The Soothe Bell is a useful item that Pokémon Trainers will want to have in their inventory, as it speeds up the process of making a particular Pokémon friendly. As Pokémon require certain levels of happiness to evolve, this can make things less of a hassle. Getting ahold of this tool is, fortunately, a fairly simple process. The most difficult part is simply progressing through the story, as you'll need to make your way to the town of Hammerlocke, which can't be done right away.
Take a stroll to Hammerlocke
Getting to Hammerlocke will take a bit of time, as you need to finish the third gym in order to reach it. If you're having any issues beating any of the gym leaders throughout the game, you can refer to our guide here, which has some pointers. Once you've finished the third gym and make your way into the town of Hammerlocke, locate the Pokémon Center at the crossroads that lead into the castle. The building you're looking for is straight across from the center.
Inside the building, there's a blond-haired girl at the back of one room. Speak with her and she'll give you the the Soothe Bell, which will go into your inventory. The Soothe Bell has a "comforting chime" that increases the friendliness of any Pokémon that wears it, so you'll have an easier time evolving your favorite critters with this bell acquired.
As a nice side bonus, you can also check the friendliness of your different Pokémon while you are in this building. Simply find the small boy with blonde hair, who will ask if you want to check how friendly your Pokémon are feeling towards you.
Play more
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
Hundreds of games to choose from
With a gift card, you can buy all of your favorite games digitally through the Nintendo eShop. It's perfect for when the shop is hosting deals and discounts you won't find anywhere else.
Pokémon Sword and Shield
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Satechi announces new compact, backlit keyboard that includes a number pad
Satechi is known for putting together some gorgeous accessories and it's at it again, this time announcing a full backlit Bluetooth keyboard that's compact despite having a full numpad.
Apple to give $1 to (RED) for Apple Store purchases made with Apple Pay
Apple has confirmed that it will give $1 to (RED) for each and every Apple Store purchase that is made via Apple Pay as we near World AIDS Day.
Win $2,000 of Apple gear with the Reader's Choice giveaway!
What's the best phone of 2019? Is it the iPhone 11 Pro, Pixel 4 or OnePlus 7T? What about the best laptop, games console, tablet and more? Vote NOW in the Reader's Choice awards and win BIG in time for the holidays!
Turn your Nintendo Switch into the ultimate console with a microSD card
With only 32GB on board, you’re going to need to make the most of the Switch’s expandable storage with a microSD card. Here’s our top picks to keep you gaming strong.