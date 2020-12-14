What you need to know
- Popcorn Movies is an app that signs into Trakt.tv for easier movie tracking.
- The version 1.2.2 updpate includes some changes for both free and Premium users.
Popcorn Movies, the Trakt.tv app for iPhone and iPad, has a new version 1.2.2 update now available in the App Store. It brings with it changes for both free and Premium users, including the ability tot take advantage of new advanced sorting options and more.
Alongside the new features, developer Antoine Barré has also made a number of improvements to existing ones – including support for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Starting out with the additions available to everyone, there are three changes that you'll notice.
-
Introducing new Sorting Options for your Watchlist, Upcoming list and your Personal Recommendations! The sorting feature requires iOS 14.
-
Introducing a completely new and redesigned Person Summary : basic information, social links and movie credits are now one tap away!
-
Updated Settings style with more icons and more features. If you're on iOS 14, you now have the possibility to manage your cache and enable pagination on your lists!
Those who unlock the Premium features will also pick up a new My Recommendations feature as well as advanced sorting options for your Watchlist.
-
Advanced sorting options, includes more options to sort your Watchlist, Upcoming list and your Personal Recommendations as you want! Drop me your ideas on Twitter or Reddit if you find some you want are missing.
-
Introducing My Recommendations: a new way to tell others they should watch one movie or another. This list matches the content from your Recommendations on Trakt.
Popcorn Movies version 1.2.2 is available as a free update for existing users. Everyone else can grab it from the App Store now. It's free with in-app purchases available to unlock the Premium features.
