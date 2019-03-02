At one point in time, owning a personal camera meant carrying around a Polaroid. From the 1960s until the 1980s, these so-called instant cameras came in various styles and print sizes. By the early 21st century, however, the Polaroid Corporation was bankrupt as photo-taking moved from film to digital. In the years that followed, Polaroid's intellectual property was divided up among various companies. Odd licensing agreements followed that led to the introduction of non-camera Polaroid products such as televisions. Back in 2017, a holding company for Polaroid, PLR IP was acquired by Polish investor Oskar Smolokowski. Soon after, the investor's Impossible company became Polaroid Originals, which is the maker of old-school Polaroid Film. Soon after, the first new Polaroid camera in a generation was revealed, the OneStep 2. A year later, the OneStep+ was born.

The OneStep+ is the first Polaroid Originals camera that uses Bluetooth wireless technology that allows it to be paired with the official Polaroid Originals app. In doing so, it enables you to use six new features, including a remote trigger, double exposure, light painting, self-timer, manual mode, and noise trigger. The OneStep+ is also noted for offering a portrait lens with a minimum focusing distance of 89mm for the first time. (The traditional lens provides distance up to 103 mm.) The OneStep+ also includes a high-capacity battery that's recharged through a micro USB adapter, a built-in flash, and a viewfinder. Aren't there other Polaroid cameras? Because of licensing agreements, there are other Polaroid-labeled cameras on the market, including the Polaroid Snap, Polaroid Snap Touch, Polaroid Pop, among others. These products use Zink Paper for prints, not the traditional Polaroid film as the OneStep+. If you're looking for the real Polaroid experience, you need to buy the OneStep+ or OneStep 2. New + Old Polaroid Originals OneStep+: What I like

One of the first things I noticed about the OneStep+ is just how similar it looks to previous generation OneStep models, including the 2017 OneStep 2. From the built-in viewfinder to the iconic red shutter button, it's all there. And yes, the film takes a few minutes to develop once it comes out of the device -- just like you would expect from a Polaroid camera. Beyond this, I was impressed with the added physical features, including the new portrait lens that works as intended. Because this is the OneStep Plus and not the OneStep 2, I was most interested in trying out the tools that work with the free Polaroid Originals app for iOS and Android devices. These include the ability to snap images using the camera from your mobile phone. For example, thanks to the app, you can establish a self-timer for snaps. There's also a remote trigger that's ideal for group shots. A unique noise trigger allows you to have the camera automatically take a photo when the volume in the room increases. Other bonus features include the option to capture two photos in a single frame, and turning a light source into a virtual paintbrush, thereby drawing pictures in the air and catching them inside a picture frame. The OneStep+ also includes a manual mode that lets you take full control over its aperture, shutter speed, flash intensity, and photo ejection. I have tested all of these features using the Polaroid Original app. For the most part, I was impressed with how the tools slightly altered prints. However, some may view the features as gimmicks, especially Polaroid traditionalists. Expensive habit Polaroid Originals OneStep+: What I don't like