What you need to know
- Tripsy version 2.9 is now available for download.
- The latest update improves search, new ways to create trips, and more.
Tripsy is already one of the best iPhone apps for people who like to plan their trips out but now with version 2.9 it's better than ever. There are new features and updates to old ones that make this the best version of Tripsy yet.
Available for download from the App Store, Tripsy now offers three different ways to create trips — including trips that don't yet have a date.
We now have three ways to create a trip: with dates (like the usual), with only a number of days, and with no days/dates at all. You can switch between these types at any time.
Trips that do have dates now have a new calendar for setting them up, making it "easier to see how many days there is, and much better to see the days of the week that each day refers to."
Tripsy 2.9 also includes better search results for those who want to find specific types of places near another location.
We have made several improvements to our search engine, and now we are finding even more accurate results. You can also search using expressions, such as "pizza near Eiffel tower."
Tripsy fans can learn more about the new changes in the announcement blog post, while the updated app is available for download now. It's a free download, although some features do require the subscription in-app purchase.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
