The hugely popular society survival and city-building sim Frostpunk is now available for macOS for the first time. Or at least, it will be after a stalled launch saw the game pulled from the Mac App Store. We'll get to that in a moment.

First, the good news. The new game can/will be downloaded from both the Mac App Store and Steam and includes an option to buy the Complete Edition which includes three expansions.

And boy does it look like a great way to spend a lockdown!