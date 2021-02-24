What you need to know
- Frostpunk, the popular society survival and city-building sim, is now available for Mac.
- Frostpunk can be downloaded from the Mac App Store as well as Steam.
The hugely popular society survival and city-building sim Frostpunk is now available for macOS for the first time. Or at least, it will be after a stalled launch saw the game pulled from the Mac App Store. We'll get to that in a moment.
First, the good news. The new game can/will be downloaded from both the Mac App Store and Steam and includes an option to buy the Complete Edition which includes three expansions.
And boy does it look like a great way to spend a lockdown!
"You could say that today hell finally freezes over. Delivering Frostpunk to macOS users took us much more time than initially planned. We are grateful for the patience and all the support we received from our community along the way. And we firmly believe that the wait was worth it." - Aleksander Kauch, Senior Engineering Lead at 11 bit studios.
However, things aren't going as well as they could be. Developer 11 bit studios has confirmed that an issue has caused the app to be removed from sale while a fix is implemented. I'm told that the app should be back in the store tomorrow, though.
Ok, Citizens, this is serious. 👀 We didn't believe that the rumors about some kind of curse related to the macOS release were true - but now we have to admit that something is definitely fishy here. Long story short: just after the release, we became aware that the game has a critical technical/balance issue that makes it impossible to play comfortably. We had to remove Frostpunk from Mac App Store and GOG due to that issue. But we're already working on a fix (it's quite late in Poland already) and the game should be back in the stores tomorrow (fingers crossed!).
You can check out the list of system requirements right here while you wait. You'll be able to download the game from the App Store soon enough.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Stunning new 2021 iMac leak reveals new design in five colors
Jon Prosser at Front Page Tech has just revealed that Apple plans to unveil brand new iMacs with a total redesign and in five new colors.
Project Triangle Strategy offers small but unique takes on the RPG genre
Square Enix's latest strategy RPG project is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022, but you don't have to wait that long to try it out. You can download the demo right now. Here's what we think of this new IP.
India approves plan that could bring iPad manufacturing to the country
The Indian government has approved a plan to offer incentives to boost manufacturing and exports of IT products like laptops and tablets, a move that could see even more Apple manufacturing brought to the country.
Protect your iPhone 12 Pro through any adventure with a rugged case
If you work hard and play hard, you need a rugged case for your iPhone 12 Pro that will keep it safe during any type of adventure. We've got the heavy-duty cases you need to support a heavy-duty lifestyle.