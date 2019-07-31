Surfers have long used Surfline as an interregnal part of their surf-catching routine thanks to its robust array of information from tips to detailed forecast. Now the service is getting even better by using its Apple Watch app to track surfing sessions with video, according to Engadget.

The app, available to users of the Apple Watch Series 2 or later, will use the new Sessions functionality to track your surfer sessions and provide detailed information. Surfline has over 500 cameras stationed out at many popular surfing points and will use them to record the sessions as long as you stay within viewpoint of the camera.

As a surfer makes his way to the designated point, he just needs to begin the session through his Apple Watch and the cameras will do the rest of the work.

If you want to take advantage of this new feature, all you'll need is an Apple Watch and a Surfline account. Then you can begin tracking yourself shredding in the ocean.