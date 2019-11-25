The Soothe Bell is a useful item that Pokémon Trainers will want to have in their inventory, as it speeds up the process of making a particular Pokémon friendly. As Pokémon require certain levels of happiness to evolve, this can make things less of a hassle. Getting ahold of this tool is, fortunately, a fairly simple process. The most difficult part is simply progressing through the story, as you'll need to make your way to the town of Hammerlocke, which can't be done right away.

Take a stroll to Hammerlocke

Getting to Hammerlocke will take a bit of time, as you need to finish the third gym in order to reach it. If you're having any issues beating any of the gym leaders throughout the game, you can refer to our guide here, which has some pointers. Once you've finished the third gym and make your way into the town of Hammerlocke, locate the Pokémon Center at the crossroads that lead into the castle. The building you're looking for is straight across from the center.