
- Mr. Mime (Shield)
- Woobat (Shield)
- Hatenna (Shield)
- Hattrem (Shield)
- Bronzong (Shield)
- Swoobat (Shield)
- Malamar (Shield)
- Mr. Rime (Shield)
- Hatterene (Shield)
- Espeon (Shield)
Hammerlocke Hills #2
Location: This den butts up against Hammerlocke's East city wall. On a clear day, you should see Motostoke to the South while standing next to it.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Klink (Sword)
- Bronzor (Sword)
- Ferroseed (Sword)
- Pawniard (Sword)
- Steelix (Sword)
- Ferrothorn (Sword)
- Bronzong (Sword)
- Bisharp (Sword)
- Mawile (Sword)
- Togedemaru (Sword)
- Klink (Shield)
- Bronzor (Shield)
- Ferroseed (Shield)
- Pawniard (Shield)
- Steelix (Shield)
- Ferrothorn (Shield)
- Bronzong (Shield)
- Bisharp (Shield)
- Togedemaru (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Riolu (Sword)
- Bronzor (Sword)
- Pawniard (Sword)
- Klink (Sword)
- Onix (Sword)
- Durant (Sword)
- Klang (Sword)
- Bronzong (Sword)
- Bisharp (Sword)
- Steelix (Sword)
- Klinklang (Sword)
- Lucario (Sword)
- Riolu (Shield)
- Bronzor (Shield)
- Pawniard (Shield)
- Klink (Shield)
- Onix (Shield)
- Klang (Shield)
- Durant (Shield)
- Bronzong (Shield)
- Bisharp (Shield)
- Steelix (Shield)
- Klinklang (Shield)
- Lucario (Shield)
Hammerlocke Hills #3
Location: This den is located just Southeast of Hammerlocke's dragon stairs. When you're standing here, you'll have the Dusty Bowl cliff directly South of you.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Rookidee (Sword)
- Noibat (Sword)
- Wingull (Sword)
- Natu (Sword)
- Drifloon (Sword)
- Corvisquire (Sword)
- Drifblim (Sword)
- Pelipper (Sword)
- Xatu (Sword)
- Corviknight (Sword)
- Hawlucha (Sword)
- Cramorant (Sword)
- Rookidee (Shield)
- Noibat (Shield)
- Wingull (Shield)
- Natu (Shield)
- Drifloon (Shield)
- Corvisquire (Shield)
- Drifblim (Shield)
- Pelipper (Shield)
- Xatu (Shield)
- Corviknight (Shield)
- Hawlucha (Shield)
- Cramorant (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Natu (Sword)
- Hoothoot (Sword)
- Rookidee (Sword)
- Wingull (Sword)
- Butterfree (Sword)
- Corvisquire (Sword)
- Noctowl (Sword)
- Pelipper (Sword)
- Xatu (Sword)
- Hawlucha (Sword)
- Corviknight (Sword)
- Delibird (Sword)
- Natu (Shield)
- Hoothoot (Shield)
- Rookidee (Shield)
- Seagull (Shield)
- Butterfree (Shield)
- Corvisquire (Shield)
- Noctowl (Shield)
- Pelipper (Shield)
- Xatu (Shield)
- Hawlucha (Shield)
- Corviknight (Shield)
- Delibird (Shield)
Hammerlocke Hills #4
Location: This den is almost directly South of the Hammerlocke dragon-head stairs. It's next to a large boulder overlooking the Dusty Bowl.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Vulpix (Sword)
- Salandit (Sword)
- Litwick (Sword)
- Salazzle (Sword)
- Lampent (Sword)
- Ninetales (Sword)
- Torkoal (Sword)
- Chandelure (Sword)
- Turtonator (Sword)
- Growlithe (Shield)
- Salandit (Shield)
- Litwick (Shield)
- Lampent (Shield)
- Salazzle (Shield)
- Arcanine (Shield)
- Torkoal (Shield)
- Chandelure (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Vulpix (Sword)
- Sizzlipede (Sword)
- Litwick (Sword)
- Charmander (Sword)
- Charmeleon (Sword)
- Ninetales (Sword)
- Heatmor (Sword)
- Torkoal (Sword)
- Salazzle (Sword)
- Centiskorch (Sword)
- Charizard (Sword)
- Growlithe (Shield)
- Sizzlipede (Shield)
- Litwick (Shield)
- Charmander (Shield)
- Charmeleon (Shield)
- Heatmor (Shield)
- Torkoal (Shield)
- Salazzle (Shield)
- Arcanine (Shield)
- Centiskorch (Shield)
- Charizard (Shield)
Hammerlocke Hills #5
Location: This den is the first one you'll see directly West of Hammerlocke's dragon-head stairs.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Cleffa (Sword)
- Togepi (Sword)
- Cutiefly (Sword)
- Swirlix (Sword)
- Clefairy (Sword)
- Morelull (Sword)
- Togetic (Sword)
- Clefable (Sword)
- Ribombee (Sword)
- Shiinotic (Sword)
- Slurpuff (Sword)
- Togekiss (Sword)
- Cleffa (Shield)
- Togepi (Shield)
- Cutiefly (Shield)
- Spritzee (Shield)
- Clefairy (Shield)
- Morelull (Shield)
- Togetic (Shield)
- Clefable (Shield)
- Ribombee (Shield)
- Shiinotic (Shield)
- Aromatisse (Shield)
- Togekiss (Shield)
Rare Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Togepi (Sword)
- Morelull (Sword)
- Impidimp (Sword)
- Ralts (Sword)
- Togetic (Sword)
- Shiinotic (Sword)
- Morgrem (Sword)
- Mawile (Sword)
- Gardevoir (Sword)
- Togekiss (Sword)
- Grimmsnarl (Sword)
- Mimikyu (Sword)
- Togepi (Shield)
- Morelull (Shield)
- Impidimp (Shield)
- Ralts (Shield)
- Togetic (Shield)
- Shiinotic (Shield)
- Morgrem (Shield)
- Rapidash (Shield)
- Gardevoir (Shield)
- Togekiss (Shield)
- Grimmsnarl (Shield)
- Mimikyu (Shield)
Hammerlocke Hills #6
Location: This den is tucked between Hammerlocke's Southeast city walls and a tree.
Common Raid
If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page.
- Toxel (Sword)
- Gastly (Sword)
- Skorupi (Sword)
- Oddish (Sword)
- Gloom (Sword)
- Haunter (Sword)
- Koffing (Sword)
- Qwilfish (Sword)
- Vileplume (Sword)
- Roselia (Sword)
- Toxtricity (Sword)
- Weezing (Sword)
- Toxel (Shield)
- Gastly (Shield)
- Skorupi (Shield)
- Oddish (Shield)
- Gloom (Shield)
- Haunter (Shield)
- Koffing (Shield)
- Qwilfish (Shield)
- Vileplume (Shield)
- Roselia (Shield)
- Toxtricity (Shield)
- Weezing (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Pichu (Sword)
- Electrike (Sword)
- Toxel (Sword)
- Helioptile (Sword)
- Joltik (Sword)
- Pikachu (Sword)
- Mow Rotom (Sword)
- Fan Rotom (Sword)
- Wash Rotom (Sword)
- Frost Rotom (Sword)
- Heat Rotom (Sword)
- Pichu (Shield)
- Electrike (Shield)
- Toxel (Shield)
- Helioptile (Shield)
- Joltik (Shield)
- Pikachu (Shield)
- Mow Rotom (Shield)
- Fan Rotom (Shield)
- Wash Rotom (Shield)
- Frost Rotom (Shield)
- Heat Rotom (Shield)
Hammerlocke Hills #7
Location: You'll find this den on the Northwest side of Hammerlocke Hills near the cliff looking down on The Lake of Outrage.
Common Raid
- Snorunt (Sword)
- Snom (Sword)
- Darumaka (Sword)
- Sneasel (Sword)
- Mr. Mime (Sword)
- Snover (Sword)
- Abomasnow (Sword)
- Glalie (Sword)
- Mr. Rime (Sword)
- Frosmoth (Sword)
- Froslass (Sword)
- Darmanitan (Sword)
- Snorunt (Shield)
- Snom (Shield)
- Delibird (Shield)
- Sneasel (Shield)
- Mr. Mime (Shield)
- Snover (Shield)
- Abomasnow (Shield)
- Glalie (Shield)
- Mr. Rime (Shield)
- Frosmoth (Shield)
- Froslass (Shield)
- Eiscue (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Vanillite (Sword)
- Snom (Sword)
- Mr. Mime (Sword)
- Bergmite (Sword)
- Snorunt (Sword)
- Vanillish (Sword)
- Avalugg (Sword)
- Frosmoth (Sword)
- Vanilluxe (Sword)
- Mr. Rime (Sword)
- Foslass (Sword)
- Glaceon (Sword)
- Vanillite (Shield)
- Snom (Shield)
- Mr. Mime (Shield)
- Bergmite (Shield)
- Snorunt (Shield)
- Vanillish (Shield)
- Avalugg (Shield)
- Frosmoth (Shield)
- Vanilluxe (Shield)
- Mr. Rime (Shield)
- Foslass (Shield)
- Glaceon (Shield)
Lake of Outrage #1
Location: When you first head into the Lake of Outrage from Giant's Cap, head North. There's a small strip of land with a regular tree and a berry tree. The den will be in front of them.
Common Raid
- Yamper (Sword)
- Helioptile (Sword)
- Toxel (Sword)
- Chinchou (Sword)
- Pikachu (Sword)
- Lanturn (Sword)
- Boltund (Sword)
- Heliolisk (Sword)
- Toxtricity (Sword)
- Pincurchin (Sword)
- Togedemaru (Sword)
- Morpeko (Sword)
- Yamper (Shield)
- Helioptile (Shield)
- Toxel (Shield)
- Chinchou (Shield)
- Pikachu (Shield)
- Lanturn (Shield)
- Boltund (Shield)
- Heliolisk (Shield)
- Toxtricity (Shield)
- Pincurchin (Shield)
- Togedemaru (Shield)
- Morpeko (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Yamper (Sword)
- Toxel (Sword)
- Pikachu (Sword)
- Joltik (Sword)
- Chinchou (Sword)
- Lanturn (Sword)
- Boltund (Sword)
- Toxtricity (Sword)
- Puncurchin (Sword)
- Galvantula (Sword)
- Togedemaru (Sword)
- Morpeko (Sword)
- Yamper (Shield)
- Toxel (Shield)
- Pikachu (Shield)
- Joltik (Shield)
- Chinchou (Shield)
- Lanturn (Shield)
- Boltund (Shield)
- Toxtricity (Shield)
- Puncurchin (Shield)
- Galvantula (Shield)
- Togedemaru (Shield)
- Morpeko (Shield)
Lake of Outrage #2
Location: You'll see this den hugging the cliff on the West side of the Lake of Outrage.
Common Raid
- Chewtle (Sword)
- Arrokuda (Sword)
- Shellos (Sword)
- Dewpider (Sword)
- Wailmer (Sword)
- Basculin (Sword)
- Wishiwashi (Sword)
- Drednaw (Sword)
- Barraskewda (Sword)
- Araquanid (Sword)
- Gastrodon (Sword)
- Wailord (Sword)
- Chewtle (Shield)
- Arrokuda (Shield)
- Shellos (Shield)
- Dewpider (Shield)
- Wailmer (Shield)
- Basculin (Shield)
- Wishiwashi (Shield)
- Drednaw (Shield)
- Barraskewda (Shield)
- Araquanid (Shield)
- Gastrodon (Shield)
- Wailord (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Magikarp (Sword)
- Feebas (Sword)
- Arrokuda (Sword)
- Chewtle (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Basculin (Sword)
- Qwilfish (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Pyukumuku (Sword)
- Gyarados (Sword)
- Lapras (Sword)
- Milotic (Sword)
- Magikarp (Shield)
- Feebas (Shield)
- Arrokuda (Shield)
- Chewtle (Shield)
- Mareanie (Shield)
- Basculin (Shield)
- Qwilfish (Shield)
- Toxapex (Shield)
- Pyukumuku (Shield)
- Gyarados (Shield)
- Lapras (Shield)
- Milotic (Shield)
Lake of Outrage #3
Location: When you cross the Lake of Outrage heading West, you'll eventually come across a circle of stones. This den will be located in the middle of them.
Common Raid
- Vulpix (Sword)
- Sizzlipede (Sword)
- Salandit (Sword)
- Litwick (Sword)
- Darumaka (Sword)
- Salazzle (Sword)
- Lampent (Sword)
- Ninetales (Sword)
- Torkoal (Sword)
- Centiskorch (Sword)
- Heatmor (Sword)
- Darmanitan (Sword)
- Growlithe (Shield)
- Sizzlipede (Shield)
- Salandit (Shield)
- Litwick (Shield)
- Heatmor (Shield)
- Lampent (Shield)
- Salazzle (Shield)
- Arcanine (Shield)
- Torkoal (Shield)
- Centiskorch (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Charizard Gigantamax (Sword)
- Vulpix (Sword)
- Sizzlipede (Sword)
- Litwick (Sword)
- Charmander (Sword)
- Charmeleon (Sword)
- Ninetales (Sword)
- Heatmor (Sword)
- Torkoal (Sword)
- Salazzle (Sword)
- Centiskorch (Sword)
- Charizard Gigantamax (Shield)
- Growlithe (Shield)
- Sizzlipede (Shield)
- Litwick (Shield)
- Charmander (Shield)
- Charmeleon (Shield)
- Heatmor (Shield)
- Torkoal (Shield)
- Salazzle (Shield)
- Arcanine (Shield)
- Centiskorch (Shield)
Lake of Outrage #4
Location: Use your bike to ride over the water on the Lake of Outrage. Once you've made it to the land on the Westside, head as far North as you can. You'll see this den on top of a cliff overlooking Hammerlocke.
Common Raid
- Mime Jr. (Sword)
- Milcery (Sword)
- Impidimp (Sword)
- Ralts (Sword)
- Clefairy (Sword)
- Kirlia (Sword)
- Morgrem (Sword)
- Clefable (Sword)
- Gardevoir (Sword)
- Alcremie (Sword)
- Mawile (Sword)
- Grimmsnarl (Sword)
- Mime Jr. (Shield)
- Milcery (Shield)
- Impidimp (Shield)
- Ralts (Shield)
- Clefairy (Shield)
- Kirlia (Shield)
- Morgrem (Shield)
- Clefable (Shield)
- Gardevoir (Shield)
- Alcremie (Shield)
- Rapidash (Shield)
- Grimmsnarl (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Togepi (Sword)
- Swirlix (Sword)
- Impidimp (Sword)
- Ralts (Sword)
- Togetic (Sword)
- Morgrem (Sword)
- Slurpuff (Sword)
- Milcery (Sword)
- Gardevoir (Sword)
- Grimmsnarl (Sword)
- Togekiss (Sword)
- Sylveon (Sword)
- Togepi (Shield)
- Spritzee (Shield)
- Impidimp (Shield)
- Ralts (Shield)
- Togetic (Shield)
- Morgrem (Shield)
- Aromatisse (Shield)
- Milcery (Shield)
- Gardevoir (Shield)
- Grimmsnarl (Shield)
- Togekiss (Shield)
- Sylveon (Shield)
Motostoke Riverbank #1
Location: This den is just on the other side of the bridge when you're heading from Motostoke to Bridge Field.
Common Raid
- Skwovet (Sword)
- Wooloo (Sword)
- Zigzagoon (Sword)
- Munchlax (Sword)
- Indeedee (Sword)
- Greedent (Sword)
- Linoone (Sword)
- Dubwool (Sword)
- Diggersby (Sword)
- Braviary (Sword)
- Snorlax (Sword)
- Skwovet (Shield)
- Wooloo (Shield)
- Zigzagoon (Shield)
- Munchlax (Shield)
- Indeedee (Shield)
- Greedent (Shield)
- Linoone (Shield)
- Dubwool (Shield)
- Diggersby (Shield)
- Oranguru (Shield)
- Snorlax (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Bunnelby (Sword)
- Pidove (Sword)
- Skwovet (Sword)
- Eevee (Sword)
- Tranquill (Sword)
- Wooloo (Sword)
- Unfezant (Sword)
- Dubwool (Sword)
- Oranguru (Sword)
- Indeedee (Sword)
- Eevee (Sword)
- Snorlax (Sword)
- Bunnelby (Shield)
- Pidove (Shield)
- Skwovet (Shield)
- Eevee (Shield)
- Tranquill (Shield)
- Wooloo (Shield)
- Unfezant (Shield)
- Dubwool (Shield)
- Oranguru (Shield)
- Indeedee (Shield)
- Eevee (Shield)
- Snorlax (Shield)
Motostoke Riverbank #2
Location: This den is located just Northeast of the bridge that connects North Lake Miloch to the Motostoke Riverbank.
Common Raid
- Pichu (Sword)
- Electrike (Sword)
- Joltik (Sword)
- Chinchou (Sword)
- Charjabug (Sword)
- Pikachu (Sword)
- Manectric (Sword)
- Lanturn (Sword)
- Galvantula (Sword)
- Vikavolt (Sword)
- Raichu (Sword)
- Pichu (Shield)
- Electrike (Shield)
- Joltik (Shield)
- Chinchou (Shield)
- Charjabug (Shield)
- Pikachu (Shield)
- Manectric (Shield)
- Lanturn (Shield)
- Galvantula (Shield)
- Vikavolt (Shield)
- Raichu (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Yamper (Sword)
- Toxel (Sword)
- Pikachu (Sword)
- Joltik (Sword)
- Chinchou (Sword)
- Lanturn (Sword)
- Boltund (Sword)
- Toxtricity (Sword)
- Puncurchin (Sword)
- Galvantula (Sword)
- Togedemaru (Sword)
- Morpeko (Sword)
- Yamper (Shield)
- Toxel (Shield)
- Pikachu (Shield)
- Joltik (Shield)
- Chinchou (Shield)
- Lanturn (Shield)
- Boltund (Shield)
- Toxtricity (Shield)
- Puncurchin (Shield)
- Galvantula (Shield)
- Togedemaru (Shield)
- Morpeko (Shield)
Motostoke Riverbank #3
Location: This den is located on the East side of the Motostoke Riverbank section of the Wild Area next to a tree.
Common Raid
- Mime Jr. (Sword)
- Wynaut (Sword)
- Natu (Sword)
- Baltoy (Sword)
- Bronzor (Sword)
- Mr. Mime (Sword)
- Sigilyph (Sword)
- Xatu (Sword)
- Indeedee (Sword)
- Claydol (Sword)
- Mr. Rime (Sword)
- Wobbuffet (Sword)
- Mime Jr. (Shield)
- Wynaut (Shield)
- Natu (Shield)
- Baltoy (Shield)
- Bronzor (Shield)
- Mr. Mime (Shield)
- Sigilyph (Shield)
- Xatu (Shield)
- Indeedee (Shield)
- Claydol (Shield)
- Mr. Rime (Shield)
- Wobbuffet (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Inkay (Sword)
- Ralts (Sword)
- Mr. Mime (Sword)
- Woobat (Sword)
- Hatenna (Sword)
- Hattrem (Sword)
- Kirlia (Sword)
- Swoobat (Sword)
- Hatterene (Sword)
- Mr. Rime (Sword)
- Malamar (Sword)
- Gardevoir (Sword)
- Inkay (Shield)
- Ralts (Shield)
- Mr. Mime (Shield)
- Woobat (Shield)
- Hatenna (Shield)
- Hattrem (Shield)
- Kirlia (Shield)
- Swoobat (Shield)
- Hatterene (Shield)
- Mr. Rime (Shield)
- Malamar (Shield)
- Gardevoir (Shield)
Motostoke Riverbank #4
Location: You'll find this den tucked up against Motostoke's East city wall.
Common Raid
- Toxel (Sword)
- Gastly (Sword)
- Skorupi (Sword)
- Oddish (Sword)
- Gloom (Sword)
- Haunter (Sword)
- Koffing (Sword)
- Qwilfish (Sword)
- Vileplume (Sword)
- Roselia (Sword)
- Toxtricity (Sword)
- Weezing (Sword)
- Toxel (Shield)
- Gastly (Shield)
- Skorupi (Shield)
- Oddish (Shield)
- Gloom (Shield)
- Haunter (Shield)
- Koffing (Shield)
- Qwilfish (Shield)
- Vileplume (Shield)
- Roselia (Shield)
- Toxtricity (Shield)
- Weezing (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Stunky (Sword)
- Trubbish (Sword)
- Skorupi (Sword)
- Koffing (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Toxel (Sword)
- Garbodor (Sword)
- Drapion (Sword)
- Toxtricity (Sword)
- Skuntank (Sword)
- Weezing (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Stunky (Shield)
- Trubbish (Shield)
- Skorupi (Shield)
- Koffing (Shield)
- Salandit (Shield)
- Toxel (Shield)
- Garbodor (Shield)
- Drapion (Shield)
- Toxtricity (Shield)
- Skuntank (Shield)
- Weezing (Shield)
- Salazzle (Shield)
North Lake Miloch #1
Location: This den is Southeast of the bridge that connects the North Lake Miloch section to the Motostoke Riverbank section of the Wild Area.
Common Raid
- Stunky (Sword)
- Trubbish (Sword)
- Skorupi (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Oddish (Sword)
- Roselia (Sword)
- Qwilfish (Sword)
- Drapion (Sword)
- Vileplume (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Garbodor (Sword)
- Skuntank (Sword)
- Stunky (Shield)
- Trubbish (Shield)
- Skorupi (Shield)
- Oddish (Shield)
- Mareanie (Shield)
- Roselia (Shield)
- Qwilfish (Shield)
- Drapion (Shield)
- Vileplume (Shield)
- Skuntank (Shield)
- Garbodor (Shield)
- Toxapex (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Stunky (Sword)
- Trubbish (Sword)
- Skorupi (Sword)
- Koffing (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Toxel (Sword)
- Garbodor (Sword)
- Drapion (Sword)
- Toxtricity (Sword)
- Skuntank (Sword)
- Weezing (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Stunky (Shield)
- Trubbish (Shield)
- Skorupi (Shield)
- Koffing (Shield)
- Salandit (Shield)
- Toxel (Shield)
- Garbodor (Shield)
- Drapion (Shield)
- Toxtricity (Shield)
- Skuntank (Shield)
- Weezing (Shield)
- Salazzle (Shield)
North Lake Miloch #2
Location: This den is on the Northeast side of North Lake Miloch. On a clear day, you'll easily see Motostoke to the Northeast and Bridge Field to the North.
Common Raid
- Tyrogue (Sword)
- Stufful (Sword)
- Clobbopus (Sword)
- Pancham (Sword)
- Farfetch'd (Sword)
- Sawk (Sword)
- Bewear (Sword)
- Pangoro (Sword)
- Hawlucha (Sword)
- Sirfetch'd (Sword)
- Grapploct (Sword)
- Falinks (Sword)
- Tyrogue (Shield)
- Stufful (Shield)
- Clobbopus (Shield)
- Pancham (Shield)
- Farfetch'd (Shield)
- Throh (Shield)
- Bewear (Shield)
- Pangoro (Shield)
- Hawlucha (Shield)
- Sirfetch'd (Shield)
- Grapploct (Shield)
- Falinks (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Riolu (Sword)
- Machop (Sword)
- Scraggy (Sword)
- Stufful (Sword)
- Bewear (Sword)
- Falinks (Sword)
- Machoke (Sword)
- Scrafty (Sword)
- Machamp (Sword)
- Passimian (Sword)
- Lucario (Sword)
- Gallade (Sword)
- Riolu (Shield)
- Machop (Shield)
- Croagunk (Shield)
- Stufful (Shield)
- Bewear (Shield)
- Falinks (Shield)
- Machoke (Shield)
- Toxicroak (Shield)
- Machamp (Shield)
- Hawlucha (Shield)
- Lucario (Shield)
- Gallade (Shield)
North Lake Miloch #3
Location: When on the far East side of North Lake Miloch, there's a cliff that rises up and looks over at the pointed rock to the South. You'll find the den at the top of this cliff.
Common Raid
- Tyrogue (Sword)
- Stufful (Sword)
- Clobbopus (Sword)
- Pancham (Sword)
- Farfetch'd (Sword)
- Sawk (Sword)
- Bewear (Sword)
- Pangoro (Sword)
- Hawlucha (Sword)
- Sirfetch'd (Sword)
- Grapploct (Sword)
- Falinks (Sword)
- Tyrogue (Shield)
- Stufful (Shield)
- Clobbopus (Shield)
- Pancham (Shield)
- Farfetch'd (Shield)
- Throh (Shield)
- Bewear (Shield)
- Pangoro (Shield)
- Hawlucha (Shield)
- Sirfetch'd (Shield)
- Grapploct (Shield)
- Falinks (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Riolu (Sword)
- Machop (Sword)
- Scraggy (Sword)
- Stufful (Sword)
- Bewear (Sword)
- Falinks (Sword)
- Machoke (Sword)
- Scrafty (Sword)
- Machamp (Sword)
- Passimian (Sword)
- Lucario (Sword)
- Gallade (Sword)
- Riolu (Shield)
- Machop (Shield)
- Croagunk (Shield)
- Stufful (Shield)
- Bewear (Shield)
- Falinks (Shield)
- Machoke (Shield)
- Toxicroak (Shield)
- Machamp (Shield)
- Hawlucha (Shield)
- Lucario (Shield)
- Gallade (Shield)
North Lake Miloch #4
Location: You'll find this den at the very Northeast corner of North Lake Miloch. While standing here, the Motostoke city entrance will be directly West and you'll be able to see the Motostoke Riverbank to your Northwest.
Common Raid
- Stunky (Sword)
- Trubbish (Sword)
- Skorupi (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Oddish (Sword)
- Roselia (Sword)
- Qwilfish (Sword)
- Drapion (Sword)
- Vileplume (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Garbodor (Sword)
- Skuntank (Sword)
- Stunky (Shield)
- Trubbish (Shield)
- Skorupi (Shield)
- Oddish (Shield)
- Mareanie (Shield)
- Roselia (Shield)
- Qwilfish (Shield)
- Drapion (Shield)
- Vileplume (Shield)
- Skuntank (Shield)
- Garbodor (Shield)
- Toxapex (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Stunky (Sword)
- Trubbish (Sword)
- Skorupi (Sword)
- Koffing (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Toxel (Sword)
- Garbodor (Sword)
- Drapion (Sword)
- Toxtricity (Sword)
- Skuntank (Sword)
- Weezing (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Stunky (Shield)
- Trubbish (Shield)
- Skorupi (Shield)
- Koffing (Shield)
- Salandit (Shield)
- Toxel (Shield)
- Garbodor (Shield)
- Drapion (Shield)
- Toxtricity (Shield)
- Skuntank (Shield)
- Weezing (Shield)
- Salazzle (Shield)
North Lake Miloch #5
Location: To get to this den, you'll need to enter the water just south of the bridge that connects Motostoke Riverbank to North Lake Miloch. There are two dens in this area, you'll find this one on the Southside next to the tall cliff.
Common Raid
- Tympole (Sword)
- Shellder (Sword)
- Chinchou (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Palpitoad (Sword)
- Arrokuda (Sword)
- Cloyster (Sword)
- Lanturn (Sword)
- Wishiwashi (Sword)
- Seismitoad (Sword)
- Barraskewda (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Tympole (Shield)
- Shellder (Shield)
- Chinchou (Shield)
- Palpitoad (Shield)
- Mareanie (Shield)
- Arrokuda (Shield)
- Toxapex (Shield)
- Cloyster (Shield)
- Lanturn (Shield)
- Wishiwashi (Shield)
- Seismitoad (Shield)
- Barraskewda (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Mantyke (Sword)
- Remoraid (Sword)
- Wailmer (Sword)
- Binacle (Sword)
- Krabby (Sword)
- Pyukumuku (Sword)
- Kingler (Sword)
- Basculin (Sword)
- Qwilfish (Sword)
- Octillery (Sword)
- Wailord (Sword)
- Mantine (Sword)
- Mantyke (Shield)
- Remoraid (Shield)
- Wailmer (Shield)
- Binacle (Shield)
- Krabby (Shield)
- Pyukumuku (Shield)
- Kingler (Shield)
- Basculin (Shield)
- Qwilfish (Shield)
- Octillery (Shield)
- Wailord (Shield)
- Mantine (Shield)
North Lake Miloch #6
Location: To get to this den, you'll need to enter the water just south of the bridge that connects Motostoke Riverbank to North Lake Miloch. There are two dens in this area, you'll find this one on the Westside near the city of Motostoke.
Common Raid
- Tympole (Sword)
- Shellder (Sword)
- Chinchou (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Palpitoad (Sword)
- Arrokuda (Sword)
- Cloyster (Sword)
- Lanturn (Sword)
- Wishiwashi (Sword)
- Seismitoad (Sword)
- Barraskewda (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Tympole (Shield)
- Shellder (Shield)
- Chinchou (Shield)
- Palpitoad (Shield)
- Mareanie (Shield)
- Arrokuda (Shield)
- Toxapex (Shield)
- Cloyster (Shield)
- Lanturn (Shield)
- Wishiwashi (Shield)
- Seismitoad (Shield)
- Barraskewda (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Mantyke (Sword)
- Remoraid (Sword)
- Wailmer (Sword)
- Binacle (Sword)
- Krabby (Sword)
- Pyukumuku (Sword)
- Kingler (Sword)
- Basculin (Sword)
- Qwilfish (Sword)
- Octillery (Sword)
- Wailord (Sword)
- Mantine (Sword)
- Mantyke (Shield)
- Remoraid (Shield)
- Wailmer (Shield)
- Binacle (Shield)
- Krabby (Shield)
- Pyukumuku (Shield)
- Kingler (Shield)
- Basculin (Shield)
- Qwilfish (Shield)
- Octillery (Shield)
- Wailord (Shield)
- Mantine (Shield)
Rolling Fields #1
Location: This den is located in the far Southeast section of the Rolling Fields next to a tree and a cliff that overlook South Lake Miloch.
Common Raid
- Cleffa (Sword)
- Togepi (Sword)
- Cutiefly (Sword)
- Swirlix (Sword)
- Clefairy (Sword)
- Morelull (Sword)
- Togetic (Sword)
- Clefable (Sword)
- Ribombee (Sword)
- Shiinotic (Sword)
- Slurpuff (Sword)
- Togekiss (Sword)
- Cleffa (Shield)
- Togepi (Shield)
- Cutiefly (Shield)
- Spritzee (Shield)
- Clefairy (Shield)
- Morelull (Shield)
- Togetic (Shield)
- Clefable (Shield)
- Ribombee (Shield)
- Shiinotic (Shield)
- Aromatisse (Shield)
- Togekiss (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Togepi (Sword)
- Morelull (Sword)
- Impidimp (Sword)
- Ralts (Sword)
- Togetic (Sword)
- Shiinotic (Sword)
- Morgrem (Sword)
- Mawile (Sword)
- Gardevoir (Sword)
- Togekiss (Sword)
- Grimmsnarl (Sword)
- Mimikyu (Sword)
- Togepi (Shield)
- Morelull (Shield)
- Impidimp (Shield)
- Ralts (Shield)
- Togetic (Shield)
- Shiinotic (Shield)
- Morgrem (Shield)
- Rapidash (Shield)
- Gardevoir (Shield)
- Togekiss (Shield)
- Grimmsnarl (Shield)
- Mimikyu (Shield)
Rolling Fields #2
Location: This den is on the Southeast side of the Rolling Fields half surrounded by grass and tucked up against a rock wall.
Common Raid
- Bonsly (Sword)
- Roggenrola (Sword)
- Binacle (Sword)
- Dwebble (Sword)
- Rhyhorn (Sword)
- Boldore (Sword)
- Barbaracle (Sword)
- Rhydon (Sword)
- Sudowoodo (Sword)
- Crustle (Sword)
- Gigalith (Sword)
- Shuckle (Sword)
- Bonsly (Shield)
- Binacle (Shield)
- Roggenrola (Shield)
- Dwebble (Shield)
- Rhyhorn (Shield)
- Boldore (Shield)
- Barbaracle (Shield)
- Rhydon (Shield)
- Sudowoodo (Shield)
- Gigalith (Shield)
- Crustle (Shield)
- Shuckle (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Dwebble (Sword)
- Bonsly (Sword)
- Rolycoly (Sword)
- Binacle (Sword)
- Carkol (Sword)
- Sudowoodo (Sword)
- Barbaracle (Sword)
- Onix (Sword)
- Crustle (Sword)
- Coalossal (Sword)
- Steelix (Sword)
- Stonjourner (Sword)
- Dwebble (Shield)
- Bonsly (Shield)
- Rolycoly (Shield)
- Roggenrola (Shield)
- Carkol (Shield)
- Larvitar (Shield)
- Pupitar (Shield)
- Onix (Shield)
- Crustle (Shield)
- Coalossal (Shield)
- Steelix (Shield)
- Tyranitar (Shield)
Rolling Fields #3
Location: You'll find this den on the East side of the Rolling Fields in a clearing surrounded by grass. Motostoke will be in view to your North.
Common Raid
- Caterpie (Sword)
- Grubbin (Sword)
- Nincada (Sword)
- Joltik (Sword)
- Metapod (Sword)
- Durant (Sword)
- Charjabug (Sword)
- Ninjask (Sword)
- Butterfree (Sword)
- Galvantula (Sword)
- Vikavolt (Sword)
- Durant (Sword)
- Caterpie (Shield)
- Grubbin (Shield)
- Nincada (Shield)
- Joltik (Shield)
- Metapod (Shield)
- Durant (Shield)
- Charjabug (Shield)
- Ninjask (Shield)
- Butterfree (Shield)
- Galvantula (Shield)
- Vikavolt (Shield)
- Durant (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Wimpod (Sword)
- Blipbug (Sword)
- Karrablast (Sword)
- Dewpider (Sword)
- Shelmet (Sword)
- Dwebble (Sword)
- Dottler (Sword)
- Orbeetle (Sword)
- Araquanid (Sword)
- Golisopod (Sword)
- Excavalier (Sword)
- Shedinja (Sword)
- Wimpod (Shield)
- Blipbug (Shield)
- Shelmet (Shield)
- Dewpider (Shield)
- Karrablast (Shield)
- Dwebble (Shield)
- Dottler (Shield)
- Orbeetle (Shield)
- Araquanid (Shield)
- Golisopod (Shield)
- Accelgor (Shield)
- Shedinja (Shield)
Rolling Fields #4
Location: When heading to Motostoke around the East side of Lake Axewell you'll see this den on the left side of the path. There will be a large section of grass on the left.
Common Raid
- Pidove (Sword)
- Hoothoot (Sword)
- Natu (Sword)
- Rufflet (Sword)
- Woobat (Sword)
- Tranquill (Sword)
- Unfezant (Sword)
- Noctowl (Sword)
- Swoobat (Sword)
- Xatu (Sword)
- Braviary (Sword)
- Sigilyph (Sword)
- Pidove (Shield)
- Hoothoot (Shield)
- Natu (Shield)
- Vullaby (Shield)
- Woobat (Shield)
- Tranquill (Shield)
- Unfezant (Shield)
- Noctowl (Shield)
- Swoobat (Shield)
- Xatu (Shield)
- Mandibuzz (Shield)
- Sigilyph (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Butterfree Gigantamax (Sword) {.col3}
- Wimpod (Sword)
- Blipbug (Sword)
- Karrablast (Sword)
- Dewpider (Sword)
- Shelmet (Sword)
- Dwebble (Sword)
- Dottler (Sword)
- Orbeetle (Sword)
- Araquanid (Sword)
- Golisopod (Sword)
- Escavalier (Sword)
- Butterfree Gigantamax (Shield)
- Wimpod (Shield)
- Blipbug (Shield)
- Shelmet (Shield)
- Dewpider (Shield)
- Karrablast (Shield)
- Dwebble (Shield)
- Dottler (Shield)
- Orbeetle (Shield)
- Araquanid (Shield)
- Golisopod (Shield)
- Accelgor (Shield)
Rolling Fields #5
Location: This den is located South across the lake from the Motostoke city stairs near some trees. If you're heading towards it from the Wild Area Station, it will be to the Northwest.
Common Raid
- Bunnelby (Sword)
- Hoothoot (Sword)
- Pidove (Sword)
- Mincinno (Sword)
- Helioptile (Sword)
- Stufful (Sword)
- Diggersby (Sword)
- Noctowl (Sword)
- Unfezant (Sword)
- Heliolisk (Sword)
- Cinccino (Sword)
- Bewear (Sword)
- Bunnelby (Shield)
- Hoothoot (Shield)
- Pidove (Shield)
- Mincinno (Shield)
- Helioptile (Shield)
- Stufful (Shield)
- Diggersby (Shield)
- Noctowl (Shield)
- Unfezant (Shield)
- Heliolisk (Shield)
- Cinccino (Shield)
- Bewear (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Bunnelby (Sword)
- Pidove (Sword)
- Skwovet (Sword)
- Eevee (Sword)
- Tranquill (Sword)
- Wooloo (Sword)
- Unfezant (Sword)
- Dubwool (Sword)
- Oranguru (Sword)
- Indeedee (Sword)
- Eevee (Sword)
- Snorlax (Sword)
- Bunnelby (Shield)
- Pidove (Shield)
- Skwovet (Shield)
- Eevee (Shield)
- Tranquill (Shield)
- Wooloo (Shield)
- Unfezant (Shield)
- Dubwool (Shield)
- Oranguru (Shield)
- Indeedee (Shield)
- Eevee (Shield)
- Snorlax (Shield)
Rolling Fields #6
Location: This den is located on the East side of the Rolling Fields in the middle of a path. If it's a clear day, you'll see the Watchtower Ruins immediately North across the lake.
Common Raid
- Diglett (Sword)
- Mudbray (Sword)
- Nincada (Sword)
- Drilbur (Sword)
- Onix (Sword)
- Barboach (Sword)
- Steelix (Sword)
- Whiscash (Sword)
- Diggersby (Sword)
- Dugtrio (Sword)
- Excadrill (Sword)
- Mudsdale (Sword)
- Diglett (Shield)
- Mudbray (Shield)
- Nincada (Shield)
- Drilbur (Shield)
- Onix (Shield)
- Barboach (Shield)
- Steelix (Shield)
- Whiscash (Shield)
- Diggersby (Shield)
- Dugtrio (Shield)
- Excadrill (Shield)
- Mudsdale (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Wooper (Sword)
- Barboach (Sword)
- Yamask (Sword)
- Golett (Sword)
- Palpitoad (Sword)
- Quagsire (Sword)
- Stunfisk (Sword)
- Golurk (Sword)
- Gastrodon (Sword)
- Seismitoad (Sword)
- Runerigus (Sword)
- Rhyperior (Sword)
- Wooper (Shield)
- Barboach (Shield)
- Yamask (Shield)
- Golett (Shield)
- Palpitoad (Shield)
- Quagsire (Shield)
- Stunfisk (Shield)
- Golurk (Shield)
- Gastrodon (Shield)
- Seismitoad (Shield)
- Runerigus (Shield)
- Rhyperior (Shield)
Rolling Fields #7
Location: This den is tucked into a nook in the Southwest corner of Rolling Fields.
Common Raid
- Noibat (Sword)
- Trapinch (Sword)
- Axew (Sword)
- Jangmo-o (Sword)
- Vibrava (Sword)
- Hakamo-o (Sword)
- Fraxure (Sword)
- Haxorus (Sword)
- Flygon (Sword)
- Turtonator (Sword)
- Kommo-o (Sword)
- Noibat (Shield)
- Axew (Shield)
- Trapinch (Shield)
- Goomy (Shield)
- Vibrava (Shield)
- Fraxure (Shield)
- Sliggoo (Shield)
- Flygon (Shield)
- Haxorus (Shield)
- Drampa (Shield)
- Goodra (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Trapinch (Sword)
- Applin (Sword)
- Axew (Sword)
- Jangmo-o (Sword)
- Dreepy (Sword)
- Fraxure (Sword)
- Hakamo-o (Sword)
- Turtonator (Sword)
- Kommo-o (Sword)
- Drakloak (Sword)
- Haxorus (Sword)
- Dragapult (Sword)
- Axew (Shield)
- Applin (Shield)
- Trapinch (Shield)
- Goomy (Shield)
- Dreepy (Shield)
- Vibrava (Shield)
- Sliggoo (Shield)
- Drampa (Shield)
- Goodra (Shield)
- Drakloak (Shield)
- Flygon (Shield)
- Dragapult (Shield)
Rolling Fields #8
Location: This den is on the Northeast side of the Rolling Fields near a berry tree. You'll have an unobstructed view of the Watchtower Ruins and will be close to a cliff looking down on West Lake Axewell.
Common Raid
- Pidove (Sword)
- Hoothoot (Sword)
- Natu (Sword)
- Rufflet (Sword)
- Woobat (Sword)
- Tranquill (Sword)
- Unfezant (Sword)
- Noctowl (Sword)
- Swoobat (Sword)
- Xatu (Sword)
- Braviary (Sword)
- Sigilyph (Sword)
- Pidove (Shield)
- Hoothoot (Shield)
- Natu (Shield)
- Vullaby (Shield)
- Woobat (Shield)
- Tranquill (Shield)
- Unfezant (Shield)
- Noctowl (Shield)
- Swoobat (Shield)
- Xatu (Shield)
- Mandibuzz (Shield)
- Sigilyph (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Butterfree Gigantamax (Sword)
- Wimpod (Sword)
- Blipbug (Sword)
- Karrablast (Sword)
- Dewpider (Sword)
- Shelmet (Sword)
- Dwebble (Sword)
- Dottler (Sword)
- Orbeetle (Sword)
- Araquanid (Sword)
- Golisopod (Sword)
- Escavalier (Sword)
- Butterfree Gigantamax (Shield)
- Wimpod (Shield)
- Blipbug (Shield)
- Shelmet (Shield)
- Dewpider (Shield)
- Karrablast (Shield)
- Dwebble (Shield)
- Dottler (Shield)
- Orbeetle (Shield)
- Araquanid (Shield)
- Golisopod (Shield)
- Accelgor (Shield)
Rolling Fields #9
Location: This den is located Southeast up the hill from the bridge that connects the Rolling Fields to the Watchtower Ruins.
Common Raid
- Tyrogue (Sword)
- Machop (Sword)
- Timburr (Sword)
- Scraggy (Sword)
- Machoke (Sword)
- Gurdurr (Sword)
- Hitmonlee (Sword)
- Hitmonchan (Sword)
- Scrafty (Sword)
- Conkeldurr (Sword)
- Machamp (Sword)
- Hitmontop (Sword)
- Tyrogue (Shield)
- Machop (Shield)
- Timburr (Shield)
- Croagunk (Shield)
- Gurdurr (Shield)
- Machoke (Shield)
- Hitmonchan (Shield)
- Hitmonlee (Shield)
- Toxicroak (Shield)
- Hitmontop (Shield)
- Machamp (Shield)
- Conkeldurr (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Riolu (Sword)
- Machop (Sword)
- Scraggy (Sword)
- Stufful (Sword)
- Bewear (Sword)
- Falinks (Sword)
- Machoke (Sword)
- Scrafty (Sword)
- Machamp (Sword)
- Passimian (Sword)
- Lucario (Sword)
- Gallade (Sword)
- Riolu (Shield)
- Machop (Shield)
- Croagunk (Shield)
- Stufful (Shield)
- Bewear (Shield)
- Falinks (Shield)
- Machoke (Shield)
- Toxicroak (Shield)
- Machamp (Shield)
- Hawlucha (Shield)
- Lucario (Shield)
- Gallade (Shield)
South Lake Miloch #1
Location: When you're heading towards Motostoke from the Wild Area Station, there's a section on the East side of the lake that splits into a hill going up and a hill going down. If you take the hill going down you'll soon see this den near the cliff edge.
Common Raid
- Caterpie (Sword)
- Combee (Sword)
- Cutiefly (Sword)
- Blipbug (Sword)
- Joltik (Sword)
- Metapod (Sword)
- Dottler (Sword)
- Galvantula (Sword)
- Butterfree (Sword)
- Ribombee (Sword)
- Vespiquen (Sword)
- Orbeetle (Sword)
- Caterpie (Shield)
- Combee (Shield)
- Cutiefly (Shield)
- Blipbug (Shield)
- Joltik (Shield)
- Metapod (Shield)
- Dottler (Shield)
- Galvantula (Shield)
- Butterfree (Shield)
- Ribombee (Shield)
- Vespiquen (Shield)
- Orbeetle (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Wimpod (Sword)
- Blipbug (Sword)
- Karrablast (Sword)
- Dewpider (Sword)
- Shelmet (Sword)
- Dwebble (Sword)
- Dottler (Sword)
- Orbeetle (Sword)
- Araquanid (Sword)
- Golisopod (Sword)
- Excavalier (Sword)
- Shedinja (Sword)
- Wimpod (Shield)
- Blipbug (Shield)
- Shelmet (Shield)
- Dewpider (Shield)
- Karrablast (Shield)
- Dwebble (Shield)
- Dottler (Shield)
- Orbeetle (Shield)
- Araquanid (Shield)
- Golisopod (Shield)
- Accelgor (Shield)
- Shedinja (Shield)
South Lake Miloch #2
Location: This den is on the top of the cliff that overlooks the Motostoke Riverbank. While standing here, the Motostoke city stairs will be to your Northwest.
Common Raid
- Tyrogue (Sword)
- Machop (Sword)
- Timburr (Sword)
- Scraggy (Sword)
- Machoke (Sword)
- Gurdurr (Sword)
- Hitmonlee (Sword)
- Hitmonchan (Sword)
- Scrafty (Sword)
- Conkeldurr (Sword)
- Machamp (Sword)
- Hitmontop (Sword)
- Tyrogue (Shield)
- Machop (Shield)
- Timburr (Shield)
- Croagunk (Shield)
- Gurdurr (Shield)
- Machoke (Shield)
- Hitmonchan (Shield)
- Hitmonlee (Shield)
- Toxicroak (Shield)
- Hitmontop (Shield)
- Machamp (Shield)
- Conkeldurr (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Gastly (Sword)
- Yamask (Sword)
- Sinistea (Sword)
- Duskull (Sword)
- Haunter (Sword)
- Pumpkaboo (Sword)
- Dusclops (Sword)
- Runerigus (Sword)
- Polteageist (Sword)
- Gourgeist (Sword)
- Dusknoir (Sword)
- Gengar (Sword)
- Gastly (Shield)
- Yamask (Shield)
- Sinistea (Shield)
- Duskull (Shield)
- Haunter (Shield)
- Corsola (Shield)
- Dusclops (Shield)
- Sableye (Shield)
- Runerigus (Shield)
- Cursola (Shield)
- Dusknoir (Shield)
- Gengar (Shield)
South Lake Miloch #3
Location: To get to this den, you'll need to enter the water near the bridge in the Southern end of South Lake Miloch. Head Northwest and you'll eventually see this den in the middle of the water.
Common Raid
- Chewtle (Sword)
- Arrokuda (Sword)
- Shellos (Sword)
- Dewpider (Sword)
- Wailmer (Sword)
- Basculin (Sword)
- Wishiwashi (Sword)
- Drednaw (Sword)
- Barraskewda (Sword)
- Araquanid (Sword)
- Gastrodon (Sword)
- Wailord (Sword)
- Chewtle (Shield)
- Arrokuda (Shield)
- Shellos (Shield)
- Dewpider (Shield)
- Wailmer (Shield)
- Basculin (Shield)
- Wishiwashi (Shield)
- Drednaw (Shield)
- Barraskewda (Shield)
- Araquanid (Shield)
- Gastrodon (Shield)
- Wailord (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Kingler Gigantamax (Sword)
- Corphish (Sword)
- Krabby (Sword)
- Arrokuda (Sword)
- Chewtle (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Basculin (Sword)
- Crawdaunt (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Pyukumuku (Sword)
- Gyarados (Sword)
- Lapras (Sword)
- Kingler Gigantamax (Shield)
- Corphish (Shield)
- Krabby (Shield)
- Arrokuda (Shield)
- Chewtle (Shield)
- Mareanie (Shield)
- Basculin (Shield)
- Crawdaunt (Shield)
- Toxapex (Shield)
- Pyukumuku (Shield)
- Gyarados (Shield)
- Lapras (Shield)
South Lake Miloch #4
Location: To get to this den, you'll need to enter the water near the bridge in the Southern end of South Lake Miloch. There are two dens in this area, you'll want the one that's the most Southwest.
Common Raid
- Tympole (Sword)
- Shellder (Sword)
- Chinchou (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Palpitoad (Sword)
- Arrokuda (Sword)
- Cloyster (Sword)
- Lanturn (Sword)
- Wishiwashi (Sword)
- Seismitoad (Sword)
- Barraskewda (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Tympole (Shield)
- Shellder (Shield)
- Chinchou (Shield)
- Palpitoad (Shield)
- Mareanie (Shield)
- Arrokuda (Shield)
- Toxapex (Shield)
- Cloyster (Shield)
- Lanturn (Shield)
- Wishiwashi (Shield)
- Seismitoad (Shield)
- Barraskewda (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Mantyke (Sword)
- Remoraid (Sword)
- Wailmer (Sword)
- Binacle (Sword)
- Krabby (Sword)
- Pyukumuku (Sword)
- Kingler (Sword)
- Basculin (Sword)
- Qwilfish (Sword)
- Octillery (Sword)
- Wailord (Sword)
- Mantine (Sword)
- Mantyke (Shield)
- Remoraid (Shield)
- Wailmer (Shield)
- Binacle (Shield)
- Krabby (Shield)
- Pyukumuku (Shield)
- Kingler (Shield)
- Basculin (Shield)
- Qwilfish (Shield)
- Octillery (Shield)
- Wailord (Shield)
- Mantine (Shield)
South Lake Miloch #5
Location: To get to this den, you'll need to enter the water near the bridge in the Southern end of South Lake Miloch. There are two dens in this area, you'll want the one that's the most Southeast.
Common Raid
- Tympole (Sword)
- Shellder (Sword)
- Chinchou (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Palpitoad (Sword)
- Arrokuda (Sword)
- Cloyster (Sword)
- Lanturn (Sword)
- Wishiwashi (Sword)
- Seismitoad (Sword)
- Barraskewda (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Tympole (Shield)
- Shellder (Shield)
- Chinchou (Shield)
- Palpitoad (Shield)
- Mareanie (Shield)
- Arrokuda (Shield)
- Toxapex (Shield)
- Cloyster (Shield)
- Lanturn (Shield)
- Wishiwashi (Shield)
- Seismitoad (Shield)
- Barraskewda (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Mantyke (Sword)
- Remoraid (Sword)
- Wailmer (Sword)
- Binacle (Sword)
- Krabby (Sword)
- Pyukumuku (Sword)
- Kingler (Sword)
- Basculin (Sword)
- Qwilfish (Sword)
- Octillery (Sword)
- Wailord (Sword)
- Mantine (Sword)
- Mantyke (Shield)
- Remoraid (Shield)
- Wailmer (Shield)
- Binacle (Shield)
- Krabby (Shield)
- Pyukumuku (Shield)
- Kingler (Shield)
- Basculin (Shield)
- Qwilfish (Shield)
- Octillery (Shield)
- Wailord (Shield)
- Mantine (Shield)
Stony Wilderness #1
Location: This den is on the very Southwest side of the Stony Wilderness near some rocks.
Common Raid
- Bonsly (Sword)
- Roggenrola (Sword)
- Binacle (Sword)
- Dwebble (Sword)
- Rhyhorn (Sword)
- Boldore (Sword)
- Barbaracle (Sword)
- Rhydon (Sword)
- Sudowoodo (Sword)
- Crustle (Sword)
- Gigalith (Sword)
- Shuckle (Sword)
- Bonsly (Shield)
- Binacle (Shield)
- Roggenrola (Shield)
- Dwebble (Shield)
- Rhyhorn (Shield)
- Boldore (Shield)
- Barbaracle (Shield)
- Rhydon (Shield)
- Sudowoodo (Shield)
- Gigalith (Shield)
- Crustle (Shield)
- Shuckle (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Dwebble (Sword)
- Bonsly (Sword)
- Rolycoly (Sword)
- Binacle (Sword)
- Carkol (Sword)
- Sudowoodo (Sword)
- Barbaracle (Sword)
- Onix (Sword)
- Crustle (Sword)
- Coalossal (Sword)
- Steelix (Sword)
- Stonjourner (Sword)
- Dwebble (Shield)
- Bonsly (Shield)
- Rolycoly (Shield)
- Roggenrola (Shield)
- Carkol (Shield)
- Larvitar (Shield)
- Pupitar (Shield)
- Onix (Shield)
- Crustle (Shield)
- Coalossal (Shield)
- Steelix (Shield)
- Tyranitar (Shield)
Stony Wilderness #2
Location: This den is near the tall rocks on the Southeast side of the Stony Wilderness.
Common Raid
- Klink (Sword)
- Bronzor (Sword)
- Ferroseed (Sword)
- Pawniard (Sword)
- Steelix (Sword)
- Ferrothorn (Sword)
- Bronzong (Sword)
- Bisharp (Sword)
- Mawile (Sword)
- Togedemaru (Sword)
- Klink (Shield)
- Bronzor (Shield)
- Ferroseed (Shield)
- Pawniard (Shield)
- Steelix (Shield)
- Ferrothorn (Shield)
- Bronzong (Shield)
- Bisharp (Shield)
- Togedemaru (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Copperajah Gigantamax (Sword)
- Meowth (Sword)
- Bronzor (Sword)
- Pawniard (Sword)
- Ferroseed (Sword)
- Honedge (Sword)
- Bronzong (Sword)
- Perrserker (Sword)
- Ferrothorn (Sword)
- Bisharp (Sword)
- Stunfisk (Sword)
- Duraludon (Sword)
- Copperajah Gigantamax (Shield)
- Meowth (Shield)
- Bronzor (Shield)
- Pawniard (Shield)
- Ferroseed (Shield)
- Honedge (Shield)
- Bronzong (Shield)
- Perrserker (Shield)
- Ferrothorn (Shield)
- Bisharp (Shield)
- Stunfisk (Shield)
- Duraludon (Shield)
Stony Wilderness #3
Location: This den is in the very Southeast section of the Stony Wilderness between a large rock and the Bridge Field section of the Wild Area.
Common Raid
- Skwovet (Sword)
- Wooloo (Sword)
- Zigzagoon (Sword)
- Munchlax (Sword)
- Indeedee (Sword)
- Greedent (Sword)
- Linoone (Sword)
- Dubwool (Sword)
- Diggersby (Sword)
- Braviary (Sword)
- Snorlax (Sword)
- Skwovet (Shield)
- Wooloo (Shield)
- Zigzagoon (Shield)
- Munchlax (Shield)
- Indeedee (Shield)
- Greedent (Shield)
- Linoone (Shield)
- Dubwool (Shield)
- Diggersby (Shield)
- Oranguru (Shield)
- Snorlax (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Ditto (Sword)
- Ditto (Shield)
Stony Wilderness #4
Location: This den is found In the Northwest section of the Stony Wilderness. You'll be able to see the Dusty Bowl section directly in front of you while standing here.
Common Raid
- Ralts (Sword)
- Munna (Sword)
- Espurr (Sword)
- Gothita (Sword)
- Elgyem (Sword)
- Kirlia (Sword)
- Meowstic (Sword)
- Gothorita (Sword)
- Musharna (Sword)
- Gothitelle (Sword)
- Solrock (Sword)
- Gardevoir (Sword)
- Ralts (Shield)
- Munna (Shield)
- Espurr (Shield)
- Solosis (Shield)
- Elgyem (Shield)
- Kirlia (Shield)
- Meowstic (Shield)
- Duosion (Shield)
- Musharna (Shield)
- Reuniclus (Shield)
- Lunatone (Shield)
- Gardevoir (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Inkay (Sword)
- Ralts (Sword)
- Mr. Mime (Sword)
- Woobat (Sword)
- Hatenna (Sword)
- Hattrem (Sword)
- Kirlia (Sword)
- Swoobat (Sword)
- Hatterene (Sword)
- Mr. Rime (Sword)
- Malamar (Sword)
- Gardevoir (Sword)
- Inkay (Shield)
- Ralts (Shield)
- Mr. Mime (Shield)
- Woobat (Shield)
- Hatenna (Shield)
- Hattrem (Shield)
- Kirlia (Shield)
- Swoobat (Shield)
- Hatterene (Shield)
- Mr. Rime (Shield)
- Malamar (Shield)
- Gardevoir (Shield)
Stony Wilderness #5
Location: You'll find this den to the Southeast of the Dusty Bowl surrounded by green grass.
Common Raid
- Budew (Sword)
- Gossifleur (Sword)
- Cottonee (Sword)
- Applin (Sword)
- Cherubi (Sword)
- Roselia (Sword)
- Ferroseed (Sword)
- Ferrothorn (Sword)
- Cherrim (Sword)
- Eldegoss (Sword)
- Whimsicott (Sword)
- Flapple (Sword)
- Budew (Shield)
- Gossifleur (Shield)
- Cottonee (Shield)
- Applin (Shield)
- Cherubi (Shield)
- Roselia (Shield)
- Ferroseed (Shield)
- Ferrothorn (Shield)
- Cherrim (Shield)
- Eldegoss (Shield)
- Whimsicott (Shield)
- Appletun (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Cherubi (Sword)
- Seedot (Sword)
- Gossifleur (Sword)
- Cottonee (Sword)
- Nuzleaf (Sword)
- Morelull (Sword)
- Cherrim (Sword)
- Shiinotic (Sword)
- Eldegoss (Sword)
- Whimsicott (Sword)
- Shiftry (Sword)
- Dhelmise (Sword)
- Cherubi (Shield)
- Lotad (Shield)
- Gossifleur (Shield)
- Cottonee (Shield)
- Lombre (Shield)
- Morelull (Shield)
- Cherrim (Shield)
- Shiinotic (Shield)
- Eldegoss (Shield)
- Whimsicott (Shield)
- Ludicolo (Shield)
- Dhelmise (Shield)
Stony Wilderness #6
Location: This is in the Northeast section of the Stony Wilderness. While standing here if you look North, you'll see two rocks propping each other up in a triangular shape as well as Hammerlocke to the Northwest.
Common Raid
- Purrloin (Sword)
- Stunky (Sword)
- Sneasel (Sword)
- Inkay (Sword)
- Pawniard (Sword)
- Liepard (Sword)
- Skuntank (Sword)
- Weavile (Sword)
- Malamar (Sword)
- Bisharp (Sword)
- Crawdaunt (Sword)
- Shiftry (Sword)
- Purrloin (Shield)
- Stunky (Shield)
- Sneasel (Shield)
- Inkay (Shield)
- Pawniard (Shield)
- Liepard (Shield)
- Skuntank (Shield)
- Weavile (Shield)
- Malamar (Shield)
- Bisharp (Shield)
- Crawdaunt (Shield)
- Sableye (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Nickit (Sword)
- Zigzagoon (Sword)
- Scraggy (Sword)
- Sneasel (Sword)
- Liepard (Sword)
- Linoone (Sword)
- Thievul (Sword)
- Pangoro (Sword)
- Weavile (Sword)
- Scrafty (Sword)
- Obstagoon (Sword)
- Hydreigon (Sword)
- Nickit (Shield)
- Zigzagoon (Shield)
- Vullaby (Shield)
- Sneasel (Shield)
- Liepard (Shield)
- Linoone (Shield)
- Thievul (Shield)
- Pangoro (Shield)
- Weavile (Shield)
- Mandibuzz (Shield)
- Obstagoon (Shield)
- Tyranitar (Shield)
Stony Wilderness #7
Location: If you head to the Northeast section of the Stony Wilderness, you'll see three dens next to each other. This particular den is the one furthest to the Northwest.
Common Raid
- Swinub (Sword)
- Cubchoo (Sword)
- Snom (Sword)
- Sneasel (Sword)
- Mr. Mime (Sword)
- Piloswine (Sword)
- Cloyster (Sword)
- Beartic (Sword)
- Mr. Rime (Sword)
- Mamoswine (Sword)
- Frosmoth (Sword)
- Weavile (Sword)
- Swinub (Shield)
- Cubchoo (Shield)
- Snom (Shield)
- Sneasel (Shield)
- Mr. Mime (Shield)
- Piloswine (Shield)
- Cloyster (Shield)
- Beartic (Shield)
- Mr. Rime (Shield)
- Mamoswine (Shield)
- Frosmoth (Shield)
- Weavile (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Vanillite (Sword)
- Darumaka (Sword)
- Mr. Mime (Sword)
- Bergmite (Sword)
- Snorunt (Sword)
- Delibird (Sword)
- Avalugg (Sword)
- Glalie (Sword)
- Vanilluxe (Sword)
- Mr. Rime (Sword)
- Lapras (Sword)
- Darmanitan (Sword)
- Vanillite (Shield)
- Cubchoo (Shield)
- Mr. Mime (Shield)
- Bergmite (Shield)
- Snorunt (Shield)
- Delibird (Shield)
- Avalugg (Shield)
- Glalie (Shield)
- Vanilluxe (Shield)
- Mr. Rime (Shield)
- Lapras (Shield)
- Eiscue (Shield)
Stony Wilderness #8
Location: If you head to the Northeast section of the Stony Wilderness, you'll see three dens next to each other. This particular den is the one furthest to the South near the large rocks.
Common Raid
- Mime Jr. (Sword)
- Wynaut (Sword)
- Natu (Sword)
- Baltoy (Sword)
- Bronzor (Sword)
- Mr. Mime (Sword)
- Sigilyph (Sword)
- Xatu (Sword)
- Indeedee (Sword)
- Claydol (Sword)
- Mr. Rime (Sword)
- Wobbuffet (Sword)
- Mime Jr. (Shield)
- Wynaut (Shield)
- Natu (Shield)
- Baltoy (Shield)
- Bronzor (Shield)
- Mr. Mime (Shield)
- Sigilyph (Shield)
- Xatu (Shield)
- Indeedee (Shield)
- Claydol (Shield)
- Mr. Rime (Shield)
- Wobbuffet (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Inkay (Sword)
- Ralts (Sword)
- Mr. Mime (Sword)
- Woobat (Sword)
- Hatenna (Sword)
- Hattrem (Sword)
- Kirlia (Sword)
- Swoobat (Sword)
- Hatterene (Sword)
- Mr. Rime (Sword)
- Malamar (Sword)
- Gardevoir (Sword)
- Inkay (Shield)
- Ralts (Shield)
- Mr. Mime (Shield)
- Woobat (Shield)
- Hatenna (Shield)
- Hattrem (Shield)
- Kirlia (Shield)
- Swoobat (Shield)
- Hatterene (Shield)
- Mr. Rime (Shield)
- Malamar (Shield)
- Gardevoir (Shield)
Stony Wilderness #9
Location: If you head to the Northeast section of the Stony Wilderness, you'll see three dens next to each other. This particular den is the one furthest to the South near the large rocks.
Common Raid
- Vulpix (Sword)
- Sizzlipede (Sword)
- Salandit (Sword)
- Litwick (Sword)
- Darumaka (Sword)
- Salazzle (Sword)
- Lampent (Sword)
- Ninetales (Sword)
- Torkoal (Sword)
- Centiskorch (Sword)
- Heatmor (Sword)
- Darmanitan (Sword)
- Growlithe (Shield)
- Sizzlipede (Shield)
- Salandit (Shield)
- Litwick (Shield)
- Heatmor (Shield)
- Lampent (Shield)
- Salazzle (Shield)
- Arcanine (Shield)
- Torkoal (Shield)
- Centiskorch (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Vulpix (Sword)
- Sizzlipede (Sword)
- Litwick (Sword)
- Salandit (Sword)
- Carkol (Sword)
- Lampent (Sword)
- Heatmor (Sword)
- Torkoal (Sword)
- Ninetales (Sword)
- Chandelure (Sword)
- Coalossal (Sword)
- Turtonator (Sword)
- Growlithe (Shield)
- Sizzlipede (Shield)
- Litwick (Shield)
- Salandit (Shield)
- Carkol (Shield)
- Heatmor (Shield)
- Lampent (Shield)
- Torkoal (Shield)
- Arcanine (Shield)
- Chandelure (Shield)
- Coalossal (Shield)
- Salazzle (Shield)
Stony Wilderness #10
Location: On the far East side of the Stony Wilderness you'll see two dens hugging the rock wall. This particular den is the Southern-most one.
Common Raid
- Tyrogue (Sword)
- Machop (Sword)
- Timburr (Sword)
- Scraggy (Sword)
- Machoke (Sword)
- Gurdurr (Sword)
- Hitmonlee (Sword)
- Hitmonchan (Sword)
- Scrafty (Sword)
- Conkeldurr (Sword)
- Machamp (Sword)
- Hitmontop (Sword)
- Tyrogue (Shield)
- Machop (Shield)
- Timburr (Shield)
- Croagunk (Shield)
- Gurdurr (Shield)
- Machoke (Shield)
- Hitmonchan (Shield)
- Hitmonlee (Shield)
- Toxicroak (Shield)
- Hitmontop (Shield)
- Machamp (Shield)
- Conkeldurr (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Machamp Gigantamax (Sword)
- Riolu (Sword)
- Machop (Sword)
- Stufful (Sword)
- Farfetch'd (Sword)
- Bewear (Sword)
- Machoke (Sword)
- Falinks (Sword)
- Hawlucha (Sword)
- Lucario (Sword)
- Gallade (Sword)
- Sirfetch'd (Sword)
- Gengar Gigantamax (Shield)
- Honedge (Shield)
- Yamask (Shield)
- Sinistea (Shield)
- Gastly (Shield)
- Doublade (Shield)
- Corsola (Shield)
- Haunter (Shield)
- Sableye (Shield)
- Polteageist (Shield)
- Cursola (Shield)
- Runerigus (Shield)
Stony Wilderness #11
Location: On the far East side of the Stony Wilderness you'll see two dens hugging the rock wall. This particular den is the Northern-most one.
Common Raid
- Gastly (Sword)
- Duskull (Sword)
- Drifloon (Sword)
- Phantump (Sword)
- Frillish (Sword)
- Pumpkaboo (Sword)
- Haunter (Sword)
- Dusclops (Sword)
- Drifblim (Sword)
- Trevenant (Sword)
- Gourgeist (Sword)
- Jellicent (Sword)
- Gastly (Shield)
- Duskull (Shield)
- Drifloon (Shield)
- Phantump (Shield)
- Frillish (Shield)
- Pumpkaboo (Shield)
- Haunter (Shield)
- Dusclops (Shield)
- Drifblim (Shield)
- Trevenant (Shield)
- Gourgeist (Shield)
- Jellicent (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Gastly (Sword)
- Yamask (Sword)
- Sinistea (Sword)
- Duskull (Sword)
- Haunter (Sword)
- Pumpkaboo (Sword)
- Dusclops (Sword)
- Runerigus (Sword)
- Polteageist (Sword)
- Gourgeist (Sword)
- Dusknoir (Sword)
- Gengar (Sword)
- Gastly (Shield)
- Yamask (Shield)
- Sinistea (Shield)
- Duskull (Shield)
- Haunter (Shield)
- Corsola (Shield)
- Dusclops (Shield)
- Sableye (Shield)
- Runerigus (Shield)
- Cursola (Shield)
- Dusknoir (Shield)
- Gengar (Shield)
Stony Wilderness #12
Location: This den is found in the Northern-most section of the Stony Wilderness against a large rock slab and surrounded by yellow grass.
Common Raid
- Vulpix (Sword)
- Salandit (Sword)
- Litwick (Sword)
- Salazzle (Sword)
- Lampent (Sword)
- Ninetales (Sword)
- Torkoal (Sword)
- Chandelure (Sword)
- Turtonator (Sword)
- Growlithe (Shield)
- Salandit (Shield)
- Litwick (Shield)
- Lampent (Shield)
- Salazzle (Shield)
- Arcanine (Shield)
- Torkoal (Shield)
- Chandelure (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Centiskorch Gigantamax (Sword)
- Vulpix (Sword)
- Sizzlipede (Sword)
- Litwick (Sword)
- Salandit (Sword)
- Carkol (Sword)
- Lampent (Sword)
- Heatmor (Sword)
- Torkoal (Sword)
- Ninetales (Sword)
- Chandelure (Sword)
- Coalossal (Sword)
- Centiskorch Gigantamax (Shield)
- Growlithe (Shield)
- Sizzlipede (Shield)
- Litwick (Shield)
- Salandit (Shield)
- Carkol (Shield)
- Lampent (Shield)
- Heatmor (Shield)
- Torkoal (Shield)
- Arcanine (Shield)
- Chandelure (Shield)
- Coalossal (Shield)
Watchtower Ruins #1
Location: This den is right next to the ruined Watchtower to the West of Motostoke.
Common Raid
- Ralts (Sword)
- Munna (Sword)
- Espurr (Sword)
- Gothita (Sword)
- Elgyem (Sword)
- Kirlia (Sword)
- Meowstic (Sword)
- Gothorita (Sword)
- Musharna (Sword)
- Gothitelle (Sword)
- Solrock (Sword)
- Gardevoir (Sword)
- Ralts (Shield)
- Munna (Shield)
- Espurr (Shield)
- Solosis (Shield)
- Elgyem (Shield)
- Kirlia (Shield)
- Meowstic (Shield)
- Duosion (Shield)
- Musharna (Shield)
- Reuniclus (Shield)
- Lunatone (Shield)
- Gardevoir (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Inkay (Sword)
- Ralts (Sword)
- Mr. Mime (Sword)
- Woobat (Sword)
- Hatenna (Sword)
- Hattrem (Sword)
- Kirlia (Sword)
- Swoobat (Sword)
- Hatterene (Sword)
- Mr. Rime (Sword)
- Malamar (Sword)
- Gardevoir (Sword)
- Inkay (Shield)
- Ralts (Shield)
- Mr. Mime (Shield)
- Woobat (Shield)
- Hatenna (Shield)
- Hattrem (Shield)
- Kirlia (Shield)
- Swoobat (Shield)
- Hatterene (Shield)
- Mr. Rime (Shield)
- Malamar (Shield)
- Gardevoir (Shield)
Watchtower Ruins #2
Location: This den is found to the Southwest of the Watchtower Ruins near the lake.
Common Raid
- Gastly (Sword)
- Duskull (Sword)
- Drifloon (Sword)
- Phantump (Sword)
- Frillish (Sword)
- Pumpkaboo (Sword)
- Haunter (Sword)
- Dusclops (Sword)
- Drifblim (Sword)
- Trevenant (Sword)
- Gourgeist (Sword)
- Jellicent (Sword)
- Gastly (Shield)
- Duskull (Shield)
- Drifloon (Shield)
- Phantump (Shield)
- Frillish (Shield)
- Pumpkaboo (Shield)
- Haunter (Shield)
- Dusclops (Shield)
- Drifblim (Shield)
- Trevenant (Shield)
- Gourgeist (Shield)
- Jellicent (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Honedge (Sword)
- Yamask (Sword)
- Sinistea (Sword)
- Drifloon (Sword)
- Doublade (Sword)
- Pumpkaboo (Sword)
- Drifblim (Sword)
- Gourgeist (Sword)
- Polteageist (Sword)
- Runerigus (Sword)
- Aegislash (Sword)
- Honedge (Shield)
- Yamask (Shield)
- Sinistea (Shield)
- Drifloon (Shield)
- Doublade (Shield)
- Corsola (Shield)
- Drifblim (Shield)
- Sableye (Shield)
- Polteageist (Shield)
- Cursola (Shield)
- Runerigus (Shield)
- Aegislash (Shield)
West Lake Axewell #1
Location: This den is found across the grass to the East of the Watchtower Ruins.
Common Raid
- Purrloin (Sword)
- Stunky (Sword)
- Sneasel (Sword)
- Inkay (Sword)
- Pawniard (Sword)
- Liepard (Sword)
- Skuntank (Sword)
- Weavile (Sword)
- Malamar (Sword)
- Bisharp (Sword)
- Crawdaunt (Sword)
- Shiftry (Sword)
- Purrloin (Shield)
- Stunky (Shield)
- Sneasel (Shield)
- Inkay (Shield)
- Pawniard (Shield)
- Liepard (Shield)
- Skuntank (Shield)
- Weavile (Shield)
- Malamar (Shield)
- Bisharp (Shield)
- Crawdaunt (Shield)
- Sableye (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Nickit (Sword)
- Zigzagoon (Sword)
- Scraggy (Sword)
- Sneasel (Sword)
- Liepard (Sword)
- Linoone (Sword)
- Thievul (Sword)
- Pangoro (Sword)
- Weavile (Sword)
- Scrafty (Sword)
- Obstagoon (Sword)
- Hydreigon (Sword)
- Nickit (Shield)
- Zigzagoon (Shield)
- Vullaby (Shield)
- Sneasel (Shield)
- Liepard (Shield)
- Linoone (Shield)
- Thievul (Shield)
- Pangoro (Shield)
- Weavile (Shield)
- Mandibuzz (Shield)
- Obstagoon (Shield)
- Tyranitar (Shield)
West Lake Axewell #2
Location: You'll find this den next to the bridge that's to the South of Watchtower Ruins.
Common Raid
- Chewtle (Sword)
- Wooper (Sword)
- Tympole (Sword)
- Corphish (Sword)
- Shellder (Sword)
- Palpitoad (Sword)
- Drednaw (Sword)
- Quagsire (Sword)
- Pyukumuku (Sword)
- Cloyster (Sword)
- Seismitoad (Sword)
- Crawdaunt (Sword)
- Chewtle (Shield)
- Wooper (Shield)
- Tympole (Shield)
- Corphish (Shield)
- Shellder (Shield)
- Palpitoad (Shield)
- Drednaw (Shield)
- Quagsire (Shield)
- Pyukumuku (Shield)
- Cloyster (Shield)
- Seismitoad (Shield)
- Crawdaunt (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Kingler Gigantamax (Sword)
- Corphish (Sword)
- Krabby (Sword)
- Arrokuda (Sword)
- Chewtle (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Basculin (Sword)
- Crawdaunt (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Pyukumuku (Sword)
- Gyarados (Sword)
- Lapras (Sword)
- Kingler Gigantamax (Shield)
- Corphish (Shield)
- Krabby (Shield)
- Arrokuda (Shield)
- Chewtle (Shield)
- Mareanie (Shield)
- Basculin (Shield)
- Crawdaunt (Shield)
- Toxapex (Shield)
- Pyukumuku (Shield)
- Gyarados (Shield)
- Lapras (Shield)
West Lake Axewell #3
Location: This den is to the West of the Motostoke city stairs next to the lake.
Common Raid
- Chewtle (Sword)
- Wooper (Sword)
- Tympole (Sword)
- Corphish (Sword)
- Shellder (Sword)
- Palpitoad (Sword)
- Drednaw (Sword)
- Quagsire (Sword)
- Pyukumuku (Sword)
- Cloyster (Sword)
- Seismitoad (Sword)
- Crawdaunt (Sword)
- Chewtle (Shield)
- Wooper (Shield)
- Tympole (Shield)
- Corphish (Shield)
- Shellder (Shield)
- Palpitoad (Shield)
- Drednaw (Shield)
- Quagsire (Shield)
- Pyukumuku (Shield)
- Cloyster (Shield)
- Seismitoad (Shield)
- Crawdaunt (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Magikarp (Sword)
- Dewpider (Sword)
- Wooper (Sword)
- Barboach (Sword)
- Krabby (Sword)
- Wishiwashi (Sword)
- Kingler (Sword)
- Whiscash (Sword)
- Qwilfish (Sword)
- Quagsire (Sword)
- Araquanid (Sword)
- Gyarados (Sword)
- Magikarp (Shield)
- Dewpider (Shield)
- Wooper (Shield)
- Barboach (Shield)
- Krabby (Shield)
- Wishiwashi (Shield)
- Kingler (Shield)
- Whiscash (Shield)
- Qwilfish (Shield)
- Quagsire (Shield)
- Araquanid (Shield)
- Gyarados (Shield)
West Lake Axewell #4
Location: This den is on the Southside of the bridge that connects Watchtower Ruins to Rolling Fields.
Common Raid
- Chewtle (Sword)
- Wooper (Sword)
- Tympole (Sword)
- Corphish (Sword)
- Shellder (Sword)
- Palpitoad (Sword)
- Drednaw (Sword)
- Quagsire (Sword)
- Pyukumuku (Sword)
- Cloyster (Sword)
- Seismitoad (Sword)
- Crawdaunt (Sword)
- Chewtle (Shield)
- Wooper (Shield)
- Tympole (Shield)
- Corphish (Shield)
- Shellder (Shield)
- Palpitoad (Shield)
- Drednaw (Shield)
- Quagsire (Shield)
- Pyukumuku (Shield)
- Cloyster (Shield)
- Seismitoad (Shield)
- Crawdaunt (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Magikarp (Sword)
- Dewpider (Sword)
- Wooper (Sword)
- Barboach (Sword)
- Krabby (Sword)
- Wishiwashi (Sword)
- Kingler (Sword)
- Whiscash (Sword)
- Qwilfish (Sword)
- Quagsire (Sword)
- Araquanid (Sword)
- Gyarados (Sword)
- Magikarp (Shield)
- Dewpider (Shield)
- Wooper (Shield)
- Barboach (Shield)
- Krabby (Shield)
- Wishiwashi (Shield)
- Kingler (Shield)
- Whiscash (Shield)
- Qwilfish (Shield)
- Quagsire (Shield)
- Araquanid (Shield)
- Gyarados (Shield)
West Lake Axewell #5
Location: You'll find this den in the Southwest section of the lake, just South of the Watchtower Ruins.
Common Raid
- Shellos (Sword)
- Krabby (Sword)
- Corphish (Sword)
- Chewtle (Sword)
- Binacle (Sword)
- Pyukumuku (Sword)
- Kingler (Sword)
- Crawdaunt (Sword)
- Barbaracle (Sword)
- Gastrodon (Sword)
- Jellicent (Sword)
- Drednaw (Sword)
- Shellos (Shield)
- Krabby (Shield)
- Corphish (Shield)
- Chewtle (Shield)
- Binacle (Shield)
- Pyukumuku (Shield)
- Kingler (Shield)
- Crawdaunt (Shield)
- Barbaracle (Shield)
- Gastrodon (Shield)
- Jellicent (Shield)
- Drednaw (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Magikarp (Sword)
- Feebas (Sword)
- Arrokuda (Sword)
- Chewtle (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Basculin (Sword)
- Qwilfish (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Pyukumuku (Sword)
- Gyarados (Sword)
- Lapras (Sword)
- Milotic (Sword)
- Magikarp (Shield)
- Feebas (Shield)
- Arrokuda (Shield)
- Chewtle (Shield)
- Mareanie (Shield)
- Basculin (Shield)
- Qwilfish (Shield)
- Toxapex (Shield)
- Pyukumuku (Shield)
- Gyarados (Shield)
- Lapras (Shield)
- Milotic (Shield)
West Lake Axewell #6
Location: You'll find this den in the Southwest section of the lake, just South of the Watchtower Ruins.
Common Raid
- Magikarp (Sword)
- Mantyke (Sword)
- Remoraid (Sword)
- Chinchou (Sword)
- Wailmer (Sword)
- Basculin (Sword)
- Octillery (Sword)
- Mantine (Sword)
- Lanturn (Sword)
- Wailord (Sword)
- Wishiwashi (Sword)
- Gyarados (Sword)
- Magikarp (Shield)
- Mantyke (Shield)
- Remoraid (Shield)
- Chinchou (Shield)
- Wailmer (Shield)
- Basculin (Shield)
- Octillery (Shield)
- Mantine (Shield)
- Lanturn (Shield)
- Wailord (Shield)
- Wishiwashi (Shield)
- Gyarados (Shield)
Rare Raid
- Magikarp (Sword)
- Feebas (Sword)
- Arrokuda (Sword)
- Chewtle (Sword)
- Mareanie (Sword)
- Basculin (Sword)
- Qwilfish (Sword)
- Toxapex (Sword)
- Pyukumuku (Sword)
- Gyarados (Sword)
- Lapras (Sword)
- Milotic (Sword)
- Magikarp (Shield)
- Feebas (Shield)
- Arrokuda (Shield)
- Chewtle (Shield)
- Mareanie (Shield)
- Basculin (Shield)
- Qwilfish (Shield)
- Toxapex (Shield)
- Pyukumuku (Shield)
- Gyarados (Shield)
- Lapras (Shield)
- Milotic (Shield)
Dens, dens everywhere
There you have it all 99 Pokémon dens and the Pokémon that spawn from them. As you can see, the Pokémon available in Max Raid Battles differ from one version of the game to the next. If you want to get any of those super-powerful Pokémon not in your own version, you'll want to do Max Raid Battles with other trainers online or with friends. Have fun and good luck catching Pokémon!