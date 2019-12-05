Previous 15 of 17 Next: Watchtower Ruins

Stony Wilderness #1

Location: This den is on the very Southwest side of the Stony Wilderness near some rocks. Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Bonsly (Sword)

Roggenrola (Sword)

Binacle (Sword)

Dwebble (Sword)

Rhyhorn (Sword)

Boldore (Sword)

Barbaracle (Sword)

Rhydon (Sword)

Sudowoodo (Sword)

Crustle (Sword)

Gigalith (Sword)

Shuckle (Sword)

Bonsly (Shield)

Binacle (Shield)

Roggenrola (Shield)

Dwebble (Shield)

Rhyhorn (Shield)

Boldore (Shield)

Barbaracle (Shield)

Rhydon (Shield)

Sudowoodo (Shield)

Gigalith (Shield)

Crustle (Shield)

Shuckle (Shield) Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Dwebble (Sword)

Bonsly (Sword)

Rolycoly (Sword)

Binacle (Sword)

Carkol (Sword)

Sudowoodo (Sword)

Barbaracle (Sword)

Onix (Sword)

Crustle (Sword)

Coalossal (Sword)

Steelix (Sword)

Stonjourner (Sword)

Dwebble (Shield)

Bonsly (Shield)

Rolycoly (Shield)

Roggenrola (Shield)

Carkol (Shield)

Larvitar (Shield)

Pupitar (Shield)

Onix (Shield)

Crustle (Shield)

Coalossal (Shield)

Steelix (Shield)

Tyranitar (Shield) Stony Wilderness #2

Location: This den is near the tall rocks on the Southeast side of the Stony Wilderness. Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Klink (Sword)

Bronzor (Sword)

Ferroseed (Sword)

Pawniard (Sword)

Steelix (Sword)

Ferrothorn (Sword)

Bronzong (Sword)

Bisharp (Sword)

Mawile (Sword)

Togedemaru (Sword)

Klink (Shield)

Bronzor (Shield)

Ferroseed (Shield)

Pawniard (Shield)

Steelix (Shield)

Ferrothorn (Shield)

Bronzong (Shield)

Bisharp (Shield)

Togedemaru (Shield) Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Copperajah Gigantamax (Sword)

(Sword) Meowth (Sword)

Bronzor (Sword)

Pawniard (Sword)

Ferroseed (Sword)

Honedge (Sword)

Bronzong (Sword)

Perrserker (Sword)

Ferrothorn (Sword)

Bisharp (Sword)

Stunfisk (Sword)

Duraludon (Sword)

Copperajah Gigantamax (Shield)

(Shield) Meowth (Shield)

Bronzor (Shield)

Pawniard (Shield)

Ferroseed (Shield)

Honedge (Shield)

Bronzong (Shield)

Perrserker (Shield)

Ferrothorn (Shield)

Bisharp (Shield)

Stunfisk (Shield)

Duraludon (Shield) Stony Wilderness #3

Location: This den is in the very Southeast section of the Stony Wilderness between a large rock and the Bridge Field section of the Wild Area. Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Skwovet (Sword)

Wooloo (Sword)

Zigzagoon (Sword)

Munchlax (Sword)

Indeedee (Sword)

Greedent (Sword)

Linoone (Sword)

Dubwool (Sword)

Diggersby (Sword)

Braviary (Sword)

Snorlax (Sword)

Skwovet (Shield)

Wooloo (Shield)

Zigzagoon (Shield)

Munchlax (Shield)

Indeedee (Shield)

Greedent (Shield)

Linoone (Shield)

Dubwool (Shield)

Diggersby (Shield)

Oranguru (Shield)

Snorlax (Shield) Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Ditto (Sword)

Ditto (Shield) Stony Wilderness #4

Location: This den is found In the Northwest section of the Stony Wilderness. You'll be able to see the Dusty Bowl section directly in front of you while standing here. Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Ralts (Sword)

Munna (Sword)

Espurr (Sword)

Gothita (Sword)

Elgyem (Sword)

Kirlia (Sword)

Meowstic (Sword)

Gothorita (Sword)

Musharna (Sword)

Gothitelle (Sword)

Solrock (Sword)

Gardevoir (Sword)

Ralts (Shield)

Munna (Shield)

Espurr (Shield)

Solosis (Shield)

Elgyem (Shield)

Kirlia (Shield)

Meowstic (Shield)

Duosion (Shield)

Musharna (Shield)

Reuniclus (Shield)

Lunatone (Shield)

Gardevoir (Shield) Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Inkay (Sword)

Ralts (Sword)

Mr. Mime (Sword)

Woobat (Sword)

Hatenna (Sword)

Hattrem (Sword)

Kirlia (Sword)

Swoobat (Sword)

Hatterene (Sword)

Mr. Rime (Sword)

Malamar (Sword)

Gardevoir (Sword)

Inkay (Shield)

Ralts (Shield)

Mr. Mime (Shield)

Woobat (Shield)

Hatenna (Shield)

Hattrem (Shield)

Kirlia (Shield)

Swoobat (Shield)

Hatterene (Shield)

Mr. Rime (Shield)

Malamar (Shield)

Gardevoir (Shield) Stony Wilderness #5

Location: You'll find this den to the Southeast of the Dusty Bowl surrounded by green grass. Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Budew (Sword)

Gossifleur (Sword)

Cottonee (Sword)

Applin (Sword)

Cherubi (Sword)

Roselia (Sword)

Ferroseed (Sword)

Ferrothorn (Sword)

Cherrim (Sword)

Eldegoss (Sword)

Whimsicott (Sword)

Flapple (Sword)

Budew (Shield)

Gossifleur (Shield)

Cottonee (Shield)

Applin (Shield)

Cherubi (Shield)

Roselia (Shield)

Ferroseed (Shield)

Ferrothorn (Shield)

Cherrim (Shield)

Eldegoss (Shield)

Whimsicott (Shield)

Appletun (Shield) Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Cherubi (Sword)

Seedot (Sword)

Gossifleur (Sword)

Cottonee (Sword)

Nuzleaf (Sword)

Morelull (Sword)

Cherrim (Sword)

Shiinotic (Sword)

Eldegoss (Sword)

Whimsicott (Sword)

Shiftry (Sword)

Dhelmise (Sword)

Cherubi (Shield)

Lotad (Shield)

Gossifleur (Shield)

Cottonee (Shield)

Lombre (Shield)

Morelull (Shield)

Cherrim (Shield)

Shiinotic (Shield)

Eldegoss (Shield)

Whimsicott (Shield)

Ludicolo (Shield)

Dhelmise (Shield) Stony Wilderness #6

Location: This is in the Northeast section of the Stony Wilderness. While standing here if you look North, you'll see two rocks propping each other up in a triangular shape as well as Hammerlocke to the Northwest. Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Purrloin (Sword)

Stunky (Sword)

Sneasel (Sword)

Inkay (Sword)

Pawniard (Sword)

Liepard (Sword)

Skuntank (Sword)

Weavile (Sword)

Malamar (Sword)

Bisharp (Sword)

Crawdaunt (Sword)

Shiftry (Sword)

Purrloin (Shield)

Stunky (Shield)

Sneasel (Shield)

Inkay (Shield)

Pawniard (Shield)

Liepard (Shield)

Skuntank (Shield)

Weavile (Shield)

Malamar (Shield)

Bisharp (Shield)

Crawdaunt (Shield)

Sableye (Shield) Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Nickit (Sword)

Zigzagoon (Sword)

Scraggy (Sword)

Sneasel (Sword)

Liepard (Sword)

Linoone (Sword)

Thievul (Sword)

Pangoro (Sword)

Weavile (Sword)

Scrafty (Sword)

Obstagoon (Sword)

Hydreigon (Sword)

Nickit (Shield)

Zigzagoon (Shield)

Vullaby (Shield)

Sneasel (Shield)

Liepard (Shield)

Linoone (Shield)

Thievul (Shield)

Pangoro (Shield)

Weavile (Shield)

Mandibuzz (Shield)

Obstagoon (Shield)

Tyranitar (Shield) Stony Wilderness #7

Location: If you head to the Northeast section of the Stony Wilderness, you'll see three dens next to each other. This particular den is the one furthest to the Northwest. Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Swinub (Sword)

Cubchoo (Sword)

Snom (Sword)

Sneasel (Sword)

Mr. Mime (Sword)

Piloswine (Sword)

Cloyster (Sword)

Beartic (Sword)

Mr. Rime (Sword)

Mamoswine (Sword)

Frosmoth (Sword)

Weavile (Sword)

Swinub (Shield)

Cubchoo (Shield)

Snom (Shield)

Sneasel (Shield)

Mr. Mime (Shield)

Piloswine (Shield)

Cloyster (Shield)

Beartic (Shield)

Mr. Rime (Shield)

Mamoswine (Shield)

Frosmoth (Shield)

Weavile (Shield) Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Vanillite (Sword)

Darumaka (Sword)

Mr. Mime (Sword)

Bergmite (Sword)

Snorunt (Sword)

Delibird (Sword)

Avalugg (Sword)

Glalie (Sword)

Vanilluxe (Sword)

Mr. Rime (Sword)

Lapras (Sword)

Darmanitan (Sword)

Vanillite (Shield)

Cubchoo (Shield)

Mr. Mime (Shield)

Bergmite (Shield)

Snorunt (Shield)

Delibird (Shield)

Avalugg (Shield)

Glalie (Shield)

Vanilluxe (Shield)

Mr. Rime (Shield)

Lapras (Shield)

Eiscue (Shield) Stony Wilderness #8

Location: If you head to the Northeast section of the Stony Wilderness, you'll see three dens next to each other. This particular den is the one furthest to the South near the large rocks. Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Mime Jr. (Sword)

Wynaut (Sword)

Natu (Sword)

Baltoy (Sword)

Bronzor (Sword)

Mr. Mime (Sword)

Sigilyph (Sword)

Xatu (Sword)

Indeedee (Sword)

Claydol (Sword)

Mr. Rime (Sword)

Wobbuffet (Sword)

Mime Jr. (Shield)

Wynaut (Shield)

Natu (Shield)

Baltoy (Shield)

Bronzor (Shield)

Mr. Mime (Shield)

Sigilyph (Shield)

Xatu (Shield)

Indeedee (Shield)

Claydol (Shield)

Mr. Rime (Shield)

Wobbuffet (Shield) Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Inkay (Sword)

Ralts (Sword)

Mr. Mime (Sword)

Woobat (Sword)

Hatenna (Sword)

Hattrem (Sword)

Kirlia (Sword)

Swoobat (Sword)

Hatterene (Sword)

Mr. Rime (Sword)

Malamar (Sword)

Gardevoir (Sword)

Inkay (Shield)

Ralts (Shield)

Mr. Mime (Shield)

Woobat (Shield)

Hatenna (Shield)

Hattrem (Shield)

Kirlia (Shield)

Swoobat (Shield)

Hatterene (Shield)

Mr. Rime (Shield)

Malamar (Shield)

Gardevoir (Shield) Stony Wilderness #9

Location: If you head to the Northeast section of the Stony Wilderness, you'll see three dens next to each other. This particular den is the one furthest to the South near the large rocks. Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Vulpix (Sword)

Sizzlipede (Sword)

Salandit (Sword)

Litwick (Sword)

Darumaka (Sword)

Salazzle (Sword)

Lampent (Sword)

Ninetales (Sword)

Torkoal (Sword)

Centiskorch (Sword)

Heatmor (Sword)

Darmanitan (Sword)

Growlithe (Shield)

Sizzlipede (Shield)

Salandit (Shield)

Litwick (Shield)

Heatmor (Shield)

Lampent (Shield)

Salazzle (Shield)

Arcanine (Shield)

Torkoal (Shield)

Centiskorch (Shield) Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Vulpix (Sword)

Sizzlipede (Sword)

Litwick (Sword)

Salandit (Sword)

Carkol (Sword)

Lampent (Sword)

Heatmor (Sword)

Torkoal (Sword)

Ninetales (Sword)

Chandelure (Sword)

Coalossal (Sword)

Turtonator (Sword)

Growlithe (Shield)

Sizzlipede (Shield)

Litwick (Shield)

Salandit (Shield)

Carkol (Shield)

Heatmor (Shield)

Lampent (Shield)

Torkoal (Shield)

Arcanine (Shield)

Chandelure (Shield)

Coalossal (Shield)

Salazzle (Shield) Stony Wilderness #10

Location: On the far East side of the Stony Wilderness you'll see two dens hugging the rock wall. This particular den is the Southern-most one. Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Tyrogue (Sword)

Machop (Sword)

Timburr (Sword)

Scraggy (Sword)

Machoke (Sword)

Gurdurr (Sword)

Hitmonlee (Sword)

Hitmonchan (Sword)

Scrafty (Sword)

Conkeldurr (Sword)

Machamp (Sword)

Hitmontop (Sword)

Tyrogue (Shield)

Machop (Shield)

Timburr (Shield)

Croagunk (Shield)

Gurdurr (Shield)

Machoke (Shield)

Hitmonchan (Shield)

Hitmonlee (Shield)

Toxicroak (Shield)

Hitmontop (Shield)

Machamp (Shield)

Conkeldurr (Shield) Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Machamp Gigantamax (Sword)

(Sword) Riolu (Sword)

Machop (Sword)

Stufful (Sword)

Farfetch'd (Sword)

Bewear (Sword)

Machoke (Sword)

Falinks (Sword)

Hawlucha (Sword)

Lucario (Sword)

Gallade (Sword)

Sirfetch'd (Sword)

Gengar Gigantamax (Shield)

(Shield) Honedge (Shield)

Yamask (Shield)

Sinistea (Shield)

Gastly (Shield)

Doublade (Shield)

Corsola (Shield)

Haunter (Shield)

Sableye (Shield)

Polteageist (Shield)

Cursola (Shield)

Runerigus (Shield) Stony Wilderness #11

Location: On the far East side of the Stony Wilderness you'll see two dens hugging the rock wall. This particular den is the Northern-most one. Common Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Gastly (Sword)

Duskull (Sword)

Drifloon (Sword)

Phantump (Sword)

Frillish (Sword)

Pumpkaboo (Sword)

Haunter (Sword)

Dusclops (Sword)

Drifblim (Sword)

Trevenant (Sword)

Gourgeist (Sword)

Jellicent (Sword)

Gastly (Shield)

Duskull (Shield)

Drifloon (Shield)

Phantump (Shield)

Frillish (Shield)

Pumpkaboo (Shield)

Haunter (Shield)

Dusclops (Shield)

Drifblim (Shield)

Trevenant (Shield)

Gourgeist (Shield)

Jellicent (Shield) Rare Raid If you want to know more specifics about what your chances are of encountering each Pokémon and what items each Pokémon drops in this den specifically, check out Serebii's page. Gastly (Sword)

Yamask (Sword)

Sinistea (Sword)

Duskull (Sword)

Haunter (Sword)

Pumpkaboo (Sword)

Dusclops (Sword)

Runerigus (Sword)

Polteageist (Sword)

Gourgeist (Sword)

Dusknoir (Sword)

Gengar (Sword)

Gastly (Shield)

Yamask (Shield)

Sinistea (Shield)

Duskull (Shield)

Haunter (Shield)

Corsola (Shield)

Dusclops (Shield)

Sableye (Shield)

Runerigus (Shield)

Cursola (Shield)

Dusknoir (Shield)

Gengar (Shield) Stony Wilderness #12