The Apple Watch Series 7 is now available for pre-order and many customers are already getting their hands on the best Apple Watch Series 7 deals. Last week we took a poll to see what buyer intentions were like, and there were some very interesting results. Now pre-orders are upon us, lets see how many of you went through with it, or if anyone changed their mind last-minute.

Last week we asked folks if they were going to buy an Apple Watch Series 7. Of more than 3,300 respondents, 33% said they would be upgrading to the Series 7 from an older model of Apple Watch than the Series 6. 17% said they would be keeping their Series 6, and 16% said they'd be hanging onto their older model. 14%, surprisingly, plan to make the Series 7 their first Apple Watch, and 13% are planning to upgrade after just one year with the Series 6. Less than 5% said they wouldn't be buying one.

So how did the weekend play out? Let us know in the poll whether you took the plunge with one of the Series 7 models, or if you took the opportunity to pick up an older and cheaper Watch like the SE or even the Series 3.