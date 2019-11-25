A building in Hammerlocke in Pokémon Sword and ShieldSource: iMore

The Soothe Bell is a useful item that Pokémon Trainers will want to have in their inventory, as it speeds up the process of making a particular Pokémon friendly. As Pokémon require certain levels of happiness to evolve, this can make things less of a hassle. Getting ahold of this tool is, fortunately, a fairly simple process. The most difficult part is simply progressing through the story, as you'll need to make your way to the town of Hammerlocke, which can't be done right away.

Take a stroll to Hammerlocke

Getting to Hammerlocke will take a bit of time, as you need to finish the third gym in order to reach it. If you're having any issues beating any of the gym leaders throughout the game, you can refer to our guide here, which has some pointers. Once you've finished the third gym and make your way into the town of Hammerlocke, locate the Pokémon Center at the crossroads that lead into the castle. The building you're looking for is straight across from the center.

Inside the building, there's a blond-haired girl at the back of one room. Speak with her and she'll give you the the Soothe Bell, which will go into your inventory. The Soothe Bell has a "comforting chime" that increases the friendliness of any Pokémon that wears it, so you'll have an easier time evolving your favorite critters with this bell acquired.

As a nice side bonus, you can also check the friendliness of your different Pokémon while you are in this building. Simply find the small boy with blonde hair, who will ask if you want to check how friendly your Pokémon are feeling towards you.

