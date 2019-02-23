In recent weeks, I've found myself surrounded by an overabundance of instant cameras to test and review. One of these, the long-running and entry-level Polaroid Snap, allows you to take pictures on the fly or store them for later use. The Polaroid Snap isn't a perfect camera; however, for certain situations, it's a good camera worth considering.

Bottom line: If you're looking for a simple-to-use inexpensive instant camera, this is the one to consider.

Announced in 2015, the Polaroid Snap is a point-and-click camera that prints photos automatically after they are taken using Zink Paper. The all-in-one print technology allows you to print full-color, smudge-proof, 2x3 inch images without ribbons or toner cartridges.

The phrase less is more is appropriate for the Polaroid Snap, which is never going to win any awards for being feature-rich. Available in seven bold colors, the instant camera provides just a few features -- most of them very well.

Included here is the ability to change the appearance of the photo on the fly. Using a simple dial on the top of the camera, you can move between color, black and white, and sepia. The Polaroid Snap is also easy to use. To take a photo, point and click and watch the magic happen. Within seconds, your picture will begin printing automatically. Again, simple.

The Polaroid Snap offers a few features best described as extra. These include a photobooth-like tool that allows you to take four photos, one after another, and print them on the same sheet of Zink Paper. (Don't get too excited; remember, the Zink Paper is just 2x3 inches.)

I'm also impressed that this camera includes a microSD card slot (for cards up to 32GB). When installed, you can store photos on the card and then view them when the camera is connected to your computer.

Finally, it worth noting that the Polaroid Snap is very durable and solid on touch. At its price point, this is somewhat surprising, especially when you compare it to something like the Fujifilm Instax mini 9, which feels noticeably less so.

Also, hats off go to Polaroid for adding a rechargeable battery to this unit. Over time, you'll save a lot of cash by not having to buy replaceable batteries, which are required on other products.

Understand its limitations

Polaroid Snap: What I don't like