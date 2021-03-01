The popular Weather Line app has been acquired, according to the people behind it. While nobody is saying who has picked the app up, the buyout has been in the works for "months."

While the app will be removed from the App Store immediately, everyone with the app already installed can continue to use it until April 2022. Existing users are having their paid-access extended through that period, too.

The acquisition means the app is going away. Today, we removed Weather Line from the App Store. For all existing Weather Line users, free and paid, the app will continue working for 13 months, until April 1, 2022. As a thank you, we've extended all active SuperCharge subscriptions for free until the app shuts down. You do not need to take any actions to redeem this, and there are no circumstances where anyone will be billed again by Weather Line.

Importantly, it appears that no data was part of the sale. No personal data has been transferred to the outfit buying Weather Line – something that users will no doubt be particularly pleased to hear.

Rest assured that no user data, email addresses, payment information, or any other sensitive data was transferred to Weather Line's new owners. This data has not and will not be sold.

Weather Line has been one of my go-to weather apps for some time now and it will be a shame to see it go the way of the dodo. That being said, it's great to see indie developers rewarded for the work they've put in over the years.

You can find out all of the buyout details over on the Weather Line blog.